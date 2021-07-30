Vermont Women's Golf Amateur

Past Champions and Runners-Up

1930 (Rutland)

Mrs. Fred B. Davis
Mrs. J.J. Schroder

1931 (Equinox)

Mrs. J.J. Thonpson
Miss Virginia Pierce

1932 (Burlington)

Miss Virginia Pierce
Miss Jane Evans

1933 (Rutland)

Miss Virginia Pierce
Miss Ina Freeland

1934 (Woodstock)

Mrs. John W. Goss
Mrs. H.B. Jones

1935 (Barre)

Miss. Virginia Pierce
Mrs. F.C. Corry

1936 (Burlington)

Mrs. T.A. Todd
Mrs. Stewart Scott

1937 (Rutland)

Miss Marjorie Harrison
Mrs. H.B. Jones

1938 (Brattleboro)

Miss Marjorie Harrison
Miss Carolyn Cassidy

1939 (Burlington)

Mrs. H.B. Jones
Miss Lydia Barber

1940 (Rutland)

Mrs. H.B. Jones
Mrs. C.H. Beecher

1941 (Brattleboro)

Miss Mae Murray
Mrs. E.H.MacFarland

1942

N/A – War Years

1943

N/A – War Years

1944

N/A – War Years

1945

N/A – War Years

1946 (Burlington)

Miss Mae Murray
Miss Mary Fenton

1947 (Rutland)

Miss Mae Murray
Mrs. Stan Neptune

1948 (Brattleboro)

Miss Mae Murray
Mrs. C.D. Inman

1949 (Barre)

Miss Mae Murray
Miss Gertrude Dobbs

1950 (Mt. Anthony)

Miss Alma Ace
Mrs. C.D. Inman

1951 (Burlington)

Miss Susan Inman
Miss Doris Seymour

1952 (Rutland)

Miss Mae Murray

1953 (Equinox)

Miss Susan Inman

1954 (Burlington)

Mrs. James Ogsbury

1955 (Rutland)

Mrs. H. Stetson Fletcher

1956 (Woodstock)

Miss Monica LaCroix

1957 (Ekwanok)

Mrs. Chadwick Ramsdell
Monica LaCroix

1958 (Burlington)

Mrs. C.H. Beecher
Charlotte Fletcher

1959 (Rutland)

Mrs. H. Stetson Fletcher
Virginia Smith

1960 (Equinox)

Mrs. Peter Donovan, Jr.
Mrs. H. Stetson Fletcher

1961 (Woodstock)

Mrs. H. Stetson Fletcher
Monica LaCroix

1962 (Burlington)

Monica LaCroix

1963 (Orleans)

Patty Harrington

1964 (Crown Point)

Monica LaCroix
Patty Harrington

1965 (Rutland)

Patty Harrington
Gail Arnold

1966 (Burlington)

Patty Harrington
Sylvia Jolivette

1967 (Orleans)

Gail Arnold
Marjorie Kanrich

1968 (Woodstock)

Gail Arnold
Sylvia Jolivette

1969 (CPCC/Equinox)

Sylvia Jolivette
Mary Drescher

1970 (Rutland)

Sylvia Jolivette
Mary Drescher

1971 (Burlington)

Cindy Paquet
Mary Drescher

1972 (Kwiniaska)

Cindy Paquet
Mary Drescher

1973 (Orleans)

Mary Drescher
Mickie LaCroix

1974 (Crown Point)

Betsy Weston
Cindy Paquet

1975 (Barre)

Cindy Paquet
Mary McNeill

1976 (Mt. Anthony)

Cindy Paquet
Mary McNeill

1977 (Manchester)

Cindy Paquet
Sue Dresser

1978 (Orleans)

Mickie LaCroix
Marion Shattuck

1979 (Kwiniaska)

Mary McNeill
Sheila Darrah

1980 (Ralph Myhre)

Mary McNeill
Cindy Paquet

1981 (Burlington)

Sheila Darrah
Cindy Paquet

1982 (Manchester)

Sheila Darrah
Cindy Paquet

1983 (Barre)

Mary McNeill
Cindy Paquet

1984 (Crown Point)

Sheila Darrah
Marcy Fagan

1985 (Orleans)

Cindy Paquet
Mary McNeill

1986 (Mt. Anthony)

Cindy Mah-Lyford
Barb Munnett

1987 (Burlington)

Cindy Mah-Lyford
Linda Mandros

1988 (Sugarbush)

Karen Wilder
Linda Mandros

1989 (Crown Point)

Holly Reynolds
Barb Munnett

1990 (Orleans)

Holly Reynolds
Barb Munnett

1991 (Barre)

Holly Reynolds
Karen Ryan

1992 (Manchester)

Holly Reynolds
Cindy Paquet

1993 (Burlington)

Holly Reynolds
Mary Beth Birsky

1994 (Mt. Snow)

Mary Beth Birsky
Sue Horton

1995 (Ralph Myhre)

Sue Horton
Kiersten Allbright

1996 (Rutland)

Mary Beth Birsky
Sue Horton

1997 (St. Johnsbury)

Sue Horton
Amy Reynolds

1998 (Tater Hill)

Sue Horton
Libby Smith

1999 (Neshobe)

Libby Smith
Kiersten Allbright

2000 (Newport)

Libby Smith
Margie Mather

2001 (Manchester)

Libby Smith
Margie Mather-Bowes

2002 (Champlain)

Libby Smith
Andrea Brown

2003 (Brattleboro)

Libby Smith
Andrea Brown

2004 (Barre)

Andrea Brown
Kristin Turcotte-Mahoney

2005 (Crown Point)

Reggie Parker
Molly Aronsson

2006 (Ralph Myhre)

Molly Aronsson
Tiffany Maurycy

2007 (Enosburg Falls)

Molly Aronsson
Reggie Parker

2008 (Haystack)

Teo Poplawski
Molly Aronsson

2009 (Burlington)

Molly Aronsson
Catherine Shomo

2010 (Neshobe)

Holly Reynolds
Catherine Shomo

2011 (Rutland)

Kimberly Wong
Lindsay Cone

2012 (St. Johnsbury)

Holly Reynolds
Reggie Parker

2013 (Manchester)

Madison Corley
Kristin Mahoney

2014 (Orleans)

Madison Corley
Chloe Levins

2015 (Brattleboro)

Madison Corley
Tiffany Maurycy

2016 (Green Mountain)

Holly Reynolds
Tiffany Maurycy

2017 (Barre)

Holly Reynolds
Jeanne Morrissey

2018 (CC of Vermont)

Tiffany Maurycy
Miranda Milne

2019 (Ralph Mhyre)

Chloe Levins
Tiffany Maurycy

2020 (Dorset Field Club)

Andrea Brown
Julia Drapon

