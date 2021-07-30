Vermont Women's Am past champions Jul 30, 2021 2 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 3 Buy Now Copley Country Club golfer and nine-time Vermont Am winner Holly Reynolds from chips onto the fourth green at the Country Club of Barre. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now Copley Country Club golfer and nine-time Vermont Am winner Holly Reynolds from chips onto the fourth green at the Country Club of Barre. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Buy Now Copley Country Club golfer and nine-time Vermont Am winner Holly Reynolds from chips onto the fourth green at the Country Club of Barre. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Vermont Women's Golf AmateurPast Champions and Runners-Up1930 (Rutland) Mrs. Fred B. DavisMrs. J.J. Schroder1931 (Equinox)Mrs. J.J. ThonpsonMiss Virginia Pierce1932 (Burlington)Miss Virginia PierceMiss Jane Evans1933 (Rutland)Miss Virginia PierceMiss Ina Freeland1934 (Woodstock)Mrs. John W. GossMrs. H.B. Jones1935 (Barre)Miss. Virginia PierceMrs. F.C. Corry1936 (Burlington)Mrs. T.A. ToddMrs. Stewart Scott1937 (Rutland)Miss Marjorie HarrisonMrs. H.B. Jones1938 (Brattleboro)Miss Marjorie HarrisonMiss Carolyn Cassidy1939 (Burlington)Mrs. H.B. JonesMiss Lydia Barber1940 (Rutland)Mrs. H.B. JonesMrs. C.H. Beecher1941 (Brattleboro)Miss Mae MurrayMrs. E.H.MacFarland1942N/A – War Years1943N/A – War Years1944N/A – War Years1945N/A – War Years1946 (Burlington)Miss Mae MurrayMiss Mary Fenton1947 (Rutland)Miss Mae MurrayMrs. Stan Neptune1948 (Brattleboro)Miss Mae MurrayMrs. C.D. Inman1949 (Barre)Miss Mae MurrayMiss Gertrude Dobbs1950 (Mt. Anthony)Miss Alma AceMrs. C.D. Inman1951 (Burlington)Miss Susan InmanMiss Doris Seymour1952 (Rutland)Miss Mae Murray1953 (Equinox)Miss Susan Inman1954 (Burlington)Mrs. James Ogsbury1955 (Rutland)Mrs. H. Stetson Fletcher1956 (Woodstock)Miss Monica LaCroix1957 (Ekwanok)Mrs. Chadwick RamsdellMonica LaCroix1958 (Burlington)Mrs. C.H. BeecherCharlotte Fletcher1959 (Rutland)Mrs. H. Stetson FletcherVirginia Smith1960 (Equinox)Mrs. Peter Donovan, Jr.Mrs. H. Stetson Fletcher1961 (Woodstock)Mrs. H. Stetson FletcherMonica LaCroix1962 (Burlington)Monica LaCroix1963 (Orleans)Patty Harrington1964 (Crown Point)Monica LaCroixPatty Harrington1965 (Rutland)Patty HarringtonGail Arnold1966 (Burlington)Patty HarringtonSylvia Jolivette1967 (Orleans)Gail ArnoldMarjorie Kanrich1968 (Woodstock)Gail ArnoldSylvia Jolivette1969 (CPCC/Equinox)Sylvia JolivetteMary Drescher1970 (Rutland)Sylvia JolivetteMary Drescher1971 (Burlington)Cindy PaquetMary Drescher1972 (Kwiniaska)Cindy PaquetMary Drescher1973 (Orleans)Mary DrescherMickie LaCroix1974 (Crown Point)Betsy WestonCindy Paquet1975 (Barre)Cindy PaquetMary McNeill1976 (Mt. Anthony)Cindy PaquetMary McNeill 1977 (Manchester)Cindy PaquetSue Dresser1978 (Orleans)Mickie LaCroixMarion Shattuck1979 (Kwiniaska)Mary McNeillSheila Darrah1980 (Ralph Myhre)Mary McNeillCindy Paquet1981 (Burlington)Sheila DarrahCindy Paquet1982 (Manchester)Sheila DarrahCindy Paquet1983 (Barre)Mary McNeillCindy Paquet1984 (Crown Point)Sheila DarrahMarcy Fagan1985 (Orleans)Cindy PaquetMary McNeill1986 (Mt. Anthony)Cindy Mah-LyfordBarb Munnett1987 (Burlington)Cindy Mah-LyfordLinda Mandros1988 (Sugarbush)Karen WilderLinda Mandros1989 (Crown Point)Holly ReynoldsBarb Munnett1990 (Orleans)Holly ReynoldsBarb Munnett1991 (Barre)Holly ReynoldsKaren Ryan1992 (Manchester)Holly ReynoldsCindy Paquet1993 (Burlington)Holly ReynoldsMary Beth Birsky1994 (Mt. Snow)Mary Beth BirskySue Horton1995 (Ralph Myhre)Sue HortonKiersten Allbright1996 (Rutland)Mary Beth BirskySue Horton1997 (St. Johnsbury)Sue HortonAmy Reynolds1998 (Tater Hill)Sue HortonLibby Smith1999 (Neshobe)Libby SmithKiersten Allbright2000 (Newport)Libby SmithMargie Mather2001 (Manchester)Libby SmithMargie Mather-Bowes2002 (Champlain)Libby SmithAndrea Brown2003 (Brattleboro)Libby SmithAndrea Brown2004 (Barre)Andrea BrownKristin Turcotte-Mahoney2005 (Crown Point)Reggie ParkerMolly Aronsson2006 (Ralph Myhre)Molly AronssonTiffany Maurycy2007 (Enosburg Falls)Molly AronssonReggie Parker2008 (Haystack)Teo PoplawskiMolly Aronsson2009 (Burlington)Molly AronssonCatherine Shomo2010 (Neshobe)Holly ReynoldsCatherine Shomo2011 (Rutland)Kimberly WongLindsay Cone2012 (St. Johnsbury)Holly ReynoldsReggie Parker2013 (Manchester)Madison CorleyKristin Mahoney2014 (Orleans)Madison CorleyChloe Levins2015 (Brattleboro)Madison CorleyTiffany Maurycy2016 (Green Mountain)Holly ReynoldsTiffany Maurycy2017 (Barre)Holly ReynoldsJeanne Morrissey2018 (CC of Vermont)Tiffany MaurycyMiranda Milne2019 (Ralph Mhyre)Chloe LevinsTiffany Maurycy2020 (Dorset Field Club)Andrea BrownJulia Drapon Latest e-Paper Times Argus
