HANOVER, N.H. — Vermont State University-Johnson women's soccer coach John "Norm" Peterson gave Brittney Love the highest complement a coach can give a recruit. "I think she's a program changer," Peterson said.
Saturday, at the Lions Cup Games, Love was a game changer. She infused the Vermonters with a spark, a high dosage of energy that the team needed on this sweltering day.
Love was selected as Vermont's MVP.
It still was not enough to offset the Keogh family from Timberlane Regional High School. Sisters Isabella and Sophia Keogh scored all five goals in New Hampshire's 5-2 victory over Vermont in the annual event that pits the top recent graduates of the two states against one another.
It marked the second straight year that New Hampshire had trimmed the Vermonters by three goals in the women's game.
The Granite Staters built a 3-0 lead with Isabella earning her hat trick.
It did not take Isabella Keogh long. She put her team on the board less than seven minutes into the game on a breakaway where she was one-on-one with Spaulding goalkeeper Rebecca McKelvey. She had no defensive help and Keogh stayed composed and and crisply put it into the net.
Emma Grasso set up Spaulding's Sage MacAuley for Vermont's own breakaway. MacAuley struck the ball with authority but it was right at goalkeeper Abigail Rayder.
Vermont had other great chances to net the equalizer, one on a threat by Stowe's Orly Bryan and another from Montpelier's Sienna Mills who slammed a hard shot off Rayder who quickly covered up the rebound.
"We had our chances," Vermont head coach Lori McClallen (Rutland) said.
But they could not cash in and New Hampshire took the 1-0 lead into halftime.
Love was not in the starting lineup.
"When I didn't start, I really did not mind because there are a lot of great players here," Love said.
"When I went in, I just made up my mind that I was going to make something happen. I think I did that."
She definitely did. She started winning the 50-50 balls, deftly distributing them and causing chaos for the defense when she got in the box.
The MVP accolade was special to her.
"It meant a lot to me because this is my last time playing in a high school environment," Love said.
"She is an amazing competitor," McClallen said of Love.
Then, came the second half and the Keogh sisters went to work.
Isabella scored her second goal less than four minutes after the break and completed her hat trick with 28:30 remaining, giving the Granite Staters that 3-0 cushion.
Sophie then scored her goals for a 5-0 lead. Sophie's first goal was assisted by Stevens High's Stella Lavertue and her second one came with 18 minutes remaining.
Then, Vermont's attack gained some pizzazz. Leland & Gray's Abby Towle nailed a hard shot off the post.
The Vermonters shot into bad luck, tattooing the post on several occasions.
"The post was not our friend today," McClallen said.
One of Vermont's most threatening shots was unloaded by Mount Mansfield's Leila Monks. Her blistering serve was deflected by New Hampshire's second-half goalie Maddie Carmichael of Hopkinton.
But Towle, who scored all three goals in the Rebels' victory in the Division IV state championship game, scored with four minutes to go.
Vermont was not finished. MacAuley scored with 2:30 remaining to account for the final score.
McKelvey had to play all 90 minutes in the net and made some outstanding saves against the high-powered "Red Scare" attack.
"She was great," McClallen said of McKelvey.
McKelvey also received the Sportsmanship trophy for Vermont and Randolph's Beatrice Lake took hoe the 12th Player Award.
Isabella Keogh was the recipient of the MVP honor for New Hampshire.
She and her sister will both be playing for Division I Merrimack next year which means that they will be on opposite sidelines again from Vermont's Mackenzie MacLaughlin (Rutland) who will play for Merrimack's conference rival Sacred Heart.
Sunapee's Elizabeth Tschudin was the recipient of the 12th Player accolade for New Hampshire.
Isabella Keogh joined Manchester Central's Terry Kozell and Bow's Lori Robinson as the only players to score three goals in a women's game at the Lions Cup. The women's game has been played since 1983.
Isabella had 78 career goals at Timberlane. The senior season, she had 35 and her sister 15 for the Owls.
New Hampshire now leads Vermont 19-17-4 during the summer classic and has outscored the Vermonters 80-66.