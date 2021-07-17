HANOVER, N.H. — There was no two-or-three day camp for the Lions Cup Soccer Games this year, but the Vermont girls squad found some cohesiveness from their lengthy practice on July 10. It showed in Saturday's 3-2 victory over New Hampshire in the game that pits the top recent graduates of the two states against one another.
Vermont goalie Emma Ezzo was terrific in keeping the net empty during her half of play.
Merrimack's Siobhan McMakin played a through ball that had danger written all over it in the early minutes of the game. Ezzo charged out of the net and extinguished the threat, clearing the ball with her foot.
That play would be precursor of Ezzo's play her entire 45 minutes.
"I learned to be more confident in that during my high school career (at Fair Haven)," Ezzo said.
When Ezzo took a seat to watch Colchester goalie Olivia Moore take over for the second half, Vermont had a 1-0 lead.
The goal came from Hazen's Macy Molleur who caught fire down the stretch last fall in helping her team make a run to the Division IV final.
The score was assisted by U-32's Caroline Kirby.
Kirby was a catalyst for the offense with nice through balls and pinpoint passes to the feet of her teammates.
The Granite Staters regrouped at halftime and knotted the score in the opening minute of the second half when Milford's Rachel Gizzonio got one past Moore.
It did not take Vermont long to get back in front. It was two minutes later that Burlington's Payton Karson bent on beautiful direct kick from just outside the box into the goal.
The Vermonters maintained the upper hand and CVU's Olivia Zubarik was a big piece of that. The two-way standout turned back some offensive challenges from New Hampshire with her defense and then made things happen at the offensive end with crisp, long passes.
She was named the Vermont MVP.
Mount Mansfield's Willa Clark rang up an insurance goal for Vermont, unassisted.
There was six minutes remaining when that score became very important because Gizziono scored her second goal to close it to 3-2. Gizziono was the New Hampshire MVP.
New Hampshire kept knocking until the final seconds, feverishly trying for the equalizer. It appeared they had a great chance to get it when Moore was taken out of the play and there was a yawning net, but Mount Abraham's Savannah Scrodin made a spectacular clear deep in the box.
Molleur earned Vermont's 12th Player Award and Bow's Kristina Pizzi claimed the same honor for New Hampshire.
The Sportsmanship Award went to Ezzo and Pinkerton's Macy Graves took home that trophy for New Hampshire.
"I was happily surprised," Ezzo said of picking up that accolade.
The lengthy practice that the team held a week before the game was beneficial, Ezzo said.
"It helped a lot," the keeper said. "A lot of the the northern girls knew each other but Megan (Emma's twin sister) and I didn't know anyone so the practice was super helpful."
Spaulding's Halle Pletzer was unable to make the practice but she blended in with her teammates seamlessly as the game went on.
"I think I was the only one who didn't make the practice," Pletzer said.
She was a spark in the midfield, making intelligent passes and winning an inordinate number of balls.
She left the turf field happy, her team had a victory and she had a confidence boost to take into her preseason soccer camp at Colby-Sawyer College.
"I think this will help me when I start college by getting to play with so many good players here," Pletzer said.
NOTES: This was the second straight win for the Vermont girls. They won the 2019 game, 2-1. ... Megan Ezzo is headed to Plattsburgh State to play soccer and Emma is taking a year off and then will join her there.
