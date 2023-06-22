MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers stretched their undefeated streak to six games by earning a victory and a tie during Wednesday's doubleheader against the Ocean State Waves.
Vermont coasted to an 8-2 win in Game 1 before both teams settled for a 5-5 stalemate in Game 2 after the contest ended in the ninth inning at Recreation Field.
Evan Fox led off the opening game by reaching base on a five-pitch walk before stealing second. After Waves starter Collin Bosley-Smith recorded a strikeout, Santino Rosso advanced to first on a walk. Both runners kept the pressure on the Waves by stealing a base. With two outs, Marshall Toole laid down a bunt to drive in Fox. Toole recorded a stolen base and then Nathan Waugh drilled a ground ball through the left side of the infield, driving in both runners and giving Vermont a 3-0 lead.
Ocean State had a runner in scoring position with one out in the first. Mountaineers pitcher Jack Metzger left the runner stranded at third base by inducing a pair of groundouts to end the threat. The Mountaineers stretched their lead to 3-0 in the second frame. Fox reached base with a two-out walk and moved to second on a balk. Luke Cantwell lifted a line drive to shallow center, allowing Fox to score his second run of the game.
TJ Williams welcomed Waves reliever Aaron Groller with a leadoff single. He stole second and third before Waugh belted a 2-1 pitch over the left field wall to make it 6-0 in favor of Vermont. A few minutes later Groller pitched to soft contact, resulting a double play to end the inning.
Ocean State threatened again in the bottom of the third. A leadoff walk to Khyree Miller was followed by a single by Marco Ali, putting two runners on base with no outs. A single by David Mershon that bounced off the second base bag allowed put runners at second and third. A groundout by Matthew Graveline drove in Ali. Luckily for Vermont, the rally was cut short. With a runner on third and one out, a line drive went straight into the back-hand of Metzger on the mound and he easily got Mershon out at third for an inning-ending double play.
Metzger had a pair of shutout innings following the third as Vermont maintained its 6-2 lead through five frames. Vermont tacked on a run in the sixth. After a leadoff double by Brandon Butterworth, he came around to score a couple batters later on a wild pitch for a 7-2 cushion.
Returning Mountaineers pitcher Luke Carpenter made his first appearance of the summer when he entered the game in the sixth inning. He gave up back-to-back singles with one out and then both runners moved over one base on a wild pitch with two outs. Carpenter clamped down in the nick of time, inducing a groundout to escape the situation with no damage inflicted.
The Mountaineers added a run to pad their lead in the seventh inning. Ocean State stranded runners on base late in the contest as Vermont reliever Jack Sylvia closed out the victory.
Metzger earned his second win of the summer after going five innings. He allowed two runs on four hits while striking out five batters. Bosley-Smith suffered the loss for the Waves,after giving up four runs (three earned) on three hits. He issued three walks during two innings of work.
During the second game Vermont starter Eddie Smink came out firing on the mound and struck out the side in the first inning. The Mountaineers offense picked up where they left off during Game 1. Catcher George Rosales blasted a towering one-out home run to give the home team a 1-0 lead. Smink ran into a bit of trouble in the second inning by issuing a pair of one-out walks. The Waves followed with a fly-out to center and a groundout to second to strand both runners.
Vermont built a 3-0 lead in the bottom of the second. Fox connected for a one-out double to deep left field before moving to third on another stolen base. Grant Voytovich reached base on a walk, putting runners on the corners. After Voytovich stole second base, Wave’s catcher Jackson Phinney attempted to get Fox out at third. His throw got away from the third baseman, allowing Fox to score.
A few minutes later Jeremy Renwick reached base on an infield single, with Voytovich moving over to third. The Mountaineers tacked on a second run in the frame with a hard grounder up the middle. The ball bounced off the shortstop before going in the air, allowing Butterworth to reach first while Voytovich scored.
After a scoreless third, Ocean State’s Parker Rowland reached base on a throwing error and advanced to second. He moved to third on a groundout. A two-out walk put runners on the corners, but Smink again got out of trouble when the Mountaineers sent a routine fly ball to center field.
Ocean State took advantage of some poor pitching and defensive miscues to take a 5-3 lead on five runs in the fifth inning. A couple walks and a hit batter loaded the bases with no outs. An error gave Greg Pettay plenty of time to cross home. A single by Rowland drove in two runners to tie the game. A close play at the plate where Christian Ficci beat a throw gave the Waves a 4-3 lead. Jack Brooks came around to score on a passed ball for the fifth run of the inning.
Vermont threatened with the bases loaded in the bottom of the fifth, but reliever Brooks Ey got the Mountaineers to lift a fly ball to the outfield to escape the jam unscathed. Benjamin Smith entered the game in relief and pitched a scoreless sixth, keeping the Mountaineers within two runs.
Vermont cut into the lead in the bottom of the sixth. Fox led off with a walk and stole two bases to move to third. He scored on a wild pitch to close the gap to 5-4. After Austin Wainer recorded a strikeout, Toole reached base on a walk. Cantwell was hit by a pitch to put a pair of runners on base before Butterworth reached first on another walk. A sacrifice fly by Rosales tied the game at 5-5, but Butterworth was thrown out at second while trying to advance on the throw to the plate.
Ocean State put two runners on base with no outs in the top of the seventh, creating a golden opportunity to regain the lead. Max Moss induced a groundout to the shortstop for a double play before groundout to third stranded one runner in scoring position. Vermont went down in order as the game went into extra innings.
With the international tiebreaker rule in effect, Mershon reached third base on a failed pickoff attempt in the eighth. Brian Foley came in and struck out the first two batters he faced. A groundout to second by the Waves ended the inning.
A fielder’s choice by Vermont in the bottom of the seventh put runners on the corners with two outs. Rosso was on third as the winning run, but a pop-out in foul territory ended the threat.
In the ninth, Howe was at third again with two outs. Foley got out of the predicament again, this time with a groundout to third. Jace Jeremiah was the runner at second to start the bottom of the ninth. An intentional walk and another walk loaded the bases with one out. However, a line-out to third doubled up Jeremiah to end the game in a tie.
Vermont is now 9-3-1, while Ocean State stands at 7-5-1. The Mountaineers will travel to play the Upper Valley Nighthawks at 6 p.m. Friday in the second game of the Governors Cup Series at the Maxfield Sports Complex.