Three players plus one coach and an announcer will represent the Vermont Mountaineers on Sunday during the New England Collegiate Baseball League All-Star game.
The Montpelier-based squad sits atop the divisional standings with a few weeks left in the regular season and was rewarded for its success when a trio of athletes were selected to compete in the annual showcase game. Nolan Sparks will start on the mound for the West Division, while Vermont teammates Brandon Butterworth (second base) and T.J. Williams (outfield) also earned starting honors. They will compete in front of 30-40 scouts for Major League Baseball teams.
Second-year Mountaineers manager Mitchell Holmes will be the bench boss for the All-Star squad after guiding this year’s Vermont squad to a 20-11-1 record to kick off the summer. Last year Holmes helped his team tie the league record for regular-season victories. U-32 graduate Noah McLane will be one of two announcers for the All-Star contest, which will be hosted by the North Shore Navigators at Fraser Field in Lynn, Mass.
Sparks (2-1) has made five starts on the mound and has pitched 26 innings this summer while compiling a 1.38 ERA. He’s give up 12 hits and four earned runs while recording 37 strikeouts and issuing 13 walks.
Buttersworth owns a .309 batting average after going 34 of 110 at the plate during 30 games. He has connected for eight double and two home runs. The North Carolina State standout has scored 17 runs and has 15 RBIs and eight stolen bases. He’s also reached base 18 times on walks.
Williams has gone 31 for 82 at the plate for a .337 batting average. He’s recorded six doubles, one triple and two home runs. The Notre Dame athlete ranks second on the team with 17 RBIs and has scored a team-high 22 runs in addition to piling up 15 stolen bases
McLane is a rising junior at the University of Rhode Island studying Sports Media and Communications. The Worcester native fell in love with the Mountaineers from a very young age and began his broadcasting career during his sophomore year of high school. McLane will be joined in the booth by Ocean State’s Nathan Robillard and ESPN’s Baseball Tonight play-by-play commentator John Brickley. Danbury’s Ricky Podgorski serve as the sideline reporter.
Each NECBL All-Star Team features nine pitchers, with one starter, seven relievers and one closer. There are also three catchers per team and a starter and reserve for all of the infield positions.
Two designated hitters were also selected as well as three starters and three reserves in the outfield. A “Coach’s Selection” was made by a committee of field managers for each team and the Fan Vote is back for an eighth straight year. Fans will have the chance to choose the final player of the All-Star Game rosters by voting for their favorite NECBL athletes online before the deadline at 11:59 p.m. Thursday.
The West Division consists of the Upper Valley Nighthawks, Vermont Mountaineers, Keene Swamp Bats, North Adams Steeplecats, Bristol Blues, Danbury Westerners and Valley Blue Sox. Bristol and Danbury led the way with six selected players apiece. Upper Valley (five), Keene (four), Vermont (three), Valley (three) and North Adams (two) all had multiple All-Stars selected for the 2023 season. Bristol reserve pitcher Justin Solimine was replaced by Upper Valley’s Teddy Tolliver.
The East Division features the Newport Gulls, Ocean State Waves, Mystic Schooners, North Shore Navigators, Martha’s Vineyard Sharks and Sanford Mainers. Ocean State and North Shore both had six All-Star selections to lead the East Division. Mystic (five), Newport (five), Martha’s Vineyard (three), and Sanford (two) all had multiple players chosen for the East Division Roster.
The All-Star festivities will start at 2 p.m. Sunday with the Home Run Run Derby. First pitch is slated for 4:30 p.m.
WEST DIVISION ROSTER
COACH
Vermont Mountaineers Manager Mitchell Holmes
PITCHERS
Nolan Sparks (Vermont, Rochester) — Starter George Viebrock III (Danbury, Denison) — Reserve Braden Quinn (Danbury, UConn) — Reserve Jagger Duquette (Bristol, Wagner) — Reserve Brent Francisco (Bristol, East Stroudsburg) — Reserve Teddy Toliver (Upper Valley, Lehigh) — Reserve Mike Weidinger (Valley, William & Mary) — Reserve Zach Cameron (Valley, Niagra) — Reserve Anthony Steele (Danbury, Penn State) — Closer
CATCHERS
Greg Bozzo (Keene, Northeastern) — Starter Kevin Bruggeman (Upper Valley, Hofstra) — Reserve Bill Sullivan (Bristol, SCSU) — Reserve
FIRST BASE
Gavin Noriega (Bristol, Bryant) — Starter Luke Boynton (Danbury, Georgia State) — Reserve
SECOND BASE
Brandon Butterworth (Vermont, NC State) — Starter Jordan Peyton (Bristol, Towson) — Reserve
THIRD BASE
Kyle Hannon (North Adams, Penn State) — Starter Anthony Livermore (Keene, Northwestern) — Reserve
SHORTSTOP
Javon Hernandez (Danbury, Jacksonville State) — Starter Christopher Worcester (Upper Valley, Eastern Illinois) — Reserve
OUTFIELDERS
Adarius Myers (Upper Valley, Louisiana Tech) — Starter T.J. Williams (Vermont, Notre Dame) — Starter Samuel Tackett (North Adams, Virginia Tech) — Starter Devin Taylor (Keene, Indiana) — Reserve EJ Kreutzman (Valley, Columbia) — Reserve Bobby Zmarzlak (Danbury, Maryland) — Reserve
DESIGNATED HITTER
Ryan Cesarini (Upper Valley, St. Josephs) — Starter Garret Pike (Upper Valley, Toledo) — Reserve
COACH’S CHOICE
Brayden Horton (Keene, INF, Liberty)
EAST DIVISION ROSTER
COACH
Newport Gulls Manager Frank Holbrook
PITCHERS
Santhosh Gottam (Newport, Brown) — Starter Bowen Baker (Mystic, Fairfield) — Reserve Everett Catlett (Mystic, Georgetown) — Reserve Brayden Clark (North Shore, Salve Regina) — Reserve Alex Logusch (Ocean State, Winthrop) — Reserve Wyatt Lunsford-Shenkman (Ocean State, East Carolina) — Reserve Kevin Seitter (Newport, Quinnipiac) — Reserve James Sashin (Martha’s Vineyard, San Diego) — Reserve Jay Allmer (Mystic, Seton Hall) — Closer
CATCHERS
Logan Poteet (Sanford, Vanderbilt) — Starter Jackson Phinney (Ocean State, Bryant) — Reserve Matt Chatelle (North Shore, Merrimack) — Reserve
FIRST BASE
Brodey Heaton (Ocean State, Belmont) — Starter Matt Schark (Newport, Southern Illinois) — Reserve
SECOND BASE
Garrett Howe (Ocean State, Samford) — Starter Devan Bade (Sanford, Binghamton) — Reserve
THIRD BASE
Anthony DePino (Mystic, Rhode Island) — Starter Jake Berger (North Shore, Harvard) — Reserve
SHORTSTOP
Henry Kaczmar (North Shore, Ohio State) — Starter Nolan Nawrocki (Martha’s Vineyard, Clemson) — Reserve
OUTFIELDERS
Evan Griffis (North Shore, Stetson) — Starter Nathan Hall (Martha’s Vineyard, Clemson) — Starter Tyler Hare (Newport, Georgia Tech) — Starter Mike Bello (Mystic, Auburn) — Reserve Stan DeMartinis (North Shore, Bentley) — Reserve Khyree Miller (Ocean State, Charleston) — Reserve
DESIGNATED HITTER
Scott Seeker (Martha’s Vineyard, Mt. St. Mary’s) — Starter Parker Rowland (Ocean State, Arkansas) — Reserve
COACH’S CHOICE
Jacob Hunter (Newport, RHP, East Carolina)