A class of 12 new inductees were announced for the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame on Tuesday, the 10th class to be inducted.
The inductees are Olympic alpine skiers Suzi Chaffee of Rutland and Doug Lewis of Middlebury; three-time Olympic snowboard medalist Kelly Clark of West Dover; two-time Olympic mountain biker Lea Davison from Jericho; three-sport star and college football standout Jake Eaton of Rutland; legendary high school basketball coach David Fredrickson of Bennington; record-setting basketball players Jasmyn Huntington Fletcher of Bradford and Morgan Valley of Colchester; four-sport standout and high scoring soccer player John Koerner of Shelburne; and Bob Molinatti from Colchester, the hall’s first para-athlete.
State gymnastics pioneer Thomas Dunkley of South Burlington is this year’s David Hakins Inductee for excellence in promotion of sports and athletics throughout the state and sportswriter Andy Gardiner of South Burlington is the Mal Boright Media Inductee.
The class will be formally inducted at the 2023 Vermont Sports Hall of Fame Induction Dinner and Celebration at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel on Williston Road in South Burlington on April 29. The evening begins with a reception at 5:30 p.m. and the induction ceremony follows dinner at 6:30 p.m.
Ticket information for the 2023 dinner will be available soon on the VSHOF website at www.vermontsportshall.com. Proceeds from the event go to Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the designated charity of the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame.
The past dinners and other fundraisers have raised over $22,000 to support PCAV’s work state-wide. Myers Container Service Corp, the ‘Red Can Family’ is the presenting sponsor for the annual event.
This year’s class, the 10th, brings the membership in the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame to 118 since its first class was inducted in 2012, representing 13 of the state’s 14 counties. The Class of 2023 was selected by three groups: the 15-member VSHOF board of directors, a statewide sports advisory panel and the previous inductees.
Chaffee competed in the downhill and giant slalom at the 1968 Winter Olympics after great success in both events at the World Cup level. Chaffee helped develop the professional freestyle circuit in 1971, winning the first women’s division three straight years.She was the first woman on the USOC board of directors and was named to the President’s Council on Physical Fitness under four administrations.
Clark was a five-time Olympian and a three-time medalist in snowboarding, she retired as one of the world’s most accomplished female competitors in the half-pipe.
Davison was one of the world’s best in cross country mountain biking, she was a two-time Olympian, racing in the 2012 London games where she finished 11th and then seventh in 2016 in Rio.
Eaton was a multi-sport standout at Rutland High, and a tremendous all-around youth sports athlete, he went on to a very successful collegiate career at the UMaine where as a three-year starter at quarterback.
The only two-time Vermont Gatorade Football Player of the Year, Eaton was also a standout in basketball and baseball at Rutland. In college he led the Black Bears to two conference titles while setting several school passing records. He also played professionally in arena football before returning to Vermont to embark on a successful high school coaching and administrative career at Proctor High.
During his 36-year basketball coaching career at both Arlington and Mount Anthony from 1963 to 1999, Fredrickson’s teams won 505 games, winning 18 league titles with 17 Final Four appearances. He took Mount Anthony to the D-I championship game 10 times and captured eight state titles, his first coming in 1974, and had a Vermont record five-straight between 1988 and 1992.
Since 1999, he has served as the executive director of the Vermont Basketball Coaches Association, serving the sport in the Green Mountain State for over six decades.
Huntington Fletcher was a prolific scorer at Oxbow High who went on to play Division I basketball at Nevada-Reno in the Big West and North Carolina in the ACC. ‘Jazz’ scored the 2079 points at Oxbow, the second-most points in Vermont history and was the 1995 and 1996 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year.
Koerner was a standout soccer star who was the all-time leading scorer at Champlain Valley Union High and at the University of Vermont. He also excelled in ice hockey, tennis, track and golf, playing five varsity sports at CVU, graduating in 1974.
Lewis was a two-time Olympic alpine skier and two-time national champion in downhill, he raced in the downhill for the U.S. in the 1984 Sarajevo Olympics and also competed in the 1988 Olympic Games before retiring that winter. He became the first American male to reach the podium in the World Championships downhill with a third-place finish in 1985 in Bormio, Italy.
A graduate from the Green Mountain Valley School in Waitsfield and UVM, Lewis also is an alpine skiing color commentator on NBC and Universal Sports.
Molinatti, who attended school in Colchester and Essex, became a noteworthy para-athlete, winning major marathons after he sustained a spinal cord injury in an automobile accident in 1978. He won the Los Angeles Marathon in 1986 and 1988, and represented the U.S. at the 1988 Paralympic Games in Seoul, finishing fourth in the marathon, and the 1996 Atlanta Paralympics.
A two-time Burlington Free Press ‘Miss Basketball’ and Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year, Valley led Rice Memorial High School to back-to-back undefeated seasons in her junior and senior years, scoring a school-record 1363 points.
Dunkley is the 2023 David Hakins Inductee for exceptional promotion and development of sports and athletics in the Green Mountain State. Dubbed the ‘Father of Vermont Gymnastics,’ he introduced the sport to the state at both the collegiate and high school level, starting the UVM gymnastics program in 1966 and in 1967, initiated the Vermont high school state championships.
With his family, Dunkley started the state’s first full time gymnastics club and in 1973, created Vermont’s first overnight gymnastics camp that is still running today.
A talented sportswriter, Gardner served Vermont for over 25 years along with close to two decades at the national level with USA Today. He gave the same quality coverage to whatever sport he covered at any level, local or national. Gardiner was named Vermont Sportswriter of the Year four times with the Burlington Free Press and covered 10 Olympic Games with the USA Today team starting with the 1988 Winter Games in Calgary. He also has been a contributor to Vermont Public Radio.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.