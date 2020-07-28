SOUTH BURLINGTON — The Vermont Sports Hall of Fame has postponed its annual induction dinner to April 2021 due to the risks related to the deadly COVID-19 pandemic.
The induction of the 8th class was initially planned for April, but got bumped to October 24 in the hopes that restrictions under COVID-19 would be relaxed by the Fall.
Board Chairman Barry Stone of South Burlington said the decision was made recently to delay the induction again – until the Spring. The current limitations about social distancing would affect the expected sold-out dinner at the Delta Marriott Burlington Hotel (formerly Trader Duke’s Hotel) in South Burlington.
The induction dinner is now planned for April 17, 2021 at the Delta Marriott with Myers Waste of Colchester as the new presenting sponsor, he said.
A portion of the dinner proceeds will benefit Prevent Child Abuse Vermont, the VSHOF’s designated charity. The past dinners have raised about $19,000 to support PCAV’s work across Vermont’s 14 counties.
Among the previously announced inductees is a legendary name in Rutland circles, golfer Thomas M. Pierce. The late Pierce is the first men’s golfer to be inducted into the Vermont Sports Hall of Fame, going in as this year’s historic inductee.
Pierce won the Vermont Amateur golf tournament seven times from 1935 to 1950, including a run of five titles in six tournaments, broken up by the four-year stretch the tournament didn’t run due to World War II.
He also had great success at the northeast and national level reaching the match play portion of the U.S. Amateur Championship four times.
Multiple central Vermont standouts earned the induction.
Tara Chaplin, of Middlesex, was a standout runner at U-32, where she was a state champion and All-American runner. She went on to be the 2001 NCAA Division I Cross Country champion and an All-American at the University of Arizona.
Jeff Hastings, of Norwich, was a four-time U.S. ski-jumping champion, Hastings narrowly missed a medal in the 1984 Olympics finishing fourth at the Sarajevo games. His fourth-place finish on the 120-meter hill, just 0.2 points away from third, is the best score by a U.S. jumper in modern Olympic history.
Ed Hockenbury, of Northfield, was the winningest men’s basketball coach in Norwich University history. The late Ed Hockenbury Sr. led the Cadets to their first two appearances in the NCAA Division III tournament. In 16 years at Norwich, he amassed 181 wins, bringing the program from a sub-.500 level to New England prominence.
Other previously announced inductees include: Ice hockey legendary coach Jim Cross of the University of Vermont; All-star high school, college and pro hockey player and coach Toby Ducolon of St. Albans; Renowned gymnastics champion Debra Dunkley of South Burlington; Basketball legend Sarah Schrieb of West Fairfield; Fabled golf pro and basketball player Libby Smith of Essex; Leading women’s ice hockey player, coach and referee Carol Weston of Bristol.
Ski legends Mickey and Ginny Cochran of Richmond have been selected the David Hakins inductees, for exceptional promotion of sports, athletics and recreation in the state.
For more information, visit www.vermontsportshall.com.
