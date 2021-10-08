According to a Facebook post, Hartford girls soccer coach Jeff Acker pulled his team off Fair Haven’s LaPlaca Field on Thursday night when he heard his players talking with one another about the verbal abuse of a sexual nature that they were enduring from fans.
The Hurricanes were trailing Fair Haven 6-0 with about six minutes left in the game when the team left the field.
Hartford Athletic Director Jeff Moreno gave Acker and the players his support on the Hartford High Twitter site.
Moreno posted following the game: “Getting reports that our girls soccer team did not finish their game tonight. They walked off the field. Together. As a team. They realized finishing the game was nowhere near as important as taking care of themselves and of each other.
“Very proud of them for their maturity, leadership & courage. Proud of coach Acker for his leadership and supporting the team. This is a great reminder that it is a game & these are kids. The field is their classroom & tonight many lessons were learned. Heads high Hurricanes.”
Reached on Friday, Moreno expressed support for Fair Haven Union High School Athletic Director Kim Alexander and expressed his confidence in her handling the situation on that end.
“She is someone I have a lot of respect for and we have worked on a number of issues together,” Moreno said. “I sensed Kim’s deep concern.
“This is not an issue at one school. We deal with this at Hartford, too.
“We don’t condone it at all.”
“We take these allegations and accusations very seriously,” Alexander said. “We are looking into everything and collaborating with Jeff at Hartford.
“I am, with Principal Ben Worthing, looking into any and all issues that are involved.”
Moreno said he knows the game was staffed by administrators and he also knows that they can’t possibly hear everything.
“Sound is very directional. We stand right in front of our student section and you can’t hear everything,” Moreno said.
Moreno said the comments were hurled mainly at one player and the Hartford school community was taking steps on Friday to make certain that she knows she is loved.
The Hartford boys soccer team was playing at Fair Haven on Friday night.
Alexander said she was not anticipating any problems and would be proactive in overseeing the game.
