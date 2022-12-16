KANSAS CITY, Mo. —The University of Vermont men’s soccer team cracked the nation’s top-5 for the first time ever, earning the No. 4 ranking to close out the season.
The United Soccer Coaches Association released its final poll of 2022 and rewarded the Cats (16-4-2) following their second quarterfinal appearance in program history. The Catamounts garnered a total of 168 points, including one first-place vote.
“Our national ranking is another sentiment to our historic season, and our Catamount family should be proud of this accomplishment,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “We’re excited to implement this merit as motivation as we head into our offseason preparing for 2023.”
The Catamounts first cracked the nation’s top-25 this season in Week 4 on Sept. 24, when they owned a 5-1-1 mark and weighed in at No. 22. UVM climbed inside the top-20 the following week with the No. 15 ranking. The Catamounts surpassed the previous program-high of No. 11, earning the No. 10 spot in Week 8. Vermont eventually grabbed the No. 8 ranking in Week 10 after earned a 2-1 victory over America East rival New Hampshire, which was ranked No. 21 in the country.
UVM earned an at-large bid into the 2022 NCAA Tournament after losing to Albany in the semifinals of the conference tourney. Vermont hosted Quinnipiac in the first round and earned a payback victory after losing to the Bobcats during the regular season. The Catamounts rallied from a late 2-1 deficit to earn a 3-2 victory. Vermont scored with just over a minute remaining in overtime to avoid a penalty-kick shootout. The Cats rallied again in the Second Round, scoring three goals in the final 25 minutes to defeat No. 11 SMU, 3-2, in Dallas.
Vermont returned home to Burlington to host four-time national champions UCLA in the Third Round. The Cats and Bruins entering halftime deadlocked in a scoreless tie, but UVM scored three second-half goals to secure a 3-0 victory. The Catamounts hit the road to face No. 3 Syracuse in the quarterfinals, falling 2-1 to the eventual national champions. The Orange beat No. 13 Indiana, 7-6, on penalty kicks after a 2-2 draw Monday night for its first NCAA title.
Vermont finished the 2022 campaign with a 5-1-1 mark in the America East, while its 16 overall victories were the second-highest total in program history. The Catamounts matched several program records, tying for the most goals (46) and consecutive shutout games (seven). Vermont held opponents scoreless for over 792 straight minutes, the longest run in program history.
Fifth-year midfielder Alex Nagy paced the Cats with 27 points (nine goals, nine assists) and became the fifth Catamount in program history to receive All-America First Team honors. Nagy was also on the America East All-Conference First Team and All-Northeast First Team.
Nate Silveira became the first two-time America East Goalkeeper of the Year in program history, winning the award for the second-consecutive season.
Ten Catamounts earned All-League honors, while five collected All-Region awards.
