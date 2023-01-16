RUMFORD, Maine – The University of Vermont ski team swept all four races on Day 3 of the Bates Carnival to come from behind and claim the overall victory win with 826 points.
Nordic skiers Ben Ogden and Haley Brewster won the 10-kilometer freestyle races at Black Mountain. Alpine athletes Mathias Tefre and Caroline Jones won the rescheduled slalom races at Sunday River. Vermont earned seven podiums to rally past Dartmouth in dramatic fashion.
Vermont’s men’s Nordic team stood out, claiming four of the top five spots. Ogden won his 15th EISA race with a time of 22 minutes, 21.2 seconds. The World Cup skier capped a busy week after returning from the seven-stage Tour de Ski in Europe, where he placed 13th for the U.S. men. The Catamounts registered a team total of 826 points to outlast second-place Dartmouth (797) and third-place New Hampshire (725).
Jacob Nystedt earned second for the second straight race, recording a time of 23:18.5 for the Catamounts. Stowe’s Bjorn Westervelt was UVM’s final scorer, placing fourth overall in a time of 23:34.8. Teammate Petter Bakken placed fifth after crossing the finish line 2.9 seconds behind Westervelt.
Brewster was UVM’s top finisher for the second straight day as she won the 10k event in a time of 27:34.4. Waverly Gebhardt earned her first podium of the season for the Cats, placing third in 28:13.0. UVM’s final scorer was Annie McColgan, who placed eighth in 28:47.0. Waterbury’s Ava Thurston finished fifth in 28:23.4 while competing for Dartmouth.
On the slopes, Jones won her first EISA race for the Catamounts. She had the third-fastest second run time of 48.33. Her combined time was 1:38.21. UVM’s Justine Clément finished 0.15 seconds behind Jones to claim second place, earning her first podium of the season. Marina Vilanova was UVM’s final scorer, placing 13th overall in a two-run time of 1:41.36. First-year UVM skier Cydnie Timmerman posted the first top-20 spot of her collegiate career with a two-run time of 1:41.95.
Tefre, the two-time defending NCAA slalom champion, took care of business for Vermont with a two-run time of 1:26.00. He finished 0.16 seconds ahead of Dartmouth’s Cooper Puckett.
Cole Palchak finished fifth overall for the Catamounts, securing his best finish on the EISA circuit. His two-run time was 1:26.86. Vermont’s final scorer of the day was Diego Holscher, who placed 34th with a combined run time of 1:31.19.
The Catamounts will return to action next weekend for the St. Michael’s Carnival. Alpine races will be held at Smuggler’s Notch Resort, while the Nordic races have been moved to the Rikert Nordic Center.
TEAM SCORES
1. Vermont 826 2. Dartmouth 797 3. New Hampshire 725 4. Middlebury 682 5. Colby 603 6. Harvard 474 7. St. Michael’s 463 8. Bates 399 9. Williams 352 10. St. Lawrence 348 11. Plymouth State 288 12. Bowdoin 256 13. Boston College 153 14. Colby-Sawer 14.
