West Fairlee skier Tara Geraghty-Moats made her dreams come true Friday.
The Craftsbury Nordic Ski Club racer won the first women’s Nordic combined FIS World Cup event, defeating Norway’s Gyda Westvold-Hansen by 1.5 seconds in Ramsau, Austria.
Geraghty-Moats trailed after the ski jumping portion but rallied in the cross-country section. The 27-year-old has been a big supporter of making women’s Nordic combined an Olympic event and is the two-time defending champ in the Continental World Cup standings.
“It was something I’ve dreamed about since I was 10 years old – before it was even a possibility,” she said. “Just a huge thanks to my team and FIS for finally inviting the women to the big leagues.”
Geraghty-Moats finished sixth in the ski jumping segment, leaving her 39 seconds behind Westvold-Hansen to start the 5-kilometer cross country race. The Central Vermonter didn’t hold back at the start and reeled in the Norwegian near the end of the first of two laps on a hill. Westvold-Hansen fought back to pull event with her opponent before Geraghty-Moats sped away again on a hill to secure the victory.
Geraghty-Moats became the first U.S. Nordic combined skier in nearly nine years to win a World Cup event. The last victory was by Bryan Fletcher in 2012 at the Holmenkollen World Cup in Oslo, Norway. The Vermonter came into the race as a favorite, but there were many unknowns entering the season opener after COVID-19 shut things down at the end of last winter.
“Coming into this competition I was really uncertain of myself because I hadn’t put a bib on in 10 months,” Geraghty-Moats said. “And I had only 10% of my ski jumping training I had hoped to have. But all day long I just kept telling myself that I could do it – every step at a time.”
After learning to ski jump as a 9-year-old, Geraghty-Moats suffered a pair of knee injuries when she was 16. She competed in biathlon and cross-country ski events for four years before transitioning back to jumping. Her range of abilities helped her represent the U.S. at biathlon junior world championships from 2011 to 2014. She was also a two-time medalist at junior nationals for cross country skiing.
She placed fifth at 2013 Nordic combined national championships in Lake Placid and wound up 10th at a 2014 Continental Cup event in Sweden. A ninth-place result at a 2015 World Cup event in Romania gave Geraghty-Moats lots of momentum for the next season. She wound up 28th in the 2016 World Cup standings before dominating the Continental World Cup circuit the past two years.
Japan’s Anju Nakamura was third Friday, while Annika Malacinski (28th), Alexa Brabec (29th) and Tess Arnone (30th) also competed for the U.S. The season opener was originally scheduled for early December at Lillehammer, Norway, but was postponed.
Nordic combined is the only Olympic event where females do not compete. Women from 17 nations have scored FIS points during the past two seasons, with nine nations represented in the 32-skier field in Austria. The inaugural women’s world championships are scheduled to begin Feb. 27 in Oberstdorf, Germany.
