Vermont
Bolton Valley — Wed Reopen 12/03 18 — 20 base Sat/Sun: 9a-4p; Open Sat/Sun. Bromley Mountain — Wed Reopen 12/03 machine groomed 12 — 24 base Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4p. Burke Mountain — Wed Reopen 12/03 machine groomed 12 — 30 base Jay Peak — Wed Reopen 12/02 machine groomed 9 — 18 base sm M-F: 8:30a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p. Killington — Wed 4:05p machine groomed 12 — 12 base 18 of 155 trails 12% open, 12 miles, 65 acres, 4 of 22 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p. Mad River Glen — Plan to Open 12/10 Magic Mountain — Plan to Open 12/15 Middlebury Snow Bowl — Opening Soon for Snow Sports Mount Snow — Wed 6:16a machine groomed 12 — 16 base 15 of 87 trails 17% open, 135 acres, 5 of 20 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p. Okemo Mountain — Wed 7:16a machine groomed 4 — 8 base 22 of 121 trails 18% open, 8 miles, 126 acres, 6 of 20 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8a-4p. Pico — Plan to Open 12/10 Mon/Thu/Fri: 9a-4p Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p; Open Thu-Mon. Stowe — Wed 6:07a machine groomed 12 — 24 base 18 of 116 trails, 16% open 6 miles, 94 acres, 5 of 13 lifts, sm Mon-Fri: 8a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8a-4p. Stratton Mountain — Wed 9:05a machine groomed 18 — 18 base 17 of 99 trails 17% open, 67 acres, 5 of 11 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat/Sun: 8:30a-4p. Sugarbush — Wed 6:25a 1 new machine groomed 12 — 24 base 7 of 111 trails 6% open, 3 miles, 40 acres, 2 of 16 lifts, Mon-Fri: 9a-4p; Sat-Sun: 9a-4p. Blueberry Lake XC — Wed Opening Soon for Snow Sports machine groomed 10 — 22 base 11 of 11 trails, 21 miles Mon-Fri: 9a-4:30p; Sat/Sun: 9a-4:3
0p.
