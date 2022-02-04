Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year Slade Postemski and his Rutland High teammate Jack Coughlin will be members of the Vermont team that will play against New Hampshire in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the annual high school all-star football game to be played at Castleton University on Aug. 6 at Dave Wolk Stadium. Kickoff is slated for 12:30 p.m.
Essex quarterback/defensive back Ben Serrantonio, who has committed to play at Castleton in the same stadium, is also on the Vermont squad.
The head coach of the team is BFA-Fairfax’s Craig Sleeman and will have one of his own players on the team in tight end/defensive lineman Ryan Goodman.
Wearing the Otter Valley helmet will be tight end/defensive lineman Dylan Stevens-Clark.
Others selected for the team are Bellows Falls quarterback Jon terry and his teammates Patrick Barbour, Jed Lober and Jeb Monier; Brattleboro’s Tyler McNary and Aaron Petrie, South Burlington’s Amari Fraser, Burr and Burton’s Warren McIntyre IV; CVU’s Jared Anderson, Ryan Canty and Angelos Carroll; Essex’s Sebastian Coppola, Kam Cyr, Oliver Orvis and Walker Root; Hartford’s Harrison Gaudet and Devon Sinclair; Lyndon’s Trevor Lussier and Victor Harfot Richardy; Milton’s Colin Mathis; Mount Abraham’s Ryan Stoddard; Mount Anthony’s Hayden Gaudette; Mount Mansfield’s Gabriel Baron; Rice’s Maxime Makuza; Spaulding’s Colton Perkins; St. Johnsbury’s Sam Begin and Jacob Silver; U-32’s John “Henry” Beling and Charles Haynes; Windsor’s Dalton Clifford, Austin Gauld and Ben Gilbert and Woodstock’s Corey White.
Sleeman’s staff will be comprised of Woodstock’s Ramsey Worrell, BFA-Fairfax’s Jeff Hamel, Essex’s Marty Richards, Norm Lozier and Tim Root and North Country’s Joseph “Lonnie” Wade.
