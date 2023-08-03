CASTLETON — Vermont head coach Greg Balch made sure to deliver the message at Thursday’s practice: Just because we are near game day and tapering down physically, you must not taper down emotionally and mentally.
“Don’t lose your edge,” Balch said as the players broke practice for lunch.
Kickoff is at 11:30 a.m. for Saturday’s Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl, the high school senior all-star summer football classic between Vermont and New Hampshire.
Vermont wrapped up Thursday’s session with a 7-on-7 scrimmage. St. Johnsbury’s Quinn Murphy and CVU’s Max Destito took all the snaps.
Both quarterbacks showed arm strength on long throws and a velvet touch on short and medium passes.
Balch said one of those two quarterbacks will start on Saturday and that they might get equal time in the game.
They have adjusted well to a new offense over the week, one that will require them to be under center a good deal of the time. Murphy was never under center for the Hilltoppers and Destito was under center very little at CVU.
Maison Fortin, Balch’s own QB at Windsor, will be the third quarterback.
No matter whether they are in the shotgun or under center, the quarterbacks feel good about the guys in the trenches protecting them.
“We have a big offensive line,” Destito said.
Those O-line starters will be Burr and Burton Academy’s Miles Kaplan at center, Bellows Falls’ Jake Moore at right guard, Mount Abraham’s Caleb Russell at left guard, Rutland’s Luke DelBianco at left tackle and Fair Haven’s David Doran at right tackle.
Also entrusted with protecting Murphy and Destito are tight ends Penn Riney of Middlebury or Spaulding’s Zack Wilson, depending which offensive package is being deployed.
Vermont’s starting defensive line will be comprised of St. Johnsbury’s Dawson Wilkins, Hartford’s Connor Tierney, Mount Mansfield’s Jordan D’Amico, CVU’s Trey Terricciano and Hartford’s AJ Aldrich.
The starting running backs are Bellows Falls’ Caden Haskell and Rutland’s Jonah Bassett. CVU’s Alex Provost and Brattleboro’s Tristan Evans get the nod at wide receiver with Spaulding’s Zack Wilson lining up at tight end..
Otter Valley’s Keevon Parks, Jaheim Hughes and Middlebury’s Cole Schnoor will be the linebackers with the starting secondary being manned by Windsor’s Maison Fortin, Bellows Falls’ Jamison Nystrom, Essex’s Tanner Robbins and Mount Anthony’s Joshua Worthington.
Wilson and Nystrom will handle the kicking and St. Johnsbury’s Gavyn Kenney-Young will do the punting.
Balch and his staff have made the transition to a new offense for Murphy and Destito as seamless as possible.
“We have put some of the things that they like into the offense,” the Windsor coach said.
“It took three days to get used to it.” Murphy said. “I think everyone knows the playbook now.”
Destito had an injury in Week 7 of the 2022 football season that had him on the shelf until mid-season of the basketball campaign.
It has him relishing Shrine camp.
“It made me appreciate the small things that much more,” Destito said.
Wilson played on a Spaulding team that languished in obscurity, but he brought a wow factor to camp.
“He does so much more than kicking,” Balch said. “We knew he was very good but he has been so versatile.
“And you can put D’Amico in the same category.”
Mount Abe’s Russell is another who turned heads.
“When we saw his tape, we said, ‘Who the hell is this kid?’” Balch said.
And then there is Parks. He has been a major force in team chemistry.
“He is a strong all-around presence. He is very vocal and smart. He knows what everyone is doing,” Balch said of his linebacker from Otter Valley.
BFA-Fairfax’s Shaun Gibson was no surprise to Balch because his Yellow Jackets had to contend with him in Division III.
But, Balch said, the players from the larger schools have been surprised by his ability.
“The Division I players are saying, ‘Who is this?’” Balch said.
And Aldrich could be a force on the defensive line.
“He is a heck of a football player,” Balch said.
New Hampshire’s starting quarterback will be Concord’s Zach Doward.
He had plenty of time under center in the Crimson Tide’s offense which makes him a great fit in coach Chris Sanborn’s offense.
Plymouth’s Dylan Welch will be starting at running back. He has roots in the Rutland County area and figures to bring a large cheering contingent to Dave Wolk Stadium.
Sanborn’s Rex Sullivan will be at wing back and Anthony Amaro the halfback.
Austin Wells will be the tight end for the Granite Staters and Devon Paquette is the starting wide receiver.
Caden Sanborn will be the center and he is also the emergency quarterback after Doward and Kingswood’s Aiden Brierley.
The rest of the offensive line is made up of Aidan Monaghan, Joe Pickett and Noah Blake.
Hayden Froumy and Drake Sutton have earned starting spots on the defensive line for New Hampshire and Ryan Lover and Cam Bonner will be the defensive ends.
Linebackers are Jack Drabick, Hollis Jones and Michael Kitto.
Corners will be nailed down by Joel Poltonieri and Trey Baker.
Dan McGonagle will be New Hampshire’s starting safety.
The New Hampshire captains are Doward, Sanborn, Sullivan and Pickett.
Paquette handles the punting and Gianni Ciotti the kicking.
“We’re ready to go,” Vermont offensive line coach Mike Empey said at practice.
That’s the way it is. You can only practice so long by banging heads with your teammates until you have a burning desire to hit someone wearing the other uniform.
Best of all: They do don’t have as long to wait. The 11:30 a.m. kickoff is the earliest in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl’s 70-year history.