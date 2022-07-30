KEENE, N.H. — The Vermont Mountaineers tied the New England Collegiate Baseball League record for wins in a single season by defeating the Keene SwampBats, 8-3, on Friday Night at Alumni Field.
The Mountaineers, who improved to 32-11, tied a 12 year old record set by the Newport Gulls in 2006, which was also the year Vermont won its first league title. Keene falls to 16-25.
The Mountaineers struck first in the second and third innings using the long ball. Tom Ruscitti reached on a one-out error before Christian Pregent belted a two-run blast to give Vermont a 2-0 lead.
A two-out double by Santino Rosso in the third was followed by another two-run home run by Nic Nortarangelo to give Vermont a 4-0 lead.
Jarret Korson pitched five innings of relief from the second inning to the sixth and had five strikeouts in that span. His only blemish came in the third as Matt Almonte scored on an RBI single by Colin Wetterau.
Vermont blew the game wide open in the seventh, scoring four runs to take a commanding 8-1 lead. Tyler Wells and Tyler Cox both singled with one out, before Mark Trotta loaded the bases after being hit. Wells and Cox both scored as Rosso hit an RBI double to left field to make it 6-1. Notarangelo continued his hot night at the plate, driving in Trotta and Rosso for his third and fourth RBI’s of the night to make it 8-1.
Keene responded with two runs in the bottom of the seventh but that was it. Cox came into shut the door for his save of the season, going two innings and striking out three hitters. Korson picked up the win.
Vermont has already clinched a first-round bye of the 2022 NECBL postseason that starts Tuesday at home, starting a best-of-three game series. The opponent will be determined after Monday's Wild Card game.
