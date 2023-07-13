Competing in the New England Collegiate Baseball League can be a long grind for players who are perpetually operating on short rest.
But after postponing three straight games due to weather, the Vermont Mountaineers are preparing for an all-out sprint to the finish.
General Manager Brian Gallagher and manager Mitch Holmes were busy juggling practice sessions and volunteer clean-up efforts Wednesday after heavy flooding devastated the downtown portion of the Capital City. The Mountaineers’ stadium — Recreation Field — is located roughly 1.5 miles away from the hardest-hit areas and was in remarkably good shape following several days of torrential downpour.
After witnessing how much of Montpelier was submerged under multiple feet of water, Gallagher knew that his franchise had dodged a bullet as it prepares for a stretch of 15 games in 16 days.
“We were supposed to have a game with Upper Valley on Sunday and it started raining and it just kept going,” Gallagher said. “And we’d had a ton of rain over the previous few days. We watched the field water puddle up and there was more and more standing water. You can’t tarp something like like, so we made the decision to let is spread out and not tarp it — and hopefully it was evenly distributed and would sink in eventually. And believe it or not, the infield is bone dry right now on the dirt. We made plans to have a simulated scrimmage with live pitching (Wednesday) and we’ll go over to Upper Valley and play (Thursday).”
Vermont was originally scheduled to host Valley on Monday before welcoming Vineyard on Wednesday, but there was absolutely no chance of playing those games as emergency teams scrambled to assist with rescue and recovery missions.
A total of 7-9 inches of rain fell in Montpelier and the surrounding towns, resulting in the overflow of the Winooski and North Branch rivers on Monday evening. Main, State, Langdon and Elm Streets were flooded in a matter of hours, with water levels just below 22 feet in the rivers surpassing the marks set during Tropical Storm Irene in 2011 by over 2 feet.
There was an imminent threat Tuesday that the Wrightsville Dam — located north of Montpelier — could spill over into the North Branch. Recreation Field is 2.5 miles south of the damn and sits right next to the river, so Gallagher was on high alert throughout the day.
“We kept looking over at the river and it kept rising,” Gallagher said. “It looked like it was about a foot away and it kept downpouring. And we thought, ‘If Wrightsville lets go, we’re really in big trouble.’ It was still questionable (Tuesday), but luckily Wrightsville didn’t let go.”
Individuals were briefly stranded in apartments buildings and places like the Capitol Plaza before being evacuated Tuesday. The following day the Mountaineers mobilized to lend a helping hand throughout the ravaged city. Warm, sunny conditions helped lift spirits in the heart of downtown while members of the grounds crew worked to prepare Recreation Field for Saturday’s 6:30 p.m. game against Mystic.
“(Wednesday) morning I worked with coaches Mitch Holmes and Eamonn Andre and the Montpellier Recreation staff, led by James Richardson,” Gallagher said. “It was surprisingly an easy day compared to many others this year and Mother Nature helped a lot, with the sun drying everything up. It left us time to volunteer in the afternoon and again after a light practice in the evening. The team went downtown to help pull carpet out of the (Capitol) theater. The Capitol Plaza have been longtime sponsors and the Golonkas are a longtime host family, so it was nice to help them out.”
Vermont has nine remaining home games, including three straight to close out the regular season. The team will host Sanford on July 28 before taking on Upper Valley for a doubleheader the following day.
The Mountaineers (17-10-1) sit atop the North Division standings and are trailed by the Upper Valley Nighthawks (14-12), Sanford Mainers (14-14) and Keene Swamp Bats (11-18). The race for supremacy in the West Division features the Valley Blue Sox (15-14), Bristol Blues (13-14-1), Danbury Westerners (13-16) and North Adams SteepleCats (7-20). Leading the way in the Coastal Division are the Newport Gulls (22-8), Mystic Schooners (18-10), Ocean State Waves (15-15-1), North Shore Navigators (14-16) and Martha’s Vineyard Sharks (10-16-1).