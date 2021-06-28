LYNN, Mass. – The Vermont Mountaineers suffered a 4-3 loss in extra innings against the North Shore Navigators in Sunday's New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Fraser Field.
The Mountaineers got on the scoreboard early in the second inning. After a two-out single by Casey Mayes, Adam Retzbach belted a ball over the left-field fence for his second home run of the season.
The Navigators closed the gap to 2-1 in the third inning. Logan Bravo led off the inning with a base hit and scored on a David Kale single.
The scoring was halted until the bottom of the seventh when Bravo launched a home run to right center field. Bravo's second home run of the season tied the score at 2.
After Dylan Brazil advanced to third in the 10th inning, Joe Lomuscio beat out an infield single with two outs. North Shore (9-7-2) earned its second walk-off win against Vermont this season.
Pitcher Luke Rettig started the game for the Mountaineers. He gave up four hits, struck out four batters and issued zero walks over four innings.
Justin Butera earned the win in relief for the Navigators. Tucker Wittman took the loss after coming out of the bullpen.
Upper Valley 4, Vermont 3
MONTPELIER – The Mountaineers fell short, 4-3, against the Upper Valley Nighthawks in New England Collegiate Baseball League action at Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers pounced on the Nighthawks in the second inning. Adam Retzbach led off the inning with a single and teammate Keagan Calero also singled. With the bases loaded and no outs, Jack Frank lifted a ball deep enough into left field to drive in Retzbach from third base. Anthony D’Onofrio and Calero pulled off a successful double steal to add another run. Calero recorded two stolen bases, including the steal of home.
Nighthawks responded with two runs in the fourth inning. After Parker Haskin led off the inning with a single and a stolen base, Gehrig Anglin singled into center field to drive in Haskin for the first Upper Valley run. Alan Roden hit a sacrifice fly into center field, knotting the score at 2.
Vermont regained the lead on a home run by Matt Oldham in the fifth inning. His third home run of the season put the Mountaineers on top 3-2 .
The scoring was halted until the eighth inning. With one out, Andrew Walker belted a home run over the fence in right field. After a 30-minute fog delay, the Nighthawks rattled off back-to-back doubles to take a 4-3 lead. The Mountaineers were held off the scoreboard over the next two innings as the Nighthawks closed out the win.
Nick Cantone earned the win in relief after pitching four scoreless innings. Brendan O’Donnell recorded the loss in relief for Vermont.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.