BURLINGTON — The pieces are coming together for the University of Vermont men’s basketball team.
Coming off three straight weekends where they split with America East Conference opponents, the Catamounts had a dominant sweep of Binghamton last weekend.
Now 5-3 and riding a three-game winning streak, the hope is UVM is rounding into the perennial contender it prides itself on being.
“We’re getting better each weekend and every day in practice,” said Catamounts coach John Becker during media availability on Thursday.
“You can start to feel the guys getting more confidence and starting to build some more trust amongst each other.”
UVM hopes that momentum translates into its weekend series against University of Maine on Saturday and Sunday.
Maine is 2-5, but is coming off a win against New Jersey Institute of Technology, which also split with the Catamounts on Dec. 27 and 28.
The Black Bears are eighth in the conference, but have shown themselves to be scrappy, especially on the defensive end. Maine leads the league with the least points allowed per game.
Six-foot-9 redshirt sophomore Stephane Ingo has been a wall inside for the Black Bears, swatting away three shots per game. He’s one of two guys in the conference with more than two blocks per game.
“Maine is a really good defensive team, so from an offensive standpoint, we’ll have to figure out some ways to generate shots for our guys,” Becker said.
Ingo can handle himself offensively as well, with 11.4 points per game. Freshman guard LeChaun DuHart leads the team with 12.7 points per game.
The Catamounts can match up well size-wise with Maine. Ryan Davis and Tomas Murphy, both 6-foot-8, make for a formidable duo inside. Seeing them play together will be the next step for UVM.
In six games, Davis is averaging 20.5 points per game, good for second in the conference, along with 7.3 rebounds per game.
Murphy is coming off his best outing of the season last weekend against Binghamton, where he had 13 points in a UVM rout.
“(Tomas) can really score the ball and the way Ryan Davis is playing, it gives us a really good 1-2 punch,” Becker said. “We should have a guy in the game at all times that we can throw it into the post and is going to be a tough cover.”
Stef Smith and Ben Shungu continue to be consistent from the guard spots, both averaging double digit points.
Tip-off is at 1 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday at Patrick Gymnasium.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Cats, Merrimack meet
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. — The positive signs are clear for the University of Vermont men’s hockey team.
Coming in with five goals through six games, the Catamounts (1-5-2) exploded for eight tallies last weekend against Maine.
“For us, we’ve gone from identifying the development and moved past the learning part of it. Now, it’s about performing it,” said UVM coach Todd Woodcroft during Wednesday’s media availability.
“The emphasis has to be on performing night in, night out. It’s not about what we did last weekend or the potential we have two years down the road. It’s about the now.”
The ‘now’ for the Catamounts is Merrimack College, who hosts UVM Saturday and Sunday.
Both teams coming in with one win, the Warriors and Catamounts mirror each other.
“Before I was in Hockey East, all I ever heard about Merrimack was how tough they were. Playing in their rink, it’s a smaller rink, it’s not a place anybody wants to play,” Woodcroft said.
“I see some high-end skill (on Merrimack). Their defense is similar to Northeastern’s defense. You match skill with skill, but for us, it’s about work ethic.”
Freshman Alex Jeffries, from Lunenberg, Massachusetts, leads the Warriors with three goals. Junior Chase Gresock has two goals and three assists.
Logan Drevitch and Filip Forsmark each have five points as well.
UVM defenseman Christian Evers would love a repeat of the last weekend, where he had four goals and an assist, earning him Hockey East Player of the Week honors on Monday.
Tristan Mullin is the only other Catamount with multiple goals, with two.
Freshman Ray Vitolins, from Latvia, has proven himself to be a quality distributor for UVM, with five assists.
Woodcroft wants to see consistency out of his guys. There was plenty of negatives early that have been addressed, but the team is a work in progress.
The first-year coach was asked Wednesday if the recent positive results, give the club a ‘glass half full’ feeling.
“We’re not happy until the glass is overcoming with water,” Woodcroft said. “We won’t accept half-empty anything. We have to be full-on every single situation we have. That’s a full share for every player.”
Puck drop is at 6 p.m. on Saturday and 4 p.m. on Sunday.
COVID UPDATE
Teams on pause
BURLINGTON — The UVM women’s basketball and women’s hockey teams have paused all team activities following a single positive coronavirus test result among each program’s Tier 1 personnel.
Tier 1 personnel include student-athletes, coaches, managers and support staff. Results were detected during regular coronavirus testing, which is conducted three times a week in accordance with NCAA guidelines.
The women’s basketball and women’s hockey series scheduled for this weekend against Maine have been postponed. Rescheduled dates for the postponed series will be announced at a later time by America East and Hockey East.
