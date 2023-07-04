Leland & Gray’s Abby Towle scored all three goals for the Rebels in their 3-0 victory over Proctor in the 2022 state championship Division IV girls soccer game.
What can she do for an encore? Well, a victory over New Hampshire would be nice on July 15 in the Lions Twin State Soccer Cup at Hanover High School.
The top recent high school graduates of Vermont and New Hampshire will square off that day beginning with the women’s game at 1 p.m. and the men’s contest at 4 p.m.
Rutland High’s Lori McClallen will be the head coach of the Vermont women’s team and will have one of her own players, defender Mackenzie McLaughlin.
Her goalkeepers will be Spaulding’s Becca McKelvey and Essex’s Madi Jordan.
McKelvey is an athletic keeper — she was the state’s ice hockey Player of the Year — and brandishes an aggressive style in charging out from the net.
McKelvey will have one of her Crimson Tide teammates on the team, forward Sage Macauley.
The Division III state champion Stowe team, that had to go to a second overtime to beat Fair Haven in the title game, has two players on the roster — defender Ellie Zimmerman and Orly Bryan.
This time, Fair Haven’s Brittney Love will be one of their teammates. Love will be playing soccer this fall at Vermont State University on the Johnson campus.
Defender Claire Vincent will be representing the Division II state champion Rice team.
Montpelier has three on the team — Grace Nostrant, Anja Rand and Sienna Mills.
Rand is a corner kick specialist, something that could prove to be a weapon in Hanover. She is also a very versatile midfield player.
Mills has been the Solons’ top scoring threat for four years.
Harwood was an extremely balanced team but if anyone stood out it was defender Addelyn Lilly.
Rounding out the Vermont roster are Colchester’s Maeve MacAuley, Burlington’s Enya Arentzen, Woodstock’s Isabel Konijnenberg, Essex’s Courtney Frank, White River Valley’s Shannon Hadlock, Burr and Burton Academy’s Antonia Levitas, Milton’s Emma Grasso and Taylor Kieslich and Mount Mansfield s Leila Monks.
VERMONT MEN
Rutland’s Eli Rosi is a stout defender but during one four-game stretch last fall he scored five goals. Rosi and Mount Anthony’s Silas Rella-Neill will carry the colors for the southern part of the state in the men’s game on a year that the roster has a heavy northern Vermont slant.
The goalkeepers will be Middlebury’s Owen Lawton and Mount Mansfield’s Eric Bissell.
Record setters Ronnie Riby-Williams of Montpelier and Harwood’s Jordan Schullenberger will provide a scoring threat for the Vermonters. Riby-Williams set Montpelier’s single-game scoring record with 27 goals and Schullenberger set Harwood records for goals in a season (39) and career goals with 75. Schullenberger erased the records of the legendary Tor Fiske.
Harwood’s Adin Combs will be a rock in the back. He was a big piece of the Highlanders incredible stretch of 61 unanswered goals.
The Division I South Burlington state championship team will be represented by back Nathanial Hasenecz and midfielder Evan Richardson.
CVU has three players on the roster — Diego Robinson, Eli Marden and Zach Spitznagle.
Ben Nissenbaum, who as a freshman was a member of a Stowe team that won an an eighth consecutive state crown, will be a midfield player.
Rounding out the Vermont roster are Essex’s Cooper Biderbeck, Middlebury’s Trey Bosworth and Oliver Anderson, Vergennes’ Jack Wyman, Colchester’s Henry Bacon and Ethan Gamelin, Burlington’s Joey Manley, Winooski’s Emmanuel Omas and BFA-St. Albans’ Corbin Schreindorfer.
Milton’s Glen Button will be the head coach.
Both Vermont teams will practice this Saturday at South Burlington High School.
The Lions Twin State Soccer Cup made its debut in 1975 at Middlebury College.