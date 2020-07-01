BURLINGTON — The Vermont Lake Monsters announced Tuesday that the 2020 Minor League Baseball season had been shelved, due to the impacts of COVID-19.
The decision comes as a result of a decision made by Major League Baseball to not send players to their affiliates, thus eliminating Minor League Baseball games played in any city this year.
“The present challenges and restrictions in place due to the COVID-19 pandemic have made it impossible for us to host a season,” said General Manager Joe Doud, in a team press release. “The Lake Monsters have been playing in Burlington since 1994, as first the Vermont Expos, and now as the Vermont Lake Monsters.
“We look forward to continuing to be a part of the community this summer, in ways that we are able to make an impact. Just because we won’t be playing games, doesn’t mean that we have given up on providing a fun, memorable experiences for families this summer.”
Minor League Baseball President & CEO Pat O’Conner expressed similar regret.
“These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we’ve had a summer without Minor League Baseball played,” O’Conner said, in a league press release. “While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment.”
The Vermont Lake Monsters play their games at Centennial Field on the University of Vermont’s Burlington campus. They are a Class A Short Season New York-Penn League affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.
Notable major league players to come through the team include Jason Bay, Ian Desmond, Jordan Zimmerman, Brad Peacock and Sandy León, among others.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.