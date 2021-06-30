SOUTH BURLINGTON — Just last week, Rutland Country Club golfer Sebastian Pell was competing against the nation’s best golfers in a American Junior Golf Association event, and Wednesday, he took on some of Vermont’s best.
In the inaugural Vermont Junior Tour event, Pell finished first in the boys 10-14 year old division with an even-par 72 at Vermont National Country Club. Pell had five birdies with his final two coming on the last two holes.
The Politano family is one the Vermont golf world knows well and another one of their kids shined in the 10-14 boys division. Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Lucas Politano took second behind Pell at 1-over 73.
Vermont National’s Jack McDougall was third at 5-over, just ahead of Lakeside’s Charlie Potter, Ekwanok’s Patrick Saxe and Lakeside’s Isaiah Thomas.
Rutland’s Matt Serafin was seventh at 8-over and West Bolton’s Evan Marchessault was ninth at 10-over.
Copley Country Club’s Ashton Tibbits (11th), Rutland’s Ronan Duffy (12th), Blush Hill’s August Backman (13th), Copley’s Aidan Slayton (14th) and Capital City’s Bubba Chamberlain (15th) were among other notable finishers in the division.
In the girls 10-14 division, Rutland’s Teegan Duffy took second at 20-over, two strokes back from winner Ryan Sleeper from Vermont National. Duffy birdied the 14th hole.
Country Club of Barre’s Paige Oakes was the top finisher in the three-girl 15-18 girls division. Oakes shot 21-over to win by two strokes over Vermont National’s Sara Beth Marroquin. Lake Morey’s Madison Mousley was third.
Oakes birdied the par-3 eighth hole on Wednesday.
In the boys 15-18 division, Ekwanok’s Charlie Davis won by five strokes, shooting a 1-over 73.
Kwiniaska’s Kosi Thurber was second at 6-over, while Lakeside’s Oliver French, Burlington’s Zach Vincent and Quechee’s Joseph Barwood rounded out the top five.
Country Club of Barre’s Riley Richards was sixth at 13-over and he birdied the 10th.
Ralph Myhre’s Thomas Politano was seventh at 14-over and he birdied a pair of holes.
Other notable finishers include Woodstock’s Ethan Dean (9th), Copley’s Ty Whyte (11th), West Bolton’s Tyler Meadows (13th) and Copley’s Noble Beerworth (14th).
The next Junior Tour event is a single-day tournament at Quechee Country Club on July 9.
