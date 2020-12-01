Muzzleloader deer hunting will begin Saturday in Vermont, which also has a few weeks remaining for archery season.
Archery deer hunting continues through Dec. 15. An archery deer license and a hunting license are required. An antlerless deer or a legal buck are allowed during this season.
Muzzleloader season will run through Dec. 13. Hunters must purchase a muzzleloader deer license in addition to a hunting license. A legal buck may be taken or an antlerless deer may be taken in a designated Wildlife Management Unit if individuals have a muzzleloader antlerless deer permit.
Vermont has an annual limit of four deer during its hunting seasons, including one legal buck annually. The Vermont Fish and Wildlife Department is offering hunters the opportunity to participate in its annual deer hunter effort and sighting survey. The survey asks hunters to record how many hours they hunted and how many deer, moose, bears or other wildlife they saw on each day of the November rifle season.
Hunters are asked to complete the survey even if they did not hunt or harvest a deer. This information helps the department evaluate how hunting pressure and the number of these animals varies throughout the season and around the state.
“The information we get from this survey is critically important for the management of deer and other wildlife in Vermont,” said Nick Fortin, Fish and Wildlife’s deer and moose project leader. “If we hear from more hunters, our population estimates will be more reliable, and our management will be more effective.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.