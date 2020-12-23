University of Vermont basketball has already learned how to bounce back.
Both the UVM men and women were dealt a defeat on opening night this past week, but both came back firing and got revenge in their second crack at UMass Lowell.
Coming off a win, the Catamounts set their sights on the New Jersey Institute of Technology. The UVM women travel to Newark, New Jersey to meet the Highlanders, while the men host NJIT at Patrick Gymnasium.
In their first foray into America East basketball, the NJIT women have been a bit up and down. While they’ve lost four non-conference games, they, like UVM, are 1-1 in conference after splitting with New Hampshire early in December.
The Highlanders don’t have anybody that will overwhelm opponents offensively, but they do have balanced attack.
Kenna Squier averaged 11.4 points per game heading into Wednesday and Ellyn Stoll averaged 11.0 points. Lyzi Litwinko, Kiana Brereton and Grace Plummer are all capable scorers as well.
The Catamounts will hope for a similar showing from Josie Larkins and Emma Utterback, who starred in UVM’s win against UMass Lowell on Sunday. Larkins dropped 18 points and three treys and Utterback added 15 points. Anna Olson had a double-double with 11 points and 10 rebounds.
Utterback has reached double figures in points in both UVM contests.
Tip off is set for 4 p.m. on Sunday, with a 2 p.m. tip on Monday.
It had been six seasons since the Catamount men had lost their opening game before Monday’s loss to UMass Lowell, but UVM quickly regained its form.
Down by five heading into the half in Lowell, the Catamounts rounded into shape and outscored UML by 14 to pull out a nine-point win.
It’s that dominant second half effort that UVM hopes to bring into its home opener against NJIT.
Through two games, Catamounts senior Stef Smith has lived up to his conference Preseason All-American billing, leading UVM with 14 points per game. He was particularly strong in the Catamounts’ opener when he dropped 18 points and hit four 3s.
Fellow seniors Ben Shungu and Justin Mazzula have looked solid as well, both averaging 12.5 points per game.
The Highlanders were similarly dealt an opening day loss, a 72-60 defeat by Temple, but bounced back in a dominant fashion on Wednesday by besting Rider 81-66.
NJIT guard Zach Cooks may not stand out for his height, at 5-foot-10, but his game plays much larger.
Cooks had 18 points in the Highlanders’ loss to Temple and followed it up with 17 against Rider. Cooks has been a force for NJIT since his sophomore year. The senior averaged 17.6 points per game as a sophomore and 19.7 as a junior.
Junior Dylan O’Hearn averages 15.0 points per game and led the Highlanders with 19 points against the Broncs.
Sunday’s tip is at 3 p.m. and Monday’s is at 2 p.m.
It was a rough start to the Todd Woodcroft era for the UVM men’s hockey team. Facing a national power like UMass Amherst is never easy and it showed as the Catamounts were outscored 8-1 over the weekend.
It won’t get any easier as UVM plays USCHO No. 12-ranked Northeastern in a two-game set at Gutterson Fieldhouse on Saturday and Sunday.
The Huskies come in at 2-1-1, sweeping Merrimack and splitting with No. 19 Providence this past weekend.
Northeastern is balanced with four players all with two goals. Goaltender Connor Murphy is in his first year in net, but has been impressive so far with a save percentage above .900.
If UVM wants to compete, it will need to cut down on penalties that cost it early against UMass. The Minutemen scored three times during the first period on the power play on Sunday.
The Catamounts have to find a way to put the puck in the back of the net as well. Alex Esposito scored UVM’s lone goal in Amherst.
Puck drop is at 7 p.m. on Saturday and Sunday.
UVM women’s hockey is off until Jan. 1, when they host Holy Cross at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
The Catamounts are 1-1 after splitting last weekend with New Hampshire. In their 4-2 win on Saturday, three freshmen scored, including Montpelier native Bella Parento.
