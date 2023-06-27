OAKS BLUFFS, Mass. — In a rematch of the 2022 New England Collegiate Baseball League championship series, the Vermont Mountaineers came away with a 5-4 victory over the Martha’s Vineyard Sharks on Tuesday night at the Shark Tank.
The Sharks took advantage of sloppy defense with two outs in the second to take a 2-0 lead. Carsten Sabathia doubled with two outs and moved to third on a single by Matthew Maloney. A two-out single by Aiden Tierney scored both runners on an errant throw from Mountaineers pitcher Jack Metzger allowed him to go all the way to third.
Vermont’s two-out magic came alive in the fourth. TJ Williams doubled down the left field line, scoring on a Marshall Toole single to right field, cutting the Shark’s lead in half. Toole stole second and Grant Voytovich reached on a two-out, four-pitch walk that chased Martha’s Vineyard’s starter Wyatt Scotti from the game.
A walk to Tyler Cox loaded the bases and a double by Nate Stocum scored two runs, giving Vermont a 3-2 lead.
After retiring 10 hitters in a row, Metzger gave up a one-out double in the sixth inning. Brian Foley came on in relief and got a couple of ground outs to strand the runner in scoring position, holding onto the Vermont lead.
The Sharks tied the game in the bottom of the seventh. Back-to-back infield singles by Kaden Martin and Sabathia put two runners on and they both moved to third on a sacrifice bunt, before walk loaded the bases with one out.
A sacrifice fly scored Martin to tie the game 3-3 off of reliever Colton Book
Vermont put two runners on in the eighth and regained the lead. Luke Cantwell walked before pinch-runner Evan Fox stole second with two away. Toole reached on a full-count walk and both runners stole a base to get two in scoring position.
Voytovich came up with the clutch two-out single off of Michael Ebner, to score both runners and give the Mountaineers a 5-3 lead.
A solo shot by Maloney in the bottom of the ninth cut the deficit to one, but Benjamin Smith came in to face one batter to get the final out and his first save of the summer.
Metzger went 4 2/3 innings, allowing two runs on four hits while striking out four batters. Scotti pitched 3 2/3 innings, allowing three runs on two hits and three walks.
UV 7, Danbury 4
WHITE RIVER JCT. — Rain caused the Upper Valley Nighthawks baseball team to make its Monday doubleheader a single nine-inning contest the Danbury Westerners. where the Nighthawks claimed a 7-4 victory.
Upper Valley scored single runs in the first and second innings, but took control for good with a five-run fifth inning.
Nighthawks right fielder Garret Pike was a force at the plate, homering and driving in five runs on his three-hit day.
Adarius Myers and Stephen Harrington drove in a run apiece for Upper Valley. Drew Wyers was the lone player with multiple hits for Danbury.
The win improved UV's record to 10-3.