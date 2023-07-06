MONTPELIER - The Vermont Mountaineers got back in the win column Wednesday, earning a 7-3 victory over the Danbury Westerners at Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers improve to 16-7-1, while the Westerner’s fall to 9-13. Vermont maintains a one-game lead in the North Division ahead of the Upper Valley Nighthawks.
Vermont struck first in the opening inning after Luke Cantwell reached base on a two-out error. After Cantwell stole second, Brandon Butterworth hit a two-run blast over the left field fence off Danbury starter Braden Quinn to make it 2-0. The homer extended Butterworth’s hitting streak to five games, and it's the second time he accomplished that mark this summer.
After a quick first inning, Vermont pitcher Eddie Smink ran into trouble in the second. A leadoff walk to William Cook started the frame. After Smink recorded a strikeout, a double by Anthony Steel put two runners in scoring position. Danbury cut the lead in half on a sacrifice fly by Drew Wyers. The Westerners knotted the game at 2-2 two on a two-out double by Jason Claiborn.
The Mountaineers quickly regained the lead in the bottom of the second. Tyler Cox walked with one out. Evan Fox hit a high fly ball to left center field and easily drove in Cox from first to make it 3-2.
Smink retired the Westerners in order in the third to keep his team's 3-2 lead intact. The Mountaineers threatened with a pair of runners on base with one out in the bottom of the inning. Quinn escaped without allowing any runs, inducing a strikeout and flyout to end the inning.
Danbury threatened to pull even in the top of the fourth inning. A leadoff single by Cook and a one-out walk to Steel put two runners on base. An infield single by Wyers loaded the bases, ending Sminks' day on the hill. Colton Book was the first reliever out of the bullpen for Vermont. He got out of the jam with a pair of groundouts, leaving the bases loaded.
Both teams went scoreless in the middle three innings as Vermont held on to its lead. After Book registered a strikeout to start the seventh, reliever Brian Foley gave up a single to the first batter he faced. A nice play by Fox at second got the hitter at first while allowing the lead runner to move to second with two outs. With the runner stealing, a grounder to shortstop took an unpredictable bounce. Luckily for Vermont, Butterworth stuck with the play and threw the runner out at first to keep his team Mountaineers in front.
Vermont extended its lead in the bottom of the seventh. Voytovich reached second base on a one-out double down the left field line and then moved to third on a groundout to the pitcher. Butterworth knocked in his third run of the game, hitting a line drive to center field to make it 4-2. Nathan Waugh singled to left field and Butterworth was able to advance to third on a fielding error by the left fielder, keeping the inning alive. Danbury reliever Timothy Cianciolo walked Marshall Toole to load the bases. A bunt single by Cox down the third base line drove in Butterworth to make it 5-2.
The Westerners put two runners in scoring position in the eighth. A one-out single by Bobby Zmarzlak got things started and then Steele reached base on a fielder’s choice. A walk loaded the bases and then a slow grounder to the pitcher's mound resulted in a close play at the plate. Foley flipped the ball to Waugh at home and beat Zmarzlak for the second out. A passed ball scored the third Danbury run, but Foley got Harrison Feinberg to swing and miss for the third out with the tying run at second.
Vermont added insurance in the bottom of the eighth inning. A leadoff single by Jace Jeremiah started the inning. He came around to score on a triple by TJ Williams to make it 6-3. Voytovich hit a deep fly ball to center field, allowing Williams to score easily from third for a 7-3 lead.
Book earned his third win of the summer, pitching three scoreless innings of relief and striking out four hitters. Quinn suffered the loss in three innings for Danbury. He allowed three runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk.