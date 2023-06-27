NEWPORT, R.I. — The Vermont Mountaineers lost just their fourth game of the season, two of which have now come to Newport after a 5-2 loss in game one of Vermont’s three-game road trip on Monday.
Vermont’s offense struggled with runners on base, leaving 10 on through the game while striking out 12 times.
Vermont jumped out to a 1-0 lead in the first inning. Brandon Butterworth led off the game with a single. He stole second and moved to third on a balk. George Rosales drove him home with a one-out single.
Newport answered with a run in the home half to even the score as Anthony Donofrio scored on a sacrifice fly.
After both starters had a shutdown second inning, the Mountaineers regained the lead in the third inning. Tyler Cox led off the inning with a single, before advancing on a Butterworth single. Both runners moved into scoring position on a flyout to center. Rosales picked up his second RBI of the game, scoring Cox on a sacrifice fly to make it 2-1 Vermont.
Nolan Sparks retired five of the next six batters he faced between the third and fourth innings.
After a scoreless fourth, Vermont had a chance to blow the game open in the fifth. However, they left the bases loaded and Newport took advantage in the bottom of the fifth. A solo shot by Tyler Hare knotted the score at two to lead off the frame.
Vermont and Newport would battle back and forth putting up zeros on the scoreboard until the seventh inning, when Newport's pinch hitter Billy Butler sent a three run homer deep over the left field wall to give Newport their first lead of the ball game.
More scoreless baseball would be the narrative after the seventh and eighth as both teams were unable to plate any runs. Braden Ostrander fanned two batters and got a flyout in the ninth to seal the win for Newport.