BURLINGTON – First-year University of Vermont goalie Jessie McPherson has been named to the watch list for the inaugural Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year Award.
McPherson is one of 21 goaltenders, including six in Hockey East, to be selected. A committee of voters made up of coaches, administrators and media will pare this list down within the next two weeks. The winner will be announced in March during the NCAA Frozen Four.
McPherson is 3-0 after posting shutouts in her first two games. She is the Division I leader in save percentage (.973) and goals-against average (0.65). She was named the Hockey East Pro Ambitions Rookie of the Week on Jan. 11 before collecting Hockey East Defensive Player of the Week honors Jan. 5.
ALPINE SKIING
Nullmeyer promoted
Middlebury Alpine skier Ali Nullmeyer was named to Team Canada for the upcoming FIS Alpine World Championships.
Alpine Canada announced the roster Wednesday. Competition will take place in Cortina d’Ampezzo, Italy, from Feb. 8-21. Racing will be streamed live on CBC Sports beginning Tuesday.
The sophomore joined the Canadian Alpine Ski Team in 2015 and made her World Cup debut at the 2017 FIS Alpine World Ski Championships.
Last season, the former Green Mountain Valley School star won four NorAm gold medals and had two World Cup top-20 finishes. Nullmeyer earned All-American honors in her rookie campaign as a Panther, placing sixth in the giant slalom at the NCAA Championships. She was also named the EISA Rookie of the Year.
COLLEGE BASEBALL
White at C-S
Former Northern Vermont University-Lyndon baseball coach Tom White has surfaced at Colby-Sawyer College in New London, N.H.
He is in the school’s Hall of Fame for his playing career in baseball and soccer. He is a 2009 graduate of Colby-Sawyer. White has several Vermonters returning: Vergennes’ Cooper O’Brien, Stowe’s Kristian Viljanen, BFA-Fairfax’s Michael Roy and St. Johnsbury’s Jake Choiniere.
SNOW SPORTS
World Cup returns
One of Killington Mountain School’s best continued her strong FIS World Cup season Friday afternoon at Deer Valley Resort in Park City, Utah.
Following her ninth-place finish on Thursday, KMS’s Hannah Soar took second in the women’s dual moguls event Friday.
Soar fell to American teammate Kai Owens in Friday’s final. It has been quite the week for Owens, who was fourth in the Thursday moguls event.
Owens picked up 1,000 FIS points for her win, while Soar took home 800 points.
The Americans swept the podium, with Tess Johnson besting Kazakhstan’s Yuliya Galysheva in the third-place matchup.
To get to the final, Soar bested Australia’s Jakara Anthony in the round of 16, France’s Camille Cabrol in the quarterfinals and Galysheva in the semifinals.
Soar has a trio of top-five finishes in World Cup events this season and has been in the top 10 in every appearance.
In the men’s event, KMS’s Alex Lewis was knocked out in the round of 16 by Australia’s Brodie Summers. Canada’s Mikael Kingsbury followed up Thursday’s moguls win with another first place on Friday.
The weekend wraps up on Saturday with an aerials event on Saturday.
In Alpine ski action, Middlebury College’s Erik Arvidsson finished 34th with a time of 1:37.02 in Friday’s downhill race in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany. American Travis Ganong was seventh.
There will be a super G race on Saturday, where Arvidsson starts 53rd.
In cross country skiing, a weekend of sprint skiing is on tap in Ulricehamn, Sweden.
Individual sprint races are slated for Saturday, while team sprints are on Sunday.
In Saturday’s women’s sprint qualifying, Stratton Mountain’s Sophie Caldwell Hamilton starts seventh, Julia Kern in 10th, Jessie Diggins in 14th and Alayna Sonnesyn in 50th.
Fellow Americans Sadie Maubet Bjornsen and Hannah Halvorsen start 18th and 49th respectively.
Stratton’s Simi Hamilton starts 10th in men’s qualifying. Four other Americans will look to qualify. Logan Hanneman starts sixth, Kevin Bolger in 16th, James Clinton Schoonmaker in 43rd and Peter Holmes in 65th.
In snowboarding, Stratton Winter Sports Club’s Dylan Udolf starts 23rd in the men’s parallel giant slalom qualifying on Saturday in Bannoye, Russia.
