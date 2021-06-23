Tuesday and Wednesday were cooler days with a tinge of football in the air.
We aren’t wishing the summer away with all its great pastimes like Legion baseball, Devil’s Bowl Speedway racing and barbecues.
Yet, college football is coming and you can find a Vermont connection to just about any team that you care to name.
Grinnell — Paul Jordan is a coaching legend in Vermont high school football. He won five state championships at South Burlington High School and one of his Vermont teams won the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl in an era where Vermont did not beat New Hampshire very often.
The Jordan family is not finished with football. Paul’s grandson Nat Jordan is a tight end at Grinnell College in Iowa. He was a lineman but has streamlined his body to convert to his new position.
Nat played his high school football at Cape Elizabeth in Maine.
WPI — Like many other freshmen, Rutland’s Matt Creed postponed his college career until this fall due to COVID. The 300-pound lineman reports to Worcester Polytechnic Institute for camp in about seven weeks.
Maine Maritime — Sadly, there will not be any football at the school in Castine this fall. The sport has been suspended indefinitely. U-32 High graduate Todd Murphy had an outstanding career there where he was a major offensive weapon.
Occidental — Like Maine Maritime, this California school dropped football recently. Rice Memorial tight end Matt Kreutz played there.
Gustavus Adolphus — Shoreham’s Ryan Boutwell was a terrific placekicker for the Golden Gusties of St. Peter, Minnesota. Boutwell made 34 field goals during his time in Minnesota and was inducted into the school’s Hall of Fame in 2016.
Hobart — When Hobart opens the season on Sept. 3 under the lights at Alfred University, the Statesmen could have two McCoys in the defensive secondary, Burr and Burton Academy brothers Joe and Jay McCoy.
Castleton University — It’s easy to forget due to the missing year in 2020, but the Spartans open the season on Sept. 4 at home against Plymouth State on a two-game winning streak. They ended 2019 with two victories including one over Eastern Collegiate Football Conference champion Dean.
Keystone — The Giants are playing football for the first time in about 75 years and the historic season finds the Pennsylvania school playing a conference game at Castleton on Oct. 23.
Ursinus — Northeast Kingdom native Peter Gallagher has been the head coach at Ursinus for 20 years and has won more games than any coach in program history at the school in Collegeville, Pennsylvania
Western New England — Former Castleton player and coach Tyler Higley is now on the staff at this school in Springfield, Massachusetts.
Gettysburg — The late Joe Sabol was head football coach both at Norwich University and Gettysburg College. Chase Fee played for Gettysburg recently and his brother Chance for Castleton.
Husson University — Former Middlebury Union High School and Castleton University player Paytton Hobbs is the defensive coordinator at the school in Bangor, Maine.
University of Maine — The Black Bears have an early opener, hosting Delaware on Thursday night, Sept. 2.
South Burlington High graduate Jack Leggett kicked a school-record 52-yard field goal for Maine against Delaware in 1975.
It was in 2001, that Proctor High Athletic Director Jake Eaton set five Maine postseason records as the quarterback in a win over Northern Iowa.
University of New Hampshire — UNH also opens its season on that Thursday night with a 6 p.m. kickoff at Stony Brook.
One of the great moments in UNH football history came when Spaulding High graduate David Ball broke Jerry Rice’s college record of 50 touchdown receptions.
Mill River brothers George and Tucker Peterson also played for the Wildcats during some of UNH’s glory years.
Stanford — Maybe you will catch Stanford outside linebacker Thunder Keck on the field on Sept. 4 when the Stanford vs. Kansas State game is aired on FS1. Montpelier’s Keck studied at the Hotchkiss School but his sister Zion graduated from Montpelier High School in 2011 and his grandfather Tom was a longtime teacher at U-32 in East Montpelier.
Juniata — Norwich University head coach Mark Murnyack played for the Pennsylvania school.
Middlebury — The Panthers open their season with the short trip down to Williams College.
Mount St. Joseph Academy graduate Mike Keenan played quarterback for both Middlebury and Williams.
Guilford — North Country Union High graduate Emile Hartman was on the roster as a quarterback at the college in Greensboro, North Carolina in 2010.
Trinity — Trinity kicks off its season on Sept. 18 with Tufts coming to Hartford, Connecticut.
Brattleboro’s Joe Shield was a prolific quarterback for the Bantams, breaking records and throwing for more than 6,000 yards before his stint with the Green Bay Packers.
Union — Ben Gilbert is another prolific QB out of Brattleboro. The 75 career touchdown passes he threw from 1998 through 2001 is still the Union standard. He completed 17 consecutive passes in 1998 against RPI and that also stands as the program record as does his 27 touchdown passes in a season.
Union opens its season on Sept. 4 with Morrisville State coming to Schenectady.
Bridgewater State — The Bears open the season on Sept. 4 at Ithaca with two CVU products on the team: Zachary Gamelin, a 6-foot-4, 270-pound defensive man and Jack ZuWallack, a 6-foot, 230-pound tight end.
Southwestern College — Along the Walnut River in south central Kansas is a town called Winfield, home to Southwestern College. Former Norwich University assistant coach Ken Crandall was the head coach there until leaving in 2014 with a 25-59 record.
Elon — Picked to finish last in the 12-team Colonial Athletic Association, the North Carolina school is the alma mater of Bellows Falls Union High School baseball and football coach Bob Lockerby.
Catawba College — Former Bellows Falls football player Ryan Stoodley as well as Rutland High player Jonah Bassett played at this gorgeous Division II school in Salisbury, North Carolina.
Bassett eventually worked in the football program’s video department, a gig that led to stints in the video departments of the Atlanta Falcons and University of Maryland.
Bowdoin — Jonathan Michaeles is the receivers coach for the school in Brunswick, Maine.
His first college coaching job was at Allegheny College in Pennsylvania. He learned that he had secured that job while working at a football camp in Rutland on a call from a phone booth in Pittsfield following the camp’s evening session.
University of Jamestown — Former Castleton offensive coordinator Jason Challeen now holds the same position with the Jimmies in North Dakota.
The Jimmies open the season at Valley City State where Otter Valley graduate Trevor Peduto formerly played football.
Bucknell — The Bison open their season on Sept. 4 by coming north to Sacred Heart.
Ben Bouffard, the 2004 Vermont Gatorade Player of the Year from North Country Union, was once on Bucknell’s roster as a quarterback.
Syracuse — The Orange open the season Sept. 4 at Ohio University.
If you want to put forth a name for the greatest Vermonter to suit up for Syracuse, you could do worse than the late Bob Yates, a Montpelier graduate. Yates started in two bowl games for the Orange, the 1959 Orange Bowl and 1960 Cotton Bowl.
Plymouth State — The Panthers open the season at Castleton on Sept. 4, the traditional opener for both teams.
Fair Haven graduate Joel Perry was one of the greats ever to pull on a Plymouth uniform. The quarterback won the Freedom Football Conference Player of the Year accolade while playing for the Panthers.
Cornell — The Big Red opens the season on Sept. 18 by hosting VMI.
Rice Memorial High graduate Scott Oliaro rushed for a program-best 288 yards in a game for the Big Red.
Oliaro was inducted into the Cornell Hall of Fame in 2016 and the Rice Hall of Fame in 1993.
Columbia — The Lions launch their season on Sept. 18 at home against Marist.
Former Fair Haven football coach Don Hubert was a Columbia quarterback from 1965 through 1967.
Hubert’s sons also played college football, John Henry at Middlebury and young Don at RPI.
Arizona — Arizona opens its season on Sept. 4 against Brigham Young in Las Vegas with Norwich University graduate Don Brown as its new defensive coordinator.
Nebraska — The Cornhuskers will still be trying to find their way back to the glory years as they open the season on Aug. 28 at Illinois.
Burlington High’s Jeff Hughes was a part of the glory years in Lincoln as a key member of the teams that won back-to-back national championships in 1970 and 1971.
Michigan State — After leading BFA-St. Albans to back-to-back state championships, Ollie Dunlap attended Michigan State on a football scholarship, playing on the Spartans’ freshman team.
First, he played for Vermont in the Shrine Maple Sugar Bowl in 1960, a 14-14 tie with New Hampshire.
The Vermont team’s camp was at Rutland High that year and RHS coach Dido Flaitz was the head coach. The players slept on cots in the gymnasium.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.