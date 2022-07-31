MONTPELIER — The Vermont Mountaineers dropped the regular season finale against the Sanford Mainers 6-0 on Saturday night at Montpelier Recreation Field.
The Mountaineers, which end the regular season with a 32-12 record, will have a couple days off before hosting a First Round New England Collegiate Baseball League contest on Tuesday, August 2 at 6:30 p.m. The Mountaineers also tied the 2006 Newport Gulls team for the most wins in the regular season. Sanford’s improved to 21-22.
The Mainers took an early 2-0 lead in the first using the long ball. A one-out blast to left field by Quinn McDaniels and a two-out shot to the same spot just inside the foul pole by Aiden Kane.
After a scoreless second, the Mainers added another run with a 414 ft. blast by Calvin Hewett to left field to make it 3-0 in the third. McDanei’s followed up with a double down the right field line to keep the pressure on, but a sliding catch in left by Mark Trotta and a line drive to Santino Rosso at second ended the threat.
Vermont threatened in the home half with a pair of singles by Shane Lussier and Tyler Cox. However, Sanford starter Bryce Afthim got out of the jam, stranding runners on the corners.
Sanford tacked on two more in the fifth on a two-run shot by Alex Knapp to make it 5-0. They made it 6-0 in the eighth inning.
The Mountaineers made things interesting in the ninth. A pair of singles by Rosso and Trotta started the frame
Vermont starter Chris Kahler suffered the loss, giving up two runs in two innings of work. Afthim earned his fifth win of the season, going nine innings and striking out five batters.
