BURLINGTON — Ben Shungu scored a game-high 23 points to lead top-seeded Vermont (27-5, 17-1 America East) to a 74-42 victory over No. 6 Binghamton (12-17, 8-10 AE) in the America East Semifinals on Wednesday night at Patrick Gym. The Catamounts advance to the America East Championship Game for the for the sixth time in the last seven seasons.
“It was a great defensive effort tonight from start to finish,” UVM coach John Becker said. “I thought it was a combination of the great start we got off to, our bench play, which really provided great minutes for us, and defensively from start to finish it was as good as we’ve played all year in a tough, physical game. Again, thanks to the crowd, a great crowd, you could feel the energy on the court and it was electric.”
Shungu kickstarted the UVM offense in the early minutes with a quick seven points that gave the Catamounts a 12-7 lead 5:01 into the contest. Minutes later, the Vermont guard added seven more points as the UVM lead stretched to double digits for the first time. Shungu converted on a layup for his 14th point of the evening, putting the Catamounts up 24-13 with 7:52 left in the frame.
The first-half lead stretched to as large as 17 points with 2:44 remaining in the opening frame. Ryan Davis drilled a three pointer from the left wing that gave Vermont a 39-22 lead with 2:44 left in the half. Binghamton answered with five points down the stretch from Jacob Falko to cut the deficit, as the Catamounts took a 39-27 lead into the break.
The Bearcats briefly cut the UVM lead to single digits with two early makes in the second half, but Vermont answered with a 17-3 run to take a 56-34 lead. Shungu sank a deep three-pointer off an assist from Finn Sullivan and Nick Fiorillo capped off the run with a pair of free throws with 9:18 left in regulation.
The Catamounts remained in front by at least 20 points for the remainder of the game. Vermont’s largest lead of the night came with 37 seconds left on a Kam Gibson triple for the final basket of the game.
UVM converted on 49.1% (26-of-53) field goal attempts and 41.7% (10-of-24) attempts from beyond the arc.
Shungu’s 23 points came on 10-of-18 shooting from the field, including a 3-for-9 mark from deep. The graduate student had 14 points in the opening half to lead the Catamounts. Shungu also pulled in four defensive boards and registered two steals.
Davis was also in double figures with 19 points on an efficient 8-for-12 from the floor. The forward sank 2-of-3 triples and added one free throw.
Fiorillo and Aaron Deloney provided some offense off the bench with seven points each. Deloney also tallied three assists, which tied for the team lead with Sullivan and Isaiah Powell.
The top-seeded Catamounts will host second-seeded UMBC (18-13, 11-7 AE) in the America East Championship Game on Saturday at Patrick Gym.
BINGHAMTON (12-17)
Akuwovo 2-3 0-1 4, Falko 4-10 4-6 13, Hinckson 3-9 0-0 7, McGriff 3-8 0-0 7, Petcash 2-3 0-0 4, Bertram 1-4 2-4 5, Tinsley 0-1 0-0 0, Beamer 0-3 0-0 0, White 0-0 0-0 0, Amos 0-0 0-0 0, Athuai 0-0 0-0 0, Hjalmarsson 1-2 0-0 2, Brodsky 0-1 0-0 0. Totals 16-44 6-11 42.
VERMONT (27-5)
Davis 8-12 1-1 19, Powell 0-4 3-4 3, Ma
