BURLINGTON — Ryan Davis led a balanced attack as the University of Vermont men's basketball team earned its 10th consecutive victory by defeating Albany, 73-61, at Patrick Gym.
Davis scored 17 points for the Catamounts, who improve to 16-4 overall and 8-0 in America East action. Ben Shungu had 16 points for Vermont, while teammate Isaiah Powell added 14 points, seven rebounds and five assists. Justin Mazzulla chipped in with 11 points for UVM.
Matt Cerruti scored a season-high 22 points for the Great Danes (9-12, 5-4). Jamel Horton and Chuck Champion added 11 points apiece in the loss.
"It was a hard-fought win tonight in a really good, physical game," Vermont coach John Becker said. "The first half was kind of back and forth. And then at the start of the second half we turned the ball over five times in the first couple of minutes of the half. After that first four-minute timeout I thought we really settled down and played really tough. I thought that Isaiah was the difference tonight for us. He just played a really, really tough, physical game. Then Ryan continued to be consistently really good. Ryan had 17 points and you have to look at the stat sheet to really realize how efficient he really is. And it's a quiet, dominating performance night in and night out."
The longtime conference foes traded baskets in the early minutes of the contest. Powell tallied an early five points and the score was knotted at 11 with 14:06 left in the opening half. Vermont grabbed the lead when Robin Duncan banked in a 3-pointer. The UVM lead grew to as large as five points after an Aaron Deloney 3-pointer put the Cats up 21-16 with 8:23 remaining in the first half.
Albany responded with an 8-3 run over the next 4:19 to tie the game up at 24. Davis made a 3-pointer with 2:43 on the clock, sparking a 10-2 run that put Vermont up by eight for the largest lead of the opening half. The late offense was key in UVM taking a 34-29 lead into the locker room.
The Great Danes pressured the Catamounts coming out of the break, forcing four turnovers. The defensive intensity helped Albany grab its first lead since the first four minutes of the game. Trey Hutcheson hit back-to-back 3's for Albany to take a 45-42 lead with 12:41 left to play.
UVM and Albany traded baskets in the middle part of the second half before the Catamounts rattled off a 16-2 run to take a commanding 65-51 lead with 3:38 remaining. Shungu and Powell fueled the run with seven points apiece as Vermont hit 7 of 9 attempts from the field in a 5:42 span. The 14-point lead was UVM's largest of the night and put the game out of reach.
Davis wound up hitting 6 of 8 attempts from the field. The senior hit all three of his field-goal attempts in the second half. He also pulled in five rebounds and drew a team-high four fouls.
Shungu finished with five rebounds, and three assists. The UVM guard hit 7 of 12 attempts from the floor and made a pair of 3-pointers. Shungu registered 14 points in the second half.
Powell was 6 of 9 from the field and registered a team-high seven rebounds and five assists. The senior hit 2 of 3 three attempts from long range. Justin Mazzulla went 4 for 7 from and was 2 of 2 from the free-throw line.
Vermont closes out its three-game homestand on Wednesday when it hosts NJIT at 7 p.m. The Highlanders are 8-11 overall and 3-6 in the America East.
NJIT will attempt to snap its six-game skid with a win against Vermont, which is 9-0 this season at Patrick Gym. Vermont leads the America East with 13.5 assists per game, with Powell averaging 3.1 assists per game.
The Highlanders have gone 3-6 against America East opponents. NJIT has given up an average of 67.7 points to opponents while being outscored by 3.4 points per game.
Davis is scoring 17.1 points per game and averaging 5.6 rebounds for the Catamounts. Shungu is averaging 17.5 points and 3.9 rebounds over the last 10 games for Vermont. Miles Coleman is averaging 15.9 points and 6.3 rebounds for the Highlanders. Teammate Dylan O'Hearn is averaging 7.4 points over the last 10 contests.
UVM 73, Albany 61
ALBANY (9-12)
Doles 1-3 0-0 2, Cerruti 7-15 4-4 22, Champion 4-8 1-1 11, Horton 5-11 0-0 11, Hutcheson 3-6 0-0 9, Neely 1-4 0-0 2, Newman 0-2 0-0 0, Fizulich 0-1 0-0 0, Reddish 1-1 1-2 4. Totals 22-51 6-7 61.
VERMONT (16-4)
Davis 6-8 4-5 17, Powell 6-9 0-0 14, Mazzulla 4-7 2-2 11, Shungu 7-12 0-1 16, Sullivan 0-3 0-0 0, Deloney 2-4 0-0 5, Duncan 2-2 0-0 5, Fiorillo 1-4 0-0 2, Patella 1-2 0-0 3. Totals 29-51 6-8 73.
Halftime—Vermont 34-29. 3-Point Goals—Albany (NY) 11-22 (Cerruti 4-7, Hutcheson 3-5, Champion 2-3, Reddish 1-1, Horton 1-2, Fizulich 0-1, Neely 0-1, Doles 0-2), Vermont 9-22 (Powell 2-3, Shungu 2-4, Deloney 1-1, Duncan 1-1, Patella 1-1, Davis 1-3, Mazzulla 1-3, Fiorillo 0-3, Sullivan 0-3). Rebounds—Albany (NY) 21 (Doles, Cerruti, Newman 4), Vermont 25 (Powell 7). Assists—Albany (NY) 9 (Horton 4), Vermont 17 (Powell 5). Total Fouls—Albany (NY) 18, Vermont 9. A—2,096 (3,266).
WOMEN'S BASKETBALL
EastConn 66, CU 51
WILLIMANTIC, Conn. — The Castleton University women's basketball team traveled to Little East Conference foe Eastern Connecticut with a short bench on Monday night and gave the Warriors a tight battle for a majority of the contest before coming up short in the end, 66-51.
The Spartans (9-7, 2-5 LEC) trailed by just six points after three quarters, but the Warriors (11-8, 8-2) outscored 17-8 in the final 10 minutes as the fatigue set in for the Spartans.
Ryleigh Coloutti, fresh off her fourth LEC Rookie of the Week award, poured in 20 points to lead the Spartan offense, knocking down 4-of-12 from beyond the arc. She also had nine rebounds. Kelly Vuz added 16 points and six boards, while Elise Magro chipped in 10 points and four steals.
Anna Barry led Eastern with 22 points and 16 boards, followed by Julie Keckler with 20 points and three assists.
