VERMONT HIGH SCHOOL

DECATHLON CHAMPIONSHIPS

BOYS RESULTS

1. Bishopp Boutin Independent 5,827
2. Lucius Karki Essex 5,391
3. Eben Mosher Green Mt. 5,375
4. Drew Buley CVU 5,160
5. Vaught Larkin South Burlington 5,103
6. Cooper Brueck North Country 4,917
7. William Hughes BFA-St. Albans 4,841
8. Ben Gilbert Windsor 4,780
9. Jaden Beardsley St. Johnsbury 4,752
10. Jacob Tremblay BFA-St. Albans 4,739
11. Jordan Davis Hartford 4,676
12. Emanuele Chiappinelli BFA-St. Albans 4,665
13. Noah Mckibben Craftsbury 4,613
14. Jon Terry Bellows Falls 4,541
15. Sawyer Beck Peoples 4,533
16. Jonathan Dexter Windsor 4,421
17. Tucker Hall South Burlington 4,346
18. Nathan Lesny Essex 4,336
19. Jaden Thomson St. Johnsbury 4,261
20. Ivan Buczek Peoples 4,229
21. Travis McAllister Windsor 4,188
22. Max Hooke Bellows Falls 4,179
23. Finn Lineham Thetford 4,177
24. Nathaniel Young 4,175
25. Oliver Cohen Mt. Mansfield 4,122
26. Zachary Armstrong White River 4,085
27. Lief Barrowman 4,067
28. John Cassell Hartford 3,953
29. Mack Ross Bellows Falls 3,898
30. Patrick Stoney 3,872
31. Mitchell Rounds Green Mt. 3,844
32. Mason Lefevre Thetford 3,737
33. John Jackson South Burlington 3,733
34. Caden Colburn North Country 3,730
35. Liam Beatty North Country 3,692
36. Ray Lachance Colchester 3,689
37. Harley Ransom Thetford 3,686
38. Matthew Hayes Oxbow 3,667
39. Matthew Toborg Spaulding 3,655
40. Jacob Girard Brattleboro 3,550
41. Brady Tarte Colchester 3,546
42. Willem Smith Mt. Mansfield 3,546
43. Luke Williams Fair Haven 3,541
44. Steven Supan Montpelier 3,459
45. Trevor Gray Brattleboro 3,436
46. Jack Crum CVU 3,398
47. Will Ilsley Oxbow 3,361
48. Caleb Ploof Missisquoi 3,303
49. Anders Johnson CVU 3,303
50. Eamon Garceau Missisquoi 3,258
51. Jack Currie Colchester 3,032
52. Noah Rubel Spaulding 3,022
53. Jason Huynh Burlington 2,954
54. Samuel Corti Oxbow 2,894
55. Gavin Magill Montpelier 2,591
56. Tyler Demas St. Johnsbury 2,488
57. Evan Hayes Green Mt. 2,354
58. Jackson Pals Brattleboro 2,284
59. Sean Fialko-Casey 2,148
60. Hayden Maybe White River 1,883

GIRLS RESULTS

1. Autumn Carstensen Rice 4,634
2. Charlize Brown Thetford 4,595
3. Grace Tyrrell Green Mt. 4,492
4. Sidney Herrington Arlington 4,422
5. Ruth Brueckner Missisquoi 4,396
6. Katie Price Peoples 4,379
7. Kayla Guerino Essex 4,368
8. Thankful Cilwik North Country 4,344
9. Brooke White St. Johnsbury 4,288
10. Madelyn Durkee Thetford 4,180
11. Sylvie Normandeau Brattleboro 4,110
12. Genevieve Brzoza Essex 3,993
13. Meadow Worthley Mt. Mansfield 3,953
14. Emma Crum CVU 3,898
15. Sabrina Goslin Mt. Mansfield 3,754
16. Jillian Barry White River 3,587
17. Sarah Tilley Arlington 3,576
18. Amara Calhum-Flowers White River 3,499
19. Jada Rich Thetford 3,465
20. Kate Kogut CVU 3,459
21. Tela Harty Bellows Falls 3,370
22. Peyton Qualter St. Johnsbury 3,362
23. Sloane Guillian Burlington 3,350
24. Olivia Chase Hartford 3,311
25. Haley Stefaniak Missisquoi 3,308
26. Sofia Troland Milton 3,297
27. Regina O'Leary South Burlington 3,295
28. Gracie Solomon Essex 3,255
29. Lauryn Johnson BFA-St. Albans 3,216
30. Charlotte Young Spaulding 3,121
31. Bethany Davis Hartford 3,057
32. Sophia Rockwood 3,049
33. Hazen Fay St. Johnsbury 3,008
34. Nora Hedman Milton 2,982
35. Fiona Stotz Mt. Mansfield 2,979
36. Ella Ambroggio Burlington 2,918
37. Clare Pitchard Montpelier 2,875
38. Synter Simack White River 2,803
39. Maya Frost BFA-St. Albans 2,779
40. Abigail Bellizzi North Country 2,754
41. Marketa Pittinaro Peoples 2,732
42. Sara McGill Montpelier 2,732
43. Megan Lang Hartford 2,676
44. Lily Gordon CVU 2,592
45. Charlie Schurman North Country 2,474
46. Audri Pettirossi Windsor 2,405
47. Priya Kitzmiller Brattleboro 2,237
48. Charlotte Brault Spaulding 1,860
49. Kate Storms BFA-St. Albans 1,790
50. Jane Sitek Shaver Burlington 1,670
51. Brooke Durkee Missisquoi 1,450
52. Ava Collins Milton 1,038

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1 BFA-St. Albans 277 2 Windsor 261 3 South Burlington 251 4 Bellows Falls Union 241 5 North Country Union 231 6 St Johnsbury 222 7 Green Mountain 215 8 Thetford Academy 214 9 Mt Mansfield 212 10 Fair Haven 209 11 CVU 207 12 Essex 184 13 Colchester 178 14 Peoples Academy 169 15 Oxbow 167 16 Hartford 165 17 Brattleboro 163 18 White River 118 19 Spaulding 113 20 Missisquoi 106 21 Montpelier 105 22 Burlington 92 23 Craftsbury 89

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1 Thetford 272 2 Essex 256 3 Mt Mansfield 240 4 St Johnsbury 239 5 White River 231 6 CVU 225 7 Missisquoi 222 8 North Country 210 9 Hartford 205 10 Burlington 194 11 Milton 191 12 BFA St. Albans 186 13 Arlington 181 14 Peoples 155 15 Brattleboro 144 16 Windsor 124 16 Spaulding 124 18 Montpelier 123 19 Rice 100 20 Green Mountain 98 21 Bellows Falls 80 22 South Burlington 74

