Vermont Cup ski results Jan 25, 2021 1 hr ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Nordic skier Bill Harmeyer competes during a 10-kilometer race in Stowe. The former UVM star won Sunday's Vermont Cup event at Prospect Mountain, recording a 10k time of 29 minutes, 4.4 seconds. By JEB WALLACE-BRODEUR Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save NORDIC SKIINGVERMONT CUP RESULTSSUNDAY, JAN. 24, 2021 AT PROSPECT MT.WOODFORD, VTWOMEN'S 10K CLASSIC1. Ava Thurston, 34:55.32. Quincy Massey-Bierman, 36:19.23. Emma Strack, 36:30.74. Rose Clayton, 36:34.65. Anna Lehmann, 36:35.96. Avery Ellis, 37:02.97. Camille Bolduc, 37:44.18. Marika Massey-Bierman, 37:49.29. Isabelle Serrano, 38:12.310. Emma Crum, 38:32.511. Ingrid Miller, 38:35.512. Charlotte Brown, 38:40.113. Sage Freeman, 38:46.314. Carly Wynn, 38:48.815. Hattie Barker, 39:07.716. Emma Page, 39:17.717. Liza Bell, 39:22.618. Finnegan Mittelstadt, 39:33.119. Maeve Fairfax, 41:28.220. Lydia Hodgeman, 41:36.121. Maggie Payne, 41:37.122. Mackenzie Greenberg, 42:22.823. Emily Greene, 42:29.924. Hanna Holm, 46:09.625. Rachel Porth, 50:26.826. Carly Trapeni, 50:31.1MEN'S 10K CLASSIC1. Bill Harmeyer, 29:04.42. Zander Martin, 29:41.43. Brian Bushey, 29:53.14. Jack Lange, 30:25.75. Mathias Goffman, 30:57.16. Aidan Burt, 31:13.17. Tyler Lee, 31:54.38. Jed Kurts, 32:18.79. Jack Christner, 32:33.210. Janne Koch, 32:33.211. Chris Burnham, 32:5712. Neil Guy, 33:08.213. Noah Phipps, 34:00.714. Gunnar Caldwell, 34:04.515. Joe Graziadei, 34:2116. Lucas Palcsik, 34:55.417. Elvis McIntosh, 35:01.6 18. Antonio Mannino, 35:56.919. Silas Brown, 36:17.720. Peter McKenna, 36:46.521. Brady Geisler, 38:11.122. Alex Williams, 38:39.723. Geo Debrosse, 39:54.224. David Johnston, 40:49.625. Finn Fisher, 41:00.326. Shawn Allen, 45:20.8UNDER-16 GIRLS1. Miley Bletzer, 18:25.62. Julia Thurston, 19:12.53. Virginia Cobb, 19:24.14. Amelia Circosta, 19:38.15. Claire Serrano, 20:096. Sadie Bell, 20:48.47. Olivia Serrano, 20:57.58. Rosalie Brown, 21:13.69. Zola Bruner, 21:44.110. Beth McIntosh, 21:52.511. Finley Barker, 22:55.212. Eden White, 22:59.113. Meg MacLaury, 23:10.414. Jane Stout, 24:39.715. Erin Geisler, 24:47.616. Ada Mahood, 25:27.817. Meg Henderson, 27:03.4UNDER-16 BOYS1. Finn Bailey, 14:412. Wyatt Teaford, 15:32.63. David Shycon, 15:53.34. Luke Risio, 16:09.65. Leo Circosta, 16:216. Tabor Greenberg, 16:327. Micah Bruner, 16:35.78. Chip Freeman, 16:46.49. Riley Thurber, 16:49.210. Simon Phipps, 17:02.911. Ollie Swabey, 17:10.212. Finn Payne, 17:31.513. James Underwood, 17:37.214. Taylor Carlson, 17:53.415. Caleb Zuckerman, 18:04.416. Rye MacCurtain, 18:23.217. Quinn Uva, 19:27.418. Anders Linseisen, 20:17.719. Noah Branchflower, 20:23.120. Jack Crum, 20:44.421. Gil Cavalieros, 21:1722. Matthew McIntosh, 21:48.4 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Latest e-Paper Times Argus
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.