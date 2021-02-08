Ski

From left, Nordic skiers Jed Kurts, Waylon Kurts, Samuel Clark and Tzevi Schwartz celebrate after a race last year. Jed Kurts, Clark and Schwartz competed last weekend at a Vermont Cup race in Woodstock 

 By JAMES BIGGAM / Staff Photo

WOODSTOCK VERMONT CUP

NORDIC SKI RESULTS

FEB. 6-7, 2021

WOMEN'S 10K CLASSIC

1. Callie Young, 31:59.4
2. Anna Bizyukova, 32:42.5
3. Evelina Sutro, 32:42.9
4. Rena Schwartz, 32:50.6
5. Anna Lehmann, 33:47.6
6. Camille Bolduc, 34:03.9
7. Emma Strack, 34:04.6
8. Annie McColgan, 34:10.6
9. Phoebe Sweet, 34:11.9
10. Elizabeth Tuttle, 34:15.6
11. Rose Clayton, 34:55.1
12. Chelsea Moore, 35:06.3
13. Finnegan Mittelstadt, 35:12.5
14. Charlotte Brown, 35:33
15. Isabelle Serrano, 35:33.7
16. Emma Crum, 35:41.1
17. Hattie Barker, 35:41.1
18. Sage Freeman, 36:00.3
19. Maggie McGee, 36:12.6
20. Liza Bell, 36:50.2
21. Emma Page, 36:51.2
22. Rebecca Cunningham, 36:58.5
23. Phoebe Hussey, 38:48.8
24. Ayla Bodach Turner, 38:54
25. Hanna Holm, 39:41
26. Mackenzie Greenberg, 40:42.8
27. Carly Trapeni, 44:57.5
28. Rachel Porth, 45:06.5

MEN'S 15K CLASSIC MEN

1. Matias Ovrum, 40:28.8
2. Jacob Nystadt, 41:13.1
3. Greg Burt, 42:05.8
4. Brian Bushey, 42:25.2
5. Zander Martin, 43:06.3
6. Bill Harmeyer, 43:12
7. Bjorn Westervelt, 43:28.9
8. Aidan Burt, 43:53.6
9. Tyler Lee, 44:13.6
10. Aiden Casey, 44:20.8
11. Tzevi Schwartz, 44:22.8
12. Jack Lange, 44:28.8
13. Mathias Boudreau-Goffman, 44:29.3
14. Conor Munns, 44:46.3
15. Jed Kurts, 44:50.7
16. Samuel Clark, 44:58.6
17. Jack Christner, 45:21.4
18. Elvis McIntosh, 45:25.7
19. Walker Bean, 45:48.6
20. Joel Bradley, 45:51
21. Janne Koch, 45:58.5
22. Eli Grossman, 46:12.5
23. Lucas Palcsik, 46:27.9
24. Sam Holt, 46:29.9
25. Cormac Leahy, 47:02.3
26. Noah Phipps, 48:28.5
27. Gunnar Caldwell, 49:32.2
28. Orion Cenkl, 49:45.6
29. Nacio Levey, 50:45.2
30. Antonio Mannino, 52:00.9
31. Alex Williams, 53:11.1
32. Shawn Allen, 56:04.1
33. Joshua Brown, 1:02:02.1

WOMEN'S 10K FREESTYLE

1. Callie Young, 29:10.4
2. Rena Schwartz, 30:08
3. Rose Clayton, 30:51.2
4. Quincy Massey-Bierman, 31:14.6
5. Camille Bolduc, 31:14.7
6. Anna Lehmann, 31:52.9
7. Emma Strack, 32:05.4
8. Maggie McGee, 32:16.9
9. Emma Page, 32:19.4
10. Rebecca Cunningham, 32:47
11. May Lamb, 33:01.4
12. Charlotte Brown, 33:02.5
13. Carly Wynn, 33:24
14. Hattie Barker, 33:29.7
15. Emma Crum, 33:53
16. Lydia Hodgeman, 33:54.9
17. Maeve Fairfax, 34:02.7
18. Mackenzie Greenberg, 34:22.5
19. Ayla Bodach-Turner, 34:24.1
20. Sage Freeman, 34:25.1
21. Maggie Payne, 35:01.3
22. Liza Bell, 35:30.3
23. Hanna Holm, 36:50.1
24. Emily Greene, 37:25.9
25. Finnegan Mittelstadt, 38:16.5
26. Rosalie Wilson, 38:36.6
27. Snow Lindemuth, 38:59.7
28. Celia Cote, 39:19.3
29. Jessica Kennedy, 44:02

MEN'S 10K FREESTYLE

1. Zander Martin, 26:10
2. Jack Lange, 26:11
3. Jack Young, 26:32.1
4. Tyler Lee, 26:36.9
5. Aidan Burt, 26:46.3
6. Mathias Boudrea-Goffman, 26:55.9
7. Aiden Casey, 26:57.1
8. Jed Kurts, 26:59.1
9. Cormac Leahy, 27:10.1
10. Jake Hollenbach, 27:16.1
11. Carson Beard, 27:26
12. Eli Grossman, 27:35.3
13. Samuel Clark, 27:42
14. Jack Christner, 27:43.2
15. Tzevi Schwartz, 27:45.7
16. Joe Graziadei, 27:45.9
17. Cooper Wilson, 27:48.7
18. Walker Bean, 27:51
19. Neil Guy, 27:53.9
20. Austin Beard, 28:28.3
21. Evlis McIntosh, 28:42.6
22. Noah Phipps, 28:50
23. Lucas Palcsik, 29:06.3
24. Janne Koch, 29:07.6
25. Gunnar Caldwell, 29:37.3
26. Antonio Mannino, 30:20
27. Peter McKenna, 30:42.4
28. Nacio Levey, 30:58.5
29. Alex Williams, 31:00.6
30. Brady Geisler, 31:24.2
31. Geo Debrosse, 32:39.9
32. Peter Luff, 33:21.5
33. Noe Lindemuth, 33:21.9
34. Philip Mahar, 33:58.9
35. Siarhei Klimionak, 34:19.8
36. Shawn Allen, 35:15.3

UNDER-16 CLASSIC GIRLS

1. Amelia Circosta, 19:14.4
2. Miley Bletzer, 19:14.5
3. Virginia Cobb, 19:49.8
4. Claire Serrano, 20:12.3
5. Julia Thurston, 20:15.1
6. Sadie Bell, 20:29.1
7. Esther Cuneo, 20:44.3
8. Rosalie Brown, 21:01
9. Anika Leahy, 21:21.3
10. Anna Isselhardt, 21:28.8
11. Margaret Voisin, 21:36.6
12. Meg MacLaury, 22:48.6
13. Finley Barker, 23:11.6
14. Ada Mahood, 24:36.7
15. Jane Stout, 25:12.9
16. Meg Henderson, 26:10.1

UNDER-16 CLASSIC BOYS

1. Fin Bailey, 16:07.8
2. Wyatt Teaford, 16:35.9
3. Leo Circosta, 16:44.1
4. David Shycon, 16:48
5. Micah Bruner, 17:03
6. Tabor Greenberg, 17:15.8
7. Charlie Krebs, 17:22.9
8. Chip Freeman, 17:36.2
9. Simon Phipps, 17:41.8
10. Charles Kehler, 17:47.4
11. Luke Rizio, 17:55.1
12. Ollie Swabey, 17:59.8
13. Brady Morigeau, 18:06.1
14. Taylor Carlson, 18:31.1
15. James Underwood, 18:59.6
16. Anders Linseisen, 19:20
17. Quinn Uva, 19:23
18. Nikeo Cuneo, 19:24.6
19. Rye MacCurtain, 19:27.1
20. Jack Crum, 20:30.8
21. Noah Branchflower, 20:41.2
22. Carl Priganc, 21:26.7

UNDER-16 FREESTYLE GIRLS

1. Julia Thurston, 17:11.5
2. Miley Bletzer, 17:14.4
3. Virginia Cobb, 17:15.9
4. Ruth Krebs, 17:18.1
5. Amelia Circosta, 17:40.9
6. Sadie Bell, 17:46.4
7. Anna Isselhardt, 18:22.8
8. Margaret Voisin, 18:46
9. Maisie Franke, 19:03.8
10. Gillian Fairfax, 19:07.6
11. Rosalie Brown, 19:18.2
12. Eden White, 19:20.1
13. Olivia Serrano, 29:23.1
14. Beth McIntosh, 19:29.5
15. Finley Barker, 19:45.1
16. Meg MacLaury, 19:59.4
17. Ady Kulakoski, 20:18
18. Jane Stout, 20:53.2
19. Erin Geisler, 21:26.7
20. Meg Anderson, 22:03

UNDER-16 FREESTYLE BOYS

1. Fin Bailey, 14:05.9
2. Luke Rizio, 14:37.4
3. Wyatt Teaford, 14:39.6
4. Tabor Greenberg, 14:44.1
5. David Shycon, 14:48.2
6. Leo Circosta, 14:52.2
7. Simon Phipps, 14:58.1
8. Micah Bruner, 15:07.3
9. Charlie Krebs, 15:11.6
10. Chip Freeman, 15:41
11. Ollie Swabey, 15:52.1
12. Niko Cuneo, 16:01.2
13. Taylor Carlson, 16:12.3
14. Riley Thurber, 16:15.6
15. Finn Payne, 16:17
16. Brady Morigeau, 16:18.1
17. James Underwood, 16:18.5
18. Rye MacCurtain, 16:26.7
19. Quinn Uva, 16:32.2
20. Anders Linseisen, 16:33.4
21. Farmer Lindemuth, 17:56.8
22. Noah Branchflower, 18:03
23. Matthew McIntosh, 18:04.4
24. Jack Crum, 18:05.2
25. Gil Cavalieros, 19:23.4
26. Tomas Masterson, 19:54.1
27. Wendell Durham, 20:57.7

MASTERS WOMEN

1. Sara Falconer, 18:16.6
2. Hilary McNamee, 18:32.4
3. Heidi Henkel, 24:20.7
4. Katie Hill, 26:21.8
5. Karen Alence, 29:31.8
6. Ellie Fouffard, 20:48.7

MASTERS MEN

1. Adam Terko, 14:29.3
2. Tom Thurston, 15:05.1
3. Nate Laber, 15:27.1
4. Michael Millar, 15:36.7
5. David Johnston, 16:15
6. Damian Bolduc, 16:18.7
7. Steve Crafts, 16:45.9
8. Jamie Willsey, 17:24.5
9. Brendan Barden, 17:42.6
10. Joshua Brown, 18:45.9

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.