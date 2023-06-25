NORTHFIELD — Behind some dominant pitching and hitting, Vermont cruised to a 15-0 win against neighboring New Hampshire in Saturday's Twin State Baseball Classic at Norwich University.
Blue Mountain standout Evan Dennis drove in a pair of runs, and led a strong pitching staff, and U-32's Shane Starr added a three-run homer as Vermont blanked New Hampshire at Garrity Field.
Due to inclement weather, the teams played only one nine-inning contest instead of the scheduled doubleheader of two seven-inning games.
The shutout was the first in seven classics since the border rivalry in its current format was renewed in 2015.
Dennis, who led Blue Mountain to the Vermont Division IV state title two weeks earlier, picked up Most Valuable Player honors for the Green Mountain State.
Along with his RBI-triple he walked and scored, and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly. Karter Deming, of White Mountains Regional was the Most Valuable Player for New Hampshire, hurling two solid innings and reaching base twice with a single and a walk. Like Dennis, Deming led his school to a state championship earlier in June, the New Hampshire Division III crown.
Vermont scored in every inning but the fourth, led 7-0 after three and broke it open with a four–run fifth.
It rapped out 11 hits while its pitchers limited New Hampshire to four singles. Dennis tripled and scored in the second and Starr belted his homer, a long shot to right field, in the third. Also with extra base hits were Malakai Callahan of Colchester and Trevor Arsenault of Spaulding with RBI-doubles, and a double by Burr and Burton’s Trevor Greene.
Deming, Liam Shaw of Colebrook, John McDevitt of Derryfield and Sam Caldwell of Prospect Mountain had the hits for New Hampshire.
All 18 players for Vermont reached base at least once, with nine different players having at least one hit. Arsenault was the lone player with two hits. In the field, Vermont had just one error while several miscues hurt the Granite State.
Dennis started on the mound and allowed one hit in two innings, Deming’s single, striking out two. Lyndon's Austin Wheeler followed in the third and fourth, allowing one baserunner with three strikeouts. CVU's Chris Robinson (one hit and one strikeout) and South Burlington's Evan Lamothe (two hits, four strikeouts) each hurled two clean innings. Mount Anthony's Connor Hannan set down New Hampshire in the ninth, striking out two. Vermont pitchers walked just three while its hitters drew seven walks.
Vermont won a pair in Northfield last year after the classic returned to the diamond after a two-year absence. Vermont’s team is from all four divisions (64 schools) and the team from the higher-populated Granite State is made up of schools from its Division II, III and IV.