The University of Vermont men’s basketball team concludes its two-game road trip to the Ocean State with Friday’s non-conference clash against Brown at 7 p.m.
Vermont’s Ryan Davis averages 17 points and six rebounds per game. Ben Shungu (13.3 points per game) and Isaiah Powell (11 points per game) have also been consistent scorers for the Catamounts, who suffered a 68-58 loss at Providence on Tuesday.
The Bears (8-4) have won four straight games entering their showdown with the Catamounts (6-4). They are fresh off Tuesday’s 75-56 win at Merrimack. Brown has already faced one America East opponent this season, earning a 73-63 victory at UMass Lowell. Kino Lilly Jr. leads the Brown offense with 12.3 points per game. Paxson Wojcik and Dan Friday also average double figures with 10.4 and 10.2 points per game, respectively. Tamenang Choh is the Bears’ top rebounder with 7.8 boards per game. He as also averaged 9.9 points per game.
The Catamounts are 2-0 against Ivy League opponents this season. They earned a 61-53 victory over Yale and an 83-65 win over Dartmouth. Davis averaged 17 points and 8.5 rebounds in the wins over Yale and Dartmouth. Friday’s game is Vermont’s first trip to an Ivy League school since the Cats secured a 77-68 victory at Dartmouth last season.
Vermont and Brown meet for their third official game in program history. Vermont is 0-2 against Brown after suffering an 83-72 loss in 1970 and an 82-58 loss in 2001. The Catamounts hosted the Bears in a 2019 exhibition contest. Everett Duncan had 20 points for UVM, fueling a 70-59 victory.
Vermont raised the No. 11 and No. 22 jerseys to the Patrick Gym rafters when it hosted Brown for the exhibition. The No. 11 jersey was worn by T.J Sorrentine, a UVM Athletics Hall of Famer and associate head coach of Brown. The No. 22 belonged to fellow 2005 graduate Taylor Coppenrath, the program’s second all-time leading scorer. The duo contributed to Vermont’s first three America East Championships as well as its first win in the NCAA Tournament. Sorrentine drilled a deep 3-pointer in overtime – one of his program-record 354 long-range shots.
Friday game will broadcast live on ESPN+. Fans can also listen for free on the Vermont Sports Network, which will air on 97.1 FM in Burlington, 105.9 FM in Plattsburgh and 960 AM around the rest of the region. The radio broadcast is also available online at Catamounts All-Access with Brian McLaughlin on the call.
