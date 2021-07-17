HANOVER, N.H. — The Green Mountains were a little greener, the maple syrup a little sweeter on the ride home Saturday. The Vermont boys routed their New Hampshire counterparts 5-1 to complete the sweep after the Vermonters had won the girls game of the Lions Soccer Cup.
New Hampshire coach Rob Johnstone knew exactly why his squad was on the short end of such a score.
"We have some dangerous players up front. We could have had four or five goals in the first half," he said. "But that was some of the best goalkeeping I have seen."
Peoples Academy's Dylan Haskins played the first half and Stowe's Isaiah Schaefer-Geiger took over for him for the second half in the net for Vermont.
They made one highlight-reel save after another.
During the offseason, they are teammates on their club team and push one another.
"It is a fun competition between us," Schaefer-Geiger said after they shared a post-game hug.
They plan to keep playing goalie in college, Schaefer-Geiger at Occidental College in California and Haskins at Dean College.
"It's going to be a fun four years," Haskins said looking forward to his time on the campus in Franklin, Massachusetts.
It was also a fun couple of hours for the Vermont team and it began with a goal by Colchester's Adolphe Alfani 4:25 before the half.
The shot was a laser. New Hampshire keeper Charlie Zwierzchowski got a good piece of his hand on the ball but the force of the shot was overpowering and gave the Vermonters a 1-0 lead that they would take to halftime.
That was just the beginning for Alfani who would finish with a hat trick.
"I was very confident today," he said.
St. Johnsbury's Gardner Auchincloss nearly padded the halftime score but this time Zwierzchowski was able to defect it with an outstanding effort.
The New Hampshire attack came out to start the new half energized. Concord's Alasdair Ferrier rocked the post in the opening minute.
The Granite Staters kept attacking with new vigor. But Vermont not only had that eye-popping goalie play, but the defenders in front of them, led by Montpelier's Leo Riby-Willliams were also stellar.
But Ferrier, who had been denied a few times, threaded a shot inches inside the far post to tie the game 18 minutes into the second half.
Mount Mansfield's Will Hauf put Vermont back in front with the first of his two goals.
"My first one was definitely the bigger one. It got us back on top and gave us confidence," Hauf said.
He scored it on a break-away with 24 minutes remaining.
Alfani struck again with 21 minutes remaining, a line drive that cut just inside the far post.
Schaefer-Geiger made one of the best of his collection of spectacular saves that enabled Vermont to keep its two-goal advantage.
Then Hauf out the game away, making it 4-1.
The fifth goal was off a defender but Alfani was credited with the score.
There was no quit in New Hampshire. They kept trying to get another on the board but Stowe defender Kevin Lyons had a couple of saving plays.
Vermont was giving them no window for a comeback.
Alfani collected the MVP trophy and Ferrier picked up that honor for New Hampshire.
The 12 Player Award recipient for Vermont was Burlington's Sam Hogg and Bow's Matt Selleck got the honor for New Hampshire.
The Sportsmanship Award went to Twin Valley's Izaak Park with Timberlane's Jake Silva earning the honor for New Hampshire.
"You don't ever want to get beat on one pass and they had a 70-yard punt and scored off it," Johnstone said.
"But those were great goalkeepers for Vermont."
NOTES: Proctor's Conner McKearin, who played up top in high school, looked right at home in his new position as an outside midfielder. ... Conner's sister Maggie McKearin, poised to reach the 100-goal milestone this fall as a senior, was pressed into duty as a ball girl. ... The win makes Vermont unbeaten (3-0-1) in the last four games. ... Vermont also scored five goals in the 2017 game played at New England College. ... Alfani tied Stevens High's Don White with three goals in a game. White scored his three goals for New Hampshire in 1980 when he joined the team in camp late as an alternate. ... Don White's father Pete White coached a state championship baseball team at Otter Valley.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.