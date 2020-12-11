My hat goes off to all you Vermont athletes.
This year has been anything but normal and all of you have handled it with grace.
Every curveball 2020 tossed at you, you've hit out of the ballpark. The last nine months of all of our lives, we've been battling with COVID's many twists and turns. There has been ups and many more downs, but it's our reality and we take it day by day.
I'm not that far removed from your position. In fact, eight years ago, I was you.
I was a high school senior in 2012. I played baseball and basketball throughout my childhood. And up through high school and I never stopped to think how lucky I was to able to play those sports care-free.
I didn't have to deal with the thought of those two sports that I loved playing being ripped away from me from something out of my control.
Not many athletes in our country's history have had to deal with that thought.
All I had to do was show up at the court and on the diamond and be a kid.
Thinking back on those times, I may have taken for granted how lucky I was for that.
A lot of you have had to grow up quickly. You've learned how fragile everything we do truly is, how in one fell swoop it can be taken away,
From winter sports championships being cut short to the spring season being totally axed, you did your best to keep your head high.
To those seniors who lost their final season, my heart hurts for you.
Summer sports and the fall season were once again anything but normal. You dealt with months of constant uncertainty of when your fall season would begin. When it finally got going, you displayed the same competitiveness we've become accustomed to in a normal season.
All you wanted to do was compete. Every coach and athlete I talked to during that period had that on their mind.
Without the masks and the smaller crowds, you'd never know the difference.
Now, you're back to that uncertainty again.
Winter sports practices have been pushed back and you're still looking for answers on when you can compete again.
Whether the game start date stays on Jan. 11, I have no idea. Like you, I've learned to never count on anything in this COVID era. When you think the virus will zig, it will almost certainly zag.
I remember sitting at my desk in the Rutland Herald office with our then-intern Austin Crosier next to me and sportswriter Tom Haley to his right, showing them the notification on my phone that the NBA had paused its season. It was the first domino of many in sports, and locally, high school sports were one of the many dominoes to fall.
We've been setting up those dominoes and watching them fall all year long. I'm hoping this time our dominoes will stay up.
I know you're looking to our neighbors, seeing New Hampshire and how they're doing practices. You're probably looking south and seeing Massachusetts preparing to do the same.
I've come to respect Gov. Phil Scott and his team's approach. They have the greater good of our small state in mind, even if it stings on some levels. I'll be tuned into his press conferences with you athletes in mind, hoping the positive news isn't far away.
I'm hoping this holiday season, when we're sharing those loving moments with our family, that we also are looking forward to a successful winter season, whatever that will look like in this crazy, pandemic world.
No matter the fate of this upcoming season, I know all of you are fighters. You're a resilient bunch. You've shown that time after time.
Vermont athletes, here's to you.
