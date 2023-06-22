Vermont Amateur past champions Jun 22, 2023 47 min ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Buy Now Former U-32 golfer Bryson Richards tees offf at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury Center. Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff File Photo Buy Now Golfer Jared Nelson tees off from the first hole during the 2019 Vermont Amateur Championship at the Rutland Country Club. Robert Layman / Staff File Photo Buy Now Golfer Drake Hull tees off at the 2019 Vermont Amateur Golf Championship at Rutland Country Club. Robert Layman / File Photo Buy Now Golfer Garren Poirier tees off at the Rutland Country Club during the 2019 Vermont Amateur Championship. Robert Layman / Staff File Photo/ Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save VERMONT AMATEUR PAST CHAMPIONSYear Champion Home Club Venue2022 Jared Nelson Rutland Country Club/Brattleboro Country Club 2021 Bryson Richards Country Club of Barre/Williston Golf Club2020 Garren Poirier Rutland Country Club/Stowe Country Club2019 Drake Hull Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club2018 Drake Hull Rutland Country Club/Country Club of Vermont2017 Drake Hull Rutland Country Club/The Dorset Field Club2016 Bryan Smith Jay Peak Golf Course/Ekwanok Country Club2015 Alex Rainville Saint Johnsbury Country Club/Champlain Country Club2014 Evan Russell Country Club of Vermont/Burlington Country Club2013 Evan Russell Country Club of Vermont/Country Club of Barre2012 Mike Stackus Country Club of Vermont/Green Mountain National2011 Devin Komline The Dorset Field Club/Neshobe Golf Club2010 Devin Komline The Dorset Field Club/Manchester Country Club2009 Brian Albertazzi Green Mountain National/Kwiniaska Golf Course2008 Brian Albertazzi Green Mountain National/Rutland Country Club2007 Trevor Murphy St. Johnsbury Country Club/Brattleboro Country Club2006 Trevor Murphy St. Johnsbury Country Club/St. Johnsbury Country Club2005 Trevor Murphy St. Johnsbury Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club2004 Jonathon Dudley Orleans Country Club/The Quechee Club2003 Peter Metzler Okemo Valley Golf Club/Burlington Country Club2002 Bill Hadden Ekwanok Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club2001 David Bennett Stowe Country Club/Rutland Country Club2000 David Bennett Stowe Country Club/Woodstock Country Club1999 Dustin Cone Mt. Anthony Country Club/Country Club of Barre1998 Grady Girard Newport Country Club/Orleans Country Club1997 Grady Girard Newport Country Club/Crown Point Country Club1996 Grady Girard Newport Country Club/Manchester Country Club1995 Grady Girard Newport Country Club/St. Johnsbury Country Club1994 Terry Deleo The Quechee Club/Kwiniaska Golf Club1993 Barry VanGerbig Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club1992 Hans Albertsson Ekwanok Country Club/Country Club of Barre1991 Hans Albertsson Ekwanok Country Club/The Quechee Club1990 Hans Albertsson Ekwanok Country Club/Burlington Country Club1989 Shawn Baker Brattleboro Country Club/Woodstock Country Club1988 Hans Albertson Ekwanok Country Club/Manchester Country Club1987 Shawn Baker Brattleboro Country Club/Orleans Country Club1986 Shawn Baker Brattleboro Country Club/Crown Point Country Club1985 Shawn Baker Brattleboro Country Club/Country Club of Barre1984 Art Bemis Rutland Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club1983 Shawn Baker Brattleboro Country Club/Ralph Myhre Golf Course1982 Tony Russo Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club1981 Robert Maritano Rocky Ridge Golf Course/Newport Country Club1980 Art Bemis Rutland Country Club/Stratton Mtn. Country Club1979 Jeff Murray Williston Golf Club/Burlington Country Club1978 Steve Pcolar Burlington Country Club/Crown Point Country Club1977 Kenneth Sanville Orleans Country Club/Orleans Country Club1976 Lloyd Hier Burlington Country Club/Manchester Country Club1975 John Donnelly Kwiniaska Golf Course/Kwiniaska Golf Course1974 William Johnstone Stowe Country Club/Crown Point Country Club1973 John Donnelly Kwiniaska Golf Course/Burlington Country Club1972 Scott Griffin Mt. Anthony Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club1971 Todd Plimpton Crown Point Country Club/Orleans Country Club1970 Robert Ratti Brattleboro Country Club/Rutland Country Club1969 John Oxley Middlebury Country Club/Burlington Country Club1968 Jay Jerome Mt. Anthony Country Club/Orleans Country Club1967 Arnold Chandler Crown Point Country Club/Crown Point Country Club1966 Richard Smith Rutland Country Club/Stowe Country Club1965 John Donnelly Burlington Country Club/Rutland Country Club1964 Fred McKnight St. Johnsbury Country Club/Orleans Country Club1963 Kenneth Lewis Crown Point Country Club/Crown Point Country Club1962 John Donnelly Burlington Country Club/Burlington Country Club1961 Edward Keating Ekwanok Country Club/Rutland Country Club1960 Clifton W. Price Burlington Country Club/Orleans Country Club1959 Robert Ratti Brattleboro Country Club/Woodstock Country Club1958 James C. Jerome Mt. Anthony Country Club/Burlington Country Club1957 Henry K. Carroll Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club1956 Dr. R. Presbrey Stowe Country Club/Woodstock Country Club1955 David I. Walsh St. Albans Country Club/Burlington Country Club1954 John D. Champman Mt. Anthony Country Club/Rutland Country Club1953 James C. Jerome Mt. Anthony Country Club/St. Johnsbury Country Club1952 James H. Hunter Mt. Anthony Country Club/Equinox Links1951 Edward A. Johnston Country Club of Barre/Country Club of Barre1950 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland County Club/Burlington Country Club1949 James H. Hunter Mt. Anthony Country Club/Rutland Country Club1948 William T. Jerome III Mt. Anthony Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club1947 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Burlington Country Club1946 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club1942 – 1945 NO COMPETITION -WORLD WAR II 1941 Clifton W. Price Burlington Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club1940 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Burlington Country Club1939 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club1938 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club1937 Clifton W. Price Burlington Country Club/Burlington Country Club1936 Pierce H. Russell, Jr. Rutland Country Club/Equinox Links1935 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club1934 Pierce H. Russell, Jr. Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club1933 Clifton W. Price Burlington Country Club/Burlington Country Club1932 H.L. Weatherwax Ekwanok Country Club/Equinox Links1931 George R. McKee Montpelier Country Club/Rutland Country Club1930 F.C. Robertson Ekwanok Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club1929 F.P. Russell Lake Champlain Country Club/Burlington Country Club1928 W.R. Pond, Jr. Rutland Country Club/Equinox Links1927 George R. McKee Montpelier Country Club/Woodstock Country Club1926 J.F. Martin Country Club of Barre/Country Club of Barre1925 Sayer Mcleod, Jr. Mt. Anthony Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club1924 J.G. Estey Brattleboro Country Club/Rutland Country Club1923 George E. Morse Rutland Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club1922 George. R. McKee Montpelier Country Club/Waubanakee Golf Course1921 Leslie W. Mercer Country Club of Barre/Rutland Country Club1920 A.L. Walker, Jr. Ekwanok Country Club/Brattleboro Country Club1919 Arthur Walker Ekwanok Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club1918 NO COMPETITION – WORLD WAR I 1917 William H. Johnston Country Club of Barre/Waubanakee Golf Course1916 F.B. Jennings, Jr. Mt. Anthony Country Club/Rutland Country Club1915 W.A. Barber, Jr. Ekwanok Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club1914 Dr. M.C. Twitchell Waubanakee Golf Course/Waubanakee Golf Course1913 Percy Jennings Mt. Anthony Country Club/Rutland Country Club1912 F.A. Martin Ekwanok Country Club/Dorset Field Club1911 F.B. Jennings, Jr. Mt. Anthony Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club1910 Clarence Holden Mt. Anthony Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club1909 F.A. Martin Ekwanok Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club1908 Fred Herreshoff Ekwanok Country Club/Rutland Country Club1907 E.W. Clark III Ekwanok Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club1906 M.K. Waters Ekwanok Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club1905 A.L. White Ekwanok Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club1904 Fred Herreshoff Ekwanok Country Club/Rutland Country Club1903 A.W. Reed Ekwanok Country Club/Waubanakee Golf Course1902 Paul Waterman Ekwanok Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Latest e-Paper Times Argus