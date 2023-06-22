VERMONT AMATEUR PAST CHAMPIONS

Year Champion Home Club Venue

2022 Jared Nelson Rutland Country Club/Brattleboro Country Club
2021 Bryson Richards Country Club of Barre/Williston Golf Club
2020 Garren Poirier Rutland Country Club/Stowe Country Club
2019 Drake Hull Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club
2018 Drake Hull Rutland Country Club/Country Club of Vermont
2017 Drake Hull Rutland Country Club/The Dorset Field Club
2016 Bryan Smith Jay Peak Golf Course/Ekwanok Country Club
2015 Alex Rainville Saint Johnsbury Country Club/Champlain Country Club
2014 Evan Russell Country Club of Vermont/Burlington Country Club
2013 Evan Russell Country Club of Vermont/Country Club of Barre
2012 Mike Stackus Country Club of Vermont/Green Mountain National
2011 Devin Komline The Dorset Field Club/Neshobe Golf Club
2010 Devin Komline The Dorset Field Club/Manchester Country Club
2009 Brian Albertazzi Green Mountain National/Kwiniaska Golf Course
2008 Brian Albertazzi Green Mountain National/Rutland Country Club
2007 Trevor Murphy St. Johnsbury Country Club/Brattleboro Country Club
2006 Trevor Murphy St. Johnsbury Country Club/St. Johnsbury Country Club
2005 Trevor Murphy St. Johnsbury Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club
2004 Jonathon Dudley Orleans Country Club/The Quechee Club
2003 Peter Metzler Okemo Valley Golf Club/Burlington Country Club
2002 Bill Hadden Ekwanok Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club
2001 David Bennett Stowe Country Club/Rutland Country Club
2000 David Bennett Stowe Country Club/Woodstock Country Club
1999 Dustin Cone Mt. Anthony Country Club/Country Club of Barre
1998 Grady Girard Newport Country Club/Orleans Country Club
1997 Grady Girard Newport Country Club/Crown Point Country Club
1996 Grady Girard Newport Country Club/Manchester Country Club
1995 Grady Girard Newport Country Club/St. Johnsbury Country Club
1994 Terry Deleo The Quechee Club/Kwiniaska Golf Club
1993 Barry VanGerbig Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1992 Hans Albertsson Ekwanok Country Club/Country Club of Barre
1991 Hans Albertsson Ekwanok Country Club/The Quechee Club
1990 Hans Albertsson Ekwanok Country Club/Burlington Country Club
1989 Shawn Baker Brattleboro Country Club/Woodstock Country Club
1988 Hans Albertson Ekwanok Country Club/Manchester Country Club
1987 Shawn Baker Brattleboro Country Club/Orleans Country Club
1986 Shawn Baker Brattleboro Country Club/Crown Point Country Club
1985 Shawn Baker Brattleboro Country Club/Country Club of Barre
1984 Art Bemis Rutland Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club
1983 Shawn Baker Brattleboro Country Club/Ralph Myhre Golf Course
1982 Tony Russo Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1981 Robert Maritano Rocky Ridge Golf Course/Newport Country Club
1980 Art Bemis Rutland Country Club/Stratton Mtn. Country Club
1979 Jeff Murray Williston Golf Club/Burlington Country Club
1978 Steve Pcolar Burlington Country Club/Crown Point Country Club
1977 Kenneth Sanville Orleans Country Club/Orleans Country Club
1976 Lloyd Hier Burlington Country Club/Manchester Country Club
1975 John Donnelly Kwiniaska Golf Course/Kwiniaska Golf Course
1974 William Johnstone Stowe Country Club/Crown Point Country Club
1973 John Donnelly Kwiniaska Golf Course/Burlington Country Club
1972 Scott Griffin Mt. Anthony Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club
1971 Todd Plimpton Crown Point Country Club/Orleans Country Club
1970 Robert Ratti Brattleboro Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1969 John Oxley Middlebury Country Club/Burlington Country Club
1968 Jay Jerome Mt. Anthony Country Club/Orleans Country Club
1967 Arnold Chandler Crown Point Country Club/Crown Point Country Club
1966 Richard Smith Rutland Country Club/Stowe Country Club
1965 John Donnelly Burlington Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1964 Fred McKnight St. Johnsbury Country Club/Orleans Country Club
1963 Kenneth Lewis Crown Point Country Club/Crown Point Country Club
1962 John Donnelly Burlington Country Club/Burlington Country Club
1961 Edward Keating Ekwanok Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1960 Clifton W. Price Burlington Country Club/Orleans Country Club
1959 Robert Ratti Brattleboro Country Club/Woodstock Country Club
1958 James C. Jerome Mt. Anthony Country Club/Burlington Country Club
1957 Henry K. Carroll Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1956 Dr. R. Presbrey Stowe Country Club/Woodstock Country Club
1955 David I. Walsh St. Albans Country Club/Burlington Country Club
1954 John D. Champman Mt. Anthony Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1953 James C. Jerome Mt. Anthony Country Club/St. Johnsbury Country Club
1952 James H. Hunter Mt. Anthony Country Club/Equinox Links
1951 Edward A. Johnston Country Club of Barre/Country Club of Barre
1950 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland County Club/Burlington Country Club
1949 James H. Hunter Mt. Anthony Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1948 William T. Jerome III Mt. Anthony Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club
1947 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Burlington Country Club
1946 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1942 – 1945  NO COMPETITION -WORLD WAR II       
1941 Clifton W. Price Burlington Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club
1940 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Burlington Country Club
1939 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1938 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club
1937 Clifton W. Price Burlington Country Club/Burlington Country Club
1936 Pierce H. Russell, Jr. Rutland Country Club/Equinox Links
1935 Thomas M. Pierce Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1934 Pierce H. Russell, Jr. Rutland Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1933 Clifton W. Price Burlington Country Club/Burlington Country Club
1932 H.L. Weatherwax Ekwanok Country Club/Equinox Links
1931 George R. McKee Montpelier Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1930 F.C. Robertson Ekwanok Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club
1929 F.P. Russell Lake Champlain Country Club/Burlington Country Club
1928 W.R. Pond, Jr. Rutland Country Club/Equinox Links
1927 George R. McKee Montpelier Country Club/Woodstock Country Club
1926 J.F. Martin Country Club of Barre/Country Club of Barre
1925 Sayer Mcleod, Jr. Mt. Anthony Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club
1924 J.G. Estey Brattleboro Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1923 George E. Morse Rutland Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club
1922 George. R. McKee Montpelier Country Club/Waubanakee Golf Course
1921 Leslie W. Mercer Country Club of Barre/Rutland Country Club
1920 A.L. Walker, Jr. Ekwanok Country Club/Brattleboro Country Club
1919 Arthur Walker Ekwanok Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club
1918 NO COMPETITION – WORLD WAR I        
1917 William H. Johnston Country Club of Barre/Waubanakee Golf Course
1916 F.B. Jennings, Jr. Mt. Anthony Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1915 W.A. Barber, Jr. Ekwanok Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club
1914 Dr. M.C. Twitchell Waubanakee Golf Course/Waubanakee Golf Course
1913 Percy Jennings Mt. Anthony Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1912 F.A. Martin Ekwanok Country Club/Dorset Field Club
1911 F.B. Jennings, Jr. Mt. Anthony Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club
1910 Clarence Holden Mt. Anthony Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club
1909 F.A. Martin Ekwanok Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club
1908 Fred Herreshoff Ekwanok Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1907 E.W. Clark III Ekwanok Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club
1906 M.K. Waters Ekwanok Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club
1905 A.L. White Ekwanok Country Club/Mt. Anthony Country Club
1904 Fred Herreshoff Ekwanok Country Club/Rutland Country Club
1903 A.W. Reed Ekwanok Country Club/Waubanakee Golf Course
1902 Paul Waterman Ekwanok Country Club/Ekwanok Country Club