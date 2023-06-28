For the seventh time in the event’s illustrious history, the Vermont Amateur men’s golf championship will make its way to the Country Club of Barre next week.
The tournament tees off on Tuesday on the par-71 course and goes through Thursday.
In recent history, Rutland Country Club has dominated the event. RCC has accounted for five of the last six Amateur champions, including last year’s winner Jared Nelson, who is back to defend his crown. Rutland has also won the team McCullough Cup eight of the last nine years.
Nelson had a summer to remember last year where he joined elite company by becoming just the fourth Vermonter to claim the New England Amateur championship, a tournament that turned 93 years old last summer.
Nelson is not in the field this year, so a hometown golfer might be the one to beat.
Country Club of Barre golfer Bryson Richards will look to earn his second Vermont Amateur title and would love to do so on his home course.
Twice in the previous six times Barre has hosted the Am did a home course golfer claim the crown, with J.F. Martin accomplishing it in 1926 and Edward A. Johnston doing so in 1951.
Richards won the Amateur for the first time in 2021, snapping a 70-year drought for Barre golfers since Johnston’s win.
That was also the year that the Country Club of Barre finally wrestled the McCullough Cup away from Rutland Country Club.
The last time a golfer won the Vermont Amateur on their home course was Rutland’s Drake Hull, who won the tournament at RCC in 2019, a win that finished off his Amateur 3-peat.
Nelson and Richards were part of one the most exciting final rounds of play in recent years last summer. Those two golfers and Brattleboro Country Club’s Ryan Kohler were neck and neck down the stretch, before Nelson’s late dominance put the tournament away.
A handful of former Amateur champions will also be in the field, looking to reach the mountain top again.
Rutland’s Garren Poirier, a five-time Mid-Amateur champion, won the Amateur championship in 2020 and was ninth in last year’s tournament. He is a two-time Am runner-up.
Bryan Smith won the championship in 2016 as a member of Jay Peak Golf Course and is in the field this summer.
Champlain Country Club’s Evan Russell won the tournament two years in a row in 2013 and 2014. He is one of other Vermonters to have won a New England Amateur and he finished eighth in last year’s Vermont Am.
Russell also won the tournament the last time it was held in Barre.
There are plenty of golfers looking to break through the glass ceiling and claim their first Amateur title.
Rutland’s Max Major always seems to find himself near the top of the leaderboard when the tournament is all set and done. Last summer, he finished fourth in the tournament
In 2018, in a tight battle with eventual-champion Hull, he finished second. In 2020 and 2021, course records sent him sizzling up the leaderboard.
Taylor Bellemare was the Vermont Mid-Amateur champion last summer, but fresh off a top-five finish in the Am in 2022, he’d love to reach the top of the leaderboard.
Ryan Porter and Cory Jozefiak are also recent Mid-Amateur champions in the field.
Many of the standouts from last year’s tournament are back trying to reach the mountain top of Vermont amateur golf.
Those established veterans will have to fend off a very talented younger group, hoping to make their mark on the sport.
Ralph Myhre Golf Course’s Lucas Politano won his first high school medalist honor in the fall, helping lead Otter Valley to its second straight Division II championship. He has a lot of big tournament experience and finished 15th in last year’s Amateur.
One of the golfers Politano battled with to win that D-II medalist honor, Rutland Country Club’s Mattie Serafin, from Mill River, is also in the field, as is another young Rutland CC standout Sebastian Pell.
A handful of really strong golfers from Division I this past fall, like CVU’s Bryce Bortnick, Spaulding’s Garret Cameron, South Burlington’s Evan Marchessault and Burr and Burton Academy’s Noah Rourke are also in the field.
Newport Country Club’s Austin Giroux and Country Club of Barre’s Riley Richards were both 2021 individual medalists during their senior year and are competing as well.
First-Round Tee Times
8 a.m.: Caleb Keyes, Michael Walsh, Luke Hopkins.
8:10 a.m.: Eric Lajeunesse, Evan Russell, Austin Giroux.
8:20 a.m.: Lucas Politano, Taylor Bellemare, Brody Yates.
8:30 a.m.: Nelson Eaton, Jackson King, Ryan Bloomer.
8:40 a.m.: Garren Poirier, Mike Coakley, Andy Parish.
8:50 a.m.: Troy Goliber, Max Major, Tim McAuliffe.
9 a.m.: Bryson Richards, Cody Semmelrock, Samuel Major.
9:10 a.m.: Mathew Smith, Troy Evans, Evan Forrest.
9:20 a.m.: Harrison Digangi, Colby Sanville, Sebastian Pell.
9:30 a.m.: Nick Ojala, Nolan Benoit, Nathan Godbout.
9:40 a.m.: Phil Fairbanks, Kim Perry, John Franzoni.
9:50 a.m.: Charles McNeeley, Chad Bullock, Riley Richards.
10 a.m.: Willian Noyes, Frankie Sanborn, Edward Linto.
10:10 a.m.: Ben Spittle, Jacob Miller, Mattie Serafin.
10:20 a.m.: Travis Mott, Cullen Hathaway, Ryan Porter.
10:30 a.m.: Brian Cain, Jeffrey Houle, Cody Sleeper.
10:40 a.m.: Walker Allen, Pete Richards, Seth Anderson.
10:50 a.m.: Charlie Davis, Robert Wells-Rogers,
11 a.m.: Nick Trottier, Alex Leonard, Bryan Smith.
11:10 a.m.: Jordon Plummer, Matt Dyroff, Jeffrey Maier.
11:20 a.m.: Stephen Richards, David Gerhardt, Michell Evans.
11:30 a.m.: Benjamin Zaranek, Drew Herbert, Chris Boyle.
11:40 a.m.: Nathan Benoit, Mathew Preendergast, Jason Balch.
11:50 a.m.: Keith Komline, Lincoln Sinclair, Ryan Manley.
12 p.m.: Owen Benoit, Garett Dukette, Kyle Rexford.
12:10 p.m.: Stephen Hayes, Cory Jozefiak, Ben Peake.
12:20 p.m.: Sumner Orr, Nicholas Pichette, Reuben Stone.
12:30 p.m.: Greg Wells, Cooper Guerriere, Jeff Kenneson.
12:40 p.m.: Alex Tilgner, Ben Swinarton, William Eaton.
12:50 p.m.: Cody Blake, Bryan Pell, Kyle Anderson.
1 p.m.: Garret Cameron, Jack McDougall, Bryce Bortnick.
1:10 p.m.: Patrick Jack Bryan, Cale Thygesen, Brett Grigsby.
1:20 p.m.: Jackson Applebaum, Evan Marchessault, Dylan Otis.
1:30 p.m.: Cameron Saia, Cameron Fitzgerald, Greg Birsky.
1:40 p.m.: Nicholas Murphy, Camden Ayer, Matt Nelson.
1:50 p.m.: Brian Flynn, William Gage, Jon Guyette.
2 p.m.: Tyler Barron, Jamie Bender, Noah Rourke.
2:10 p.m.: James Hinton, Travis Grosse, Brian Johnson.
2:20 p.m.: Paul Heffernan, Bart Gengler, Alex LaClair.
