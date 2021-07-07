RICHARDS2
Buy Now

Former U-32 golfer Bryson Richards hits a drive during the 2018 Division II state championship at the Country Club of Vermont in Waterbury Center. Richards holds a two-shot lead at the 115th Vermont Amateur in Williston.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff File Photo

VERMONT AMATEUR

ROUND 3 TEE TIMES

July 8, 2021

At Williston Golf Club

FIRST HOLE

8 AM

Erik Lindahl
Parker Fothergill
Jay Corbett

8:09 AM

Jake Orr
Bryan Adkison

8:18 AM

Greg Wells
Jordon Plummer

8:27 AM

Dominic Foti
Michael Walsh

8:36 AM

Aaron Wood
Stephen Richards

8:45 AM

Brian Casey
Alex Leonard

8:54 AM

Andrew Merrill
Jackson King

9:03 AM

Nicholas Ouellette
Cameron O'Connell

9:12 AM

Tyler Parker
Ross Evans

9:21 AM

Jackson Applebaum
Kim Perry

9:30 AM

Garren Poirier
Max Major

10TH HOLE

8 AM

Greg Abrami
Logan Broyles

8:09 AM

Jeffrey Maier
Eric Lajeunesse

8:18 AM

Frankie Sanborn
Harrison Digangi

8:27 AM

Nick Ojala
Brody Yates

8:36 AM

Reuben Stone
Ritchie Snow

8:45 AM

Ryan Porter
Austin Giroux

8:54 AM

Nicholas Wood
Nelson Eaton

9:03 AM

Scott Rankins
Nathan Godbout

9:12 AM

Phil Fairbanks
Troy Goliber

9:21 AM

Taylor Bellemare
Cory Jozefiak

9:30 AM

Troy Evans
Bryson Richards

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.