BURLINGTON — The University of Vermont men’s soccer team advanced to the Elite 8 for the first time since 1989 by shutting out UCLA, 3-0, during the Third Round of the NCAA Tournament.
Yaniv Bazini got the scoring started in the 60th minute for the Catamounts, who treated fans to an overpowering effort in front of a sold-out crowd of 2,500 at Virtue Field. Yves Borie and Alex Nagy each added late goals in the victory. Vermont (16-3-2) will travel to play No. 3 Syracuse (16-2-4) in Saturday’s 2 p.m. quarterfinal.
“What a special night for the Catamounts,” UVM coach Rob Dow said. “Our fans are best in the nation, their energy fueled us to victory. Congrats to UCLA on a great season. Onward we go.”
Syracuse moved on with a 1-0 victory over No. 14 Cornell and settled for a 1-1 draw with UVM on Sept. 2 in Burlington. UVM held a 5-4 advantage on corner kicks and a 10-7 advantage on shots. Bazini scored the equalizing goal in the 21st minute for the Cats agains the Orange. The Catamounts are 6-0-1 this season when Bazini gets on the scoresheet.
Goalie Nate Silveira registered two saves for the Catamounts against UCLA, making one stop in each half while earning his 14th win of the season. Silveira’s 2022 campaign is the second-best by a UVM goaltender in a single season.
The Catamounts 5-1 at home in the NCAA Tournament, including a 3-1 mark at Virtue Field. Vermont is 8-1 all-time in the postseason when scoring three or more goals. That lone loss was a 4-3 overtime setback in the 1975 NCAA Tournament.
UCLA and Vermont played to a scoreless first half, with both teams unable to create many chances. UCLA registered one shot on net, but the bid was saved by Silveira.
Bazini netted his fifth goal of the season in the 56th minute after he received a pass in the center of the field. Bazini dribbled forward and attempted to pass out to the left wing, but his pass was blocked and the ball fell back to his feet. He collected the ball and fired a shot with his left foot from just outside the 18-yard box toward the left side of the net. The ball sailed past the UCLA keeper, who was not able to react quickly enough.
Borie added to the Catamount lead 14 minutes later when he scored in the 70th minute on a Noah Egan free kick that bounced around the box and found his foot. UCLA attempted to clear the ball, but the header fell short in the penalty area. The ball made its way to Borie, who served up a turnaround volley to send the ball inside the left post for a 2-0 advantage.
The Catamounts put the match away 15 minutes later when Nagy received a pass from Bazini down the sideline and drove toward the net all alone on a breakaway. Nagy rocketed a shot that was blocked by UCLA’s Nate Crockford but the rebound came back to Nagy and he buried the opportunity.
The winner of Saturday’s clash between the Orange and Catamount will move on to the College Cup for a Dec. 9 semifinal match in Cary, N.C. Syracuse or Vermont will take on the winner of a quarterfinal showdown between Creighton and Duke. Creighton held off Tulsa, 2-1, in the Sweet 16, while Duke earned a 1-0 victory over FIU, 1-0.
In other Sweet 16 action, Pittsburg secured a 2-1 victory over Kentucky and Indiana ousted Marshall, 1-0. UNC-Greensboro defeated Stanford on penalty kicks. while Portland shut out Western Michigan, 1-0. The championship will take place Dec. 12.
