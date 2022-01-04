BRANDON — Rhythm. That’s becoming a buzz word in high school basketball this season. Teams need to play games to get in a rhythm and that’s becoming increasingly difficult to do in these COVID times.
Vergennes had played but three games (2-1) entering Tuesday night’s contest at Otter Valley but the Commodores used the 3-ball and took down the Otters, 56-36.
The ‘Dores nailed nine 3-point field goals, six of them by Tim Ashley who finished with 20 points.
“We look for guys who are open for a 3 and if it is not there we will get it into the low post,” Ashley said.
“We’ve got some shooters,” Vergennes coach Jeff Carter said.
The 3-point shot got the Commodores out to a quick 6-0 lead with Tyler Bergmans and Abram Francis striking from long distance.
The Commodores looked to be on the verge of burying the Otters early, carving out a 16-4 lead by the end of the first quarter.
The Otters had other ideas. Matt Greeno rang up eight straight points on two free throws and two 3-point field goals to cut the halftime lead to 18-14.
A 3-pointer by OV’s Hayden Bernhardt got the lead all the way down one (22-21) early in the third quarter.
But when things get sticky, Vergennes can count on sophomore Tyler Bergmans. He got the next two hoops to give the ‘Dores some breathing room again.
“He’s the real deal,” sportswriter Andy Kirkaldy said of Bergman during the pregame introductions.
He then began to demonstrate that he is all of that. It is not as though Begrman’s 14 points was his biggest contribution to this victory. It was the way he controlled the tempo and facilitated the offense.
Elijah Duprey joined Ashley and Bergman in double figures with 10 points.
The Otters could muster little offensively with Elijah Tucker-Bryant and Greeno the leading scorers with eight points apiece and Owen Thomas adding seven.
Carter was simply elated his team got to play a game.
“I am just happy that both teams got to go out there and compete. I know the OV guys really competed,” the Vergennes coach said.
“We took what their defense gave us.”
Vergennes took a 34-21 lead into the fourth quarter and the Otters pared the lead to eight points (44-36) with 3:45 remaining on a hoop by Tucker-Bryant.
But Ashley struck from 3-point land with 2:50 to go and that put this one in the books. It got easy from there for the Commodores as they ran away to the 20-point win.
“I think we just made shots at the end,”Ashley said.
“I know Otter Valley was a little short-handed tonight. I thought they competed,” Carter said.
Short-handed. Another word burgeoning in the high school basketball lexicon this season.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.