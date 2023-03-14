The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association announced its boys Dream Dozen selections on Monday.
The honor highlights the best underclassmen basketball players in the state. The players will be honored as part of the VBCA Senior All-Star games on Saturday at CVU.
The Division I and II boys honorees were: Zach Davis, Colchester; Kyle Eaton, Tucker Tharpe, CVU; Joe Buxton, Fair Haven; Carter Bruzzese, Carson Cody, Montpelier; Carter Thompson, Mount Anthony; Dezmond Krakowka, Mount St. Joseph; Drew Bessette, Owen Eaton, Rice; Harry Geng, Rex Hauer, St. Johnsbury.
The Division III and IV honorees were: Colby Dearborn, Bellows Falls; Andrew Joncas, Danville; Brendan Moodie, Xavier Hill, Hazen; Jack Dickerson, Long Trail; Abel Goodwin, Mid-Vermont Christian; Carter Crossmon, Proctor; Ethan Davignon, Randolph; Jerrick Jacobs, Richford; Boone Fahey, Thetford; Tej Stewart, Twinfield; Brayden Russ, White River Valley.
Last week, the VBCA announced its girls Dream Dozen selections.
The Vermont Basketball Coaches’ Association announced the 2022-2023 Dream Dozen selections.
The Division I and II honorees are: Sabine Brueck, North Country; Brooke’lyn Robinson, Lyndon; Anna Moser, Rutland; Hayden Wilkins, St. Johnsbury; Charlotte Jasmin, Hartford; Macie Stagner, Springfield; Bree McDonald, Nylah Mitchell Burlington; Marlie Bushey, Milton; Evie Pirie, Lamoille; Elyse MacDonough, Kelli Cieplicki, Rice.
The Division III and IV honorees are: Peyton Guay, West Rutland; Caitlyn Davison, Hazen; Sidney Herrington, Arlington; Isabel Greb, Proctor; Sydney Perry, Sophia Rockwood, Windsor; Destiny Campbell, Williamstown; Tanner Drury, Ashlyn Rhoades, White River Valley; Addie Cadwell, Thetford; Kyrielle Deuso, Richford; Callie Spaulding, Green Mountain.
