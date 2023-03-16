The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association announced the athletes that will be competing in Saturday's VBCA Senior All-Star games at Champlain Valley Union High School.
The Division III and IV girls game is at 11 a.m., the Division III and IV boys game is at 1 p.m., the Division I and II girls game is at 3 p.m. and the Division I and II boys game is at 5 p.m.
The VBCA Player of the Years for both genders, the Dream Dozen selections and other award and scholarship winners will be honored on Saturday as well.
The Division III and IV girls North team is being coached by BFA-Fairfax's Lee Tourville, assisted by Northfield's Norm Lozier and Rob Karrow.
The D-III and IV girls North roster: Faith Benjamin, BFA-Fairfax; Laci Potter, Danville; Alexis Christensen, Ella Gillespie, Hazen; Isabel Humbert, Paige Moorby, Northfield; Shelby Wells, Emma Courtemanche, Peoples; Emma Fadden, Aubrey Fadden, Richford; Ryleigh Butler, Rivendell; Parker Reaves, Stowe; Kyra Bradford, Finnley Jacobson, Vergennes.
West Rutland's Carl Serrani is the head coach of the South team, assisted by Matt Serrani.
The D-III and IV girls South roster: Lauren Joy, Keegan Tillotson, Blue Mountain; Riley Paul, Green Mountain; Noell Koslowsky, Oxbow; Hannah Greenwood, Leland & Gray; Hannah Welch, Emily Handley, Poultney; Madison Mousley, Thetford; Arianna Coombs, Mallory Hogan, West Rutland; Jillian Barry, Ella Perreault, White River Valley; Sierra Martin, Williamstown; Skylar Thibodeau, Windsor; Norah Harper, Woodstock.
BFA-Fairfax's David Demar is the head coach of the D-III and IV boys North team, assisted by Pat Greene and Al Maynard.
The D-III and IV boys North roster: Bryce Fontaine, BFA-Fairfax; Evan Dennis, Ricky Fennimore, Blue Mountain; Christian Young, Danville; Tyler Rivard, Hazen; Chase Lund, Oxbow; Chandler Follensbee, Sawyer Beck, Peoples; Elia Varisco, Richford; Harry Molesworth, Rivendell; Jacob Gilman Thetford; Brady Donahue, Williamstown; Trevon Bradley, Hassan Hassan, Daniel Surma, Winooski.
Mid-Vermont Christian's Erva Barnes is the head coach of the South team, assisted by Cade Paquette and Jesse Roberts.
The D-III and IV boys South roster: Joe McCray, Cooper Jennings, Arlington; Jamison Nystrom, Jake Moore, Bellows Falls; Vuk Zivovic, Grace Christian; Eben Mosher, Green Mountain; Alex Parker-Jennings, Leland & Gray; Ty Dickerson, Long Trail; Joel Roberts, Roman Goeppner, Mid-Vermont Christian; Marcus Lewis, Poultney; Caleb Benjamin, Sharon; Tanner Gintof, Springfield; Maison Fortin, Windsor; Declan McCullough, Woodstock.
Wells, Rivard and Fortin are the seniors in D-III and IV who will be honored for hitting 1,000 career points, as will West Rutland's Peyton Guay, a Dream Dozen selection, who hit the mark as a sophomore this winter.
The D-I and II girls North team is being coached by Lake Region's Joe Houston, assisted by Mark Tinker.
The D-I and II girls North roster: Lauren-Kate Garceau, Ella Reynolds, BFA-St. Albans; Gabrielle Spagnuolo-Chawla, Essex; Jill Rundle, Harwood; Sakoya Sweeney, Lake Region; Emily Hutchins, Lamoille; Delaney Raymond, Lyndon; McKenzie Vincent, Missisquoi Valley; Allison Fullem, Cherise Shamp, Mount Mansfield; Cora Nadeau, North Country; Yvonne Roberge, Sage MacAuley, Spaulding; Kaylee Weaver, Lillian Kittredge, St. Johnsbury; Cara Richardson, U-32.
The D-I and II girls South team is being coached by Rutland's Nate Bellomo, assisted by Kevin Bellomo.
The D-I and II girls South roster: Nevaeh Camp, Burr and Burton; Elise Ayer, Shelby Companion, Addi Hunter, CVU; Brittney Love, Alana Williams, Fair Haven; Cady Pitner, Middlebury; Grace Nostrant, Montpelier; Maia Jensen, Madison Gile, Lucy Parker, Mount Abraham; Elena Politano, Otter Valley; Mackenzie McLaughlin, Karsyn Bellomo, Rutland; Aleah Staley, Miranda Hayes, South Burlington.
The D-I and II boys North team is being coached by Montpelier's Nick Foster, assisted by Bill Bruzzese.
The D-I and II boys North roster: Noah Earl, Seth Richards, BFA-St. Albans; Charite Dzingou, Burlington; Alex Provost, Sam Sweeney, Logan Vaughan, CVU; Devyn Gleason, Enosburg; Austin Wheeler, Lyndon; Ronnie Riby-Williams, Montpelier; Owen Pinaud, Dylan Hamilton, Mount Mansfield; Jorden Driver, Cooper Brueck, North Country; Adam Bilodeau, Rice; Ryan Sweet, South Burlington.
The D-I and II boys South team is being coached by Brattleboro's Jason Coplan, assisted by Fair Haven's Luke Vadnais.
The D-I and II boys South roster: Cam Frost, Tate Chamberlin, Paul McGillion, Brattleboro; Josh Brown, Essex; Sawyer Ramey, Sam Barber, Fair Haven; Penn Riney, Middlebury; Owen Traynor, MSJ; Eli Pockette, Luke DelBianco, Rutland; Cooper Diego, Tavarius Vance, Riley Severy, Cole McAllister, Isaac Davis, Spaulding.
Ramey, Riney and Gleason are the D-I and D-II seniors that will be honored for reaching 1,000 career points.
The VBCA's Media Award is going to the Rutland Herald's Tom Haley. Jim Corey, Jeff Corey and Bill Callahan will be announced as VBCA Hall of Fame selections.
The Spalding Award is going to the West Rutland and North Country girls basketball teams and Winooski boys basketball team for undefeated seasons.
Along with the VBCA Player of the Year awards, the Official of the Year, the Tommy Finnell Service Award, Eric Ward Scholarship, Tristan Southworth Scholarship, Stretch Gillam Scholarship, VBCA Scholarship, John Wooden Legacy Award, Mona Garona Sportsmanship Award winners will also be announced.
