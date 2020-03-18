The Vermont Basketball Coaches Association released its Dream Dozen girls teams Wednesday, recognizing 24 of the state's top underclassmen.
The VBCA announced the All-Star list featuring one team for players in Division I and II in addition to a separate team for athletes in Divisions III and IV. The Dream Dozen boys rosters were finalized last week.
Dream Dozen
Divisions I and II
Courtney Brewster, Fair Haven
Sophie Burns, Enosburg
Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven
Caitlyn Dasaro, BFA-St. Albans
Catherine Gilwee, CVU
Carol Hebert, Burr & Burton
McKenna Marsh, North Country
Maren McGinn, BFA-St. Albans
Tanum Nelson, Harwood
Kendra Sabotka, Rutland
Kale Tornwini, Burlington
Paige Winter, Essex
Dream Dozen
Divisions III and IV
Elizabeth Bailey, West Rutland
Kiena Grabowski, West Rutland
Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont
Sarah Howe, White River
Tia Martinez, Lake Region
Piper Mattsson, Northfield
Maggie McKearin, Proctor
Schular Nolan, Arlington
Emma Parkin, Oxbow
Rachel Stuhlmueller, Proctor
Sakaya Sweeney, Lake Region
Emi Vaughan, Thetford
1,000-Point Scorers
Lauryn Alley, Blue Mountain
Taylor Goodell, Bellows Falls
Hayley Goodwin, Mid-Vermont
Olivia Rockwood, Windsor
Ryleigh Coloutti, Fair Haven
Josie Choiniere, St. Johnsbury
Grace Mahar, Mt. Anthony
Ian Steele, Danville
Jacob Tassie, Williamstown
Isaiah Baker, Hazen
Ryan Kelley, Bellows Falls
Michel Ndayishimiye, Rice
Logan Wendell, St. Johnsbury
