Montpelier's Anja Rand
Montpelier track and field standout Anja Rand wins her heat in a 200-meter event.

 Jeb Wallace-Brodeur / Staff Photo

ST. JOHNSBURY TRACK AND FIELD MEET

BOYS RESULTS

100 Meters

1. Wyatt Yanker 11.42 Randolph
2. Chase Gardner 11.92 Randolph
3. Kleo Bridge 12.22 Montpelier
4. Pablo Mendez 12.59 Randolph
5. Asa Rosenberg 12.66 Montpelier
6. Atif Milak 12.72 Montpelier

200 Meters

1. Gerardo Fernandez 22.61 St Johnsbury
2. Wyatt Yanker 23.03 Randolph
3. Kleo Bridge 24.71 Montpelier
4. Daniel Carter 25.50 St Johnsbury
5. Joshua Koch 25.76 Montpelier
6. Gideon Pearson 25.80 St Johnsbury

400 Meters

1. Andrew Thornton-Sherman 50.52 St Johnsbury
2. Chase Gardner 53.67 Randolph
3. Wilder Thomas 54.35 St Johnsbury
4. Steven Supan 58.06 Montpelier
5. Pablo Mendez 59.85 Randolph
6. Mason Lemieux 1:00.30 St Johnsbury

800 Meters

1. Carson Eames 1:59.77 St Johnsbury
2. Noah Rivera 2:03.73 Montpelier
3. Oliver Laxer 2:04.68 Montpelier
4. Ari Leven 2:09.72 St Johnsbury
5. Evan Windrow 2:11.84 St Johnsbury
6. Isaac Lenzini 2:11.87 St Johnsbury

1500 Meters

1. Avery Smart 4:20.48 Montpelier
2. Isaac Lenzini 4:29.53 St Johnsbury
3. Ryan Callaghan 4:44.06 St Johnsbury
4. Samuel Brondyke 4:46.17 Montpelier
5. Sebastian Najri 4:58.94 St Johnsbury
6. Coilin Becker 5:05.89 Randolph

3000 Meters

1. Nathaniel Bernier 9:34.38 St Johnsbury
2. Samuel Brondyke 10:10.63 Montpelier
3. Devon Lopez-Powers 12:45.95 Danville
4. Rowan Lawrence 17:11.49 Danville

110m Hurdles

1. Andrew Thornton-Sherman 15.61 St Johnsbury
2. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad 17.17 St Johnsbury
3. Logan Perry 19.12 Lyndon
4. Cooper Barter 20.82 St Johnsbury
5. Andrew Best 20.85 Randolph

300m Hurdles

1. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad 41.24 St Johnsbury
2. Ricardo Salinas 44.71 St Johnsbury
3. Cameron Cook 45.98 Montpelier
4. YiFan Lu 47.43 St Johnsbury
5. Logan Perry 49.46 Lyndon
6. Tyler Demas 49.75 St Johnsbury

4x100 Relay

1. Montpelier 48.68    
Kleo Bridge, Joshua Koch, Asa Rosenberg, Lucas Mansfield-Mitchell
2. St Johnsbury 49.41    
Cooper Barter, Luke Bostic, Ricardo Salinas, Wilder Thomas

4x200 Relay

1. St Johnsbury 1:30.58    
Andrew Bugbee, Jaden Beardsley, Alejandro Orozco Kuri, Gerardo Fernandez

4x400 Relay

1. St Johnsbury 3:53.02    
Ryan Callaghan, Gideon Pearson, Ari Leven, Emmet Cusack

4x800 Relay

1. Montpelier 8:42.77    
Noah Rivera, Cameron Cook, Oliver Laxer, Steven Supan
2. St Johnsbury 9:22.93    
Ryan Callaghan, Dillon Chen, Sebastian Najri, Evan Windrow

Shot Put

1. Diego Perez 12.60m St Johnsbury
2. Quinn Murphy 10.45m St Johnsbury
2. Brodie Ryan 10.45m St Johnsbury
4. Kealey Oulette 9.64m Lyndon
5. Alex Harden 8.73m St Johnsbury
6. Timothy Tester 8.11m Lyndon

Discus

1. Quinn Murphy 36.24m St Johnsbury
2. Diego Perez 33.29m St Johnsbury
3. Brodie Ryan 33.28m St Johnsbury
4. Kealey Oulette 28.54m Lyndon
5. Gavin Magill 25.96m Montpelier
6. Benjamin Kraus 24.56m Lyndon

Javelin

1. Quinn Murphy 41.40m St Johnsbury
2. Diego Perez 39.59m St Johnsbury
3. Coulson Angell 37.45m St Johnsbury
4. Gideon Pearson 30.82m St Johnsbury
5. Emmet Cusack 29.82m St Johnsbury
6. Evan Windrow 28.91m St Johnsbury

High Jump

1. Chase Gardner 1.72m Randolph
1. Aiden McKenzie 1.72m Lyndon
3. Quinn Murphy 1.68m St Johnsbury
4. Atif Milak 1.57m Montpelier
5. Mason Lemieux 1.52m St Johnsbury
5. Lijam Holm 1.52m St Johnsbury

Pole Vault

1. Ozzy Alsaid Ahmad 3.20m St Johnsbury
2. Logan Perry 2.90m Lyndon
3. Tyler Noyes 2.74m Lyndon
3. Cian Nott 2.74m St Johnsbury
5. Lijam Holm 2.59m St Johnsbury
6. Mason Lemieux 2.44m St Johnsbury

Long Jump

1. Andrew Bugbee 5.99m St Johnsbury
2. Alejandro Orozco Kuri 5.59m St Johnsbury
3. Luke Bostic 5.56m St Johnsbury
4. Aiden McKenzie 5.42m Lyndon
5. Cooper Barter 5.33m St Johnsbury
6. Nicholas Turcotte 5.31m Montpelier

Triple Jump

1. Aiden McKenzie 11.15m Lyndon
2. Alejandro Orozco Kuri 11.09m St Johnsbury
3. Atif Milak 10.60m Montpelier

GIRLS RESULTS

100 Meters

1. Estherline Carlson 13.80 Montpelier
2. Alexandra Mosher 13.90 St Johnsbury
3. Ruby Connell 14.00 Montpelier
4. Izzy Butler 14.10 St Johnsbury
5. Kaleigh Jarvis-Chabot 14.91 Randolph
6. Addi Greenwood 16.02 St Johnsbury

200 Meters

1. Ruby Connell 29.10 Montpelier
2. Willa Kantrowitz 29.61 St Johnsbury
3. Anja Rand 29.82 Montpelier
4. Izzy Butler 30.75 St Johnsbury
5. Kaleigh Jarvis-Chabot 31.20 Randolph
6. Estelle Pryzbycien 32.64 St Johnsbury

400 Meters

1. Willa Kantrowitz 1:04.79 St Johnsbury
2. Anja Rand 1:05.93 Montpelier
3. Hallie Foulke 1:14.48 Montpelier
4. Jordin Strohm 1:14.70 St Johnsbury

800 Meters

1. Wisteria Franklin 2:35.95 St Johnsbury
2. Anja Rand 2:39.38a Montpelier
3. Ava Purdy 2:40.22 St Johnsbury
4. Clare Stephenson 2:40.48 St Johnsbury
5. Zoe Plummer-Tripp 2:41.41 Montpelier
6. Margaret Voisin 2:46.23 Montpelier

1500 Meters

1. Adrianna Webster 5:46.68 Lyndon
2. Madeline Blanchard 5:50.94 St Johnsbury
3. Lilley Anderson 5:55.09 Danville
4. Ruth Krebs 6:24.09 St Johnsbury
5. Abigail Gerhardt 6:28.42 St Johnsbury

3000 Meters

1. Lilley Anderson 12:51.60 Danville
2. Macy Moore 12:53.69 St Johnsbury
3. Zoe Ayres 13:07.70 Montpelier
4. Abigail Gerhardt 14:12.39 St Johnsbury

100m Hurdles

1. Rylee Strohm 18.42 St Johnsbury
2. Chen-Chen MacVicar-Ceckler 18.75 Montpelier
3. Peyton Qualter 18.83 St Johnsbury
4. Camille Edgar 19.60 Montpelier
5. Faith Lawton 20.18 St Johnsbury
6. Leilah Santiago 20.27 St Johnsbury

300m Hurdles

1. Peyton Qualter 53.31 St Johnsbury
2. Camille Edgar 55.04 Montpelier
3. Faith Lawton 55.09 St Johnsbury
4. Leilah Santiago 55.47 St Johnsbury
5. Chen-Chen MacVicar-Ceckler 55.56 Montpelier
6. Alexandra Mosher 56.47 St Johnsbury

4x100 Relay

1. Montpelier 55.66   
Chen-Chen MacVicar-Ceckler, Camille Edgar, Ruby Connell, Estherline Carlson
2. St Johnsbury 57.49   
Leilah Santiago, Estelle Pryzbycien, Paula Vera, Izzy Butler

4x400 Relay

1. Montpelier 4:41.82    
Fayina Martin, Margaret Voisin, Zoe Plummer-Tripp, Zoe Ayres
2. St Johnsbury 4:45.43    
Jordin Strohm, Jasmine Engle, Johanna Marek, Rylee Strohm
3. Lyndon 5:28.14    
Una Colby, Samantha Hensel, Adrianna Webster, Natalie Webster

4x800 Relay

1. St Johnsbury 11:16.97    
Jasmine Engle, Clare Stephenson, Johanna Marek, Wisteria Franklin
2. Lyndon 13:44.98    
Una Colby, Samantha Hensel, Adrianna Webster, Natalie Webster

Shot Put

1. Izzy Butler 7.25m St Johnsbury
2. Gemma Pella 7.13m Montpelier
3. Lydia Gillespie 6.24m Lyndon
4. Fernanda Bustamante 6.12m St Johnsbury

Discus

1. Fernanda Bustamante 27.90m St Johnsbury
2. Gemma Pella 21.09m Montpelier
3. Marie Voisin 20.89m Montpelier
4. Lydia Gillespie 16.38m Lyndon
5. Hallie Foulke 15.69m Montpelier
6. Willa Kantrowitz 13.28m St Johnsbury

Javelin

1. Gemma Pella 23.49m Montpelier
2. Kaleigh Jarvis-Chabot 21.49m Randolph
3. Margaret Voisin 20.21m Montpelier
4. Fernanda Bustamante 19.00m St Johnsbury
5. Layla Grimaldi 17.22m Randolph
6. Kyra Fessenden 16.56m St Johnsbury

High Jump

1. Peyton Qualter 1.42m St Johnsbury
2. Willa Kantrowitz 1.17m St Johnsbury
2. Ruth Krebs 1.17m St Johnsbury

Pole Vault

1. Alida Apgar 2.13m Lyndon
2. Faith Lawton 1.98m St Johnsbury
3. Rita Martin 1.83m Lyndon
4. Mayla Paquette 1.68m Lyndon
5. Isabella Cookson 1.52m St Johnsbury

Long Jump

1. Adrianne Clement 4.38m Randolph
2. Alexandra Mosher 4.18m St Johnsbury
3. Clare Stephenson 3.96m St Johnsbury
4. Rylee Strohm 3.94m St Johnsbury
5. Paula Vera 3.81m St Johnsbury
6. Ruth Krebs 3.71m St Johnsbury
6. Jordin Strohm 3.71m St Johnsbury

Triple Jump

1. Rylee Strohm 9.24m St Johnsbury
2. Leyla Milak 9.07m Montpelier
3. Adrianne Clement 8.80m Randolph
4. Alexandra Mosher 8.29m St Johnsbury
4. Faith Lawton 8.29m St Johnsbury
6. Fayina Martin 7.54m Montpelier

BOYS TEAM SCORES

1. St Johnsbury 298
2. Montpelier 96
3. Lyndon 54
4. Randolph 52
5. Danville 10

GIRLS TEAM SCORES

1. St Johnsbury 253
2. Montpelier 154
3. Lyndon 54
4. Randolph 30
5. Danville 16

