BOSTON —U-32 graduate Andrew Crompton set a new school record for the University of Vermont track and field team in the 5000-meter run on Sunday at the Last Chance Indoor Qualifier at Boston University.
“I am so pleased for Andrew today,” head coach Matt Belfield said. “This record performance is a culmination of years of consistent training and extraordinary commitment to excellence. I’m confident we’ll see more great things before the year is out. I’d also like to acknowledge coach Joe Gingras for the support he has given Andrew in the pursuit of his goals.”
Crompton logged a program-best time of 14 minutes, 17.45 seconds in the distance event. The Berlin native bested the previous record of 14:26.31, which as set by Dan Moroney in 2015. The senior’s mark qualified him for the upcoming ECAC Championships.
Crompton and the Catamounts will return to Boston for the ECAC & IC4A Championships this upcoming weekend at BU Track & Tennis Center.
MEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 70, Bryant 66
SMITHFIELD, R.I. — Matt Veretto scored 20 points as Vermont beat Bryant on Saturday night.
Veretto was 7 of 12 shooting, including 4 for 6 from distance, and went 2 for 4 from the line for the Catamounts (19-10, 13-2 America East Conference). Kameron Gibson scored 12 points, shooting 4 for 5, including 2 for 3 from beyond the arc. Dylan Penn recorded 11 points and finished 5 of 11 from the field. It was the 11th straight victory for the Catamounts.
Sherif Kenney finished with 25 points for the Bulldogs (17-11, 8-7). Charles Pride added 16 points, 11 rebounds and two steals for Bryant. In addition, Antwan Walker had eight points.
“Great win tonight in a really exciting atmosphere,” UVM coach John Becker said. “I thought our guys were really, really tough and made the plays down the stretch. Matt Veretto might have had his best game as a Catamount, which was great to see. Finn (Sullivan) was quiet offensively, but made a big 3 late. Robin (Duncan) did a great job on (Earl) Timberlake, limiting him to five points — and again, stuffing the stat sheet. That’s three really gutsy wins in a row for the group, and it’s a great way to finish out the road portion of our schedule. (I’m) looking forward to getting back up to Burlington for Senior Night this Tuesday.”
VERMONT 70, BRYANT 66
VERMONT (19-10)
Veretto 7-12 2-4 20, Duncan 4-5 0-1 8, Gibson 4-5 2-2 12, Penn 5-11 1-2 11, Sullivan 3-8 0-0 8, Deloney 0-5 0-0 0, Hurley 1-3 0-0 2, Fiorillo 2-6 2-2 6, Ayo-Faleye 1-1 0-0 3. Totals 27-56 7-11 70.
BRYANT (17-11)
Walker 3-5 0-0 8, Brelsford 0-1 0-0 0, Gross-Bullock 10-16 3-3 25, Pride 7-16 0-0 16, Timberlake 2-7 0-0 5, Edert 0-4 4-4 4, Cramer 4-5 0-0 8, Latimer 0-3 0-0 0. Totals 26-57 7-7 66. Halftime_Vermont 39-38. 3-Point Goals_Vermont 9-23 (Veretto 4-6, Gibson 2-3, Sullivan 2-6, Ayo-Faleye 1-1, Hurley 0-1, Penn 0-1, Deloney 0-2, Fiorillo 0-3), Bryant 7-27 (Walker 2-2, Gross-Bullock 2-5, Pride 2-8, Timberlake 1-5, Brelsford 0-1, Edert 0-3, Latimer 0-3). Rebounds_Vermont 22 (Duncan 7), Bryant 33 (Pride 11). Assists_Vermont 12 (Duncan 6), Bryant 12 (Timberlake 4). Total Fouls_Vermont 12, Bryant 14. A_1,600 (2,000).
WOMEN’S BASKETBALL
Vermont 64, Bryant 41
BURLINGTON – The Catamounts (22-6, 14-2 America East) matched their longest winning streak since 2002 with a 64-41 victory over Bryant (9-20, 3-13 AE) at Patrick Gym.
Vermont clinched a share of the America East regular season title for the first time in 21 years and locked up the No. 1 seed for the Jersey Mikes’ America East Playoffs.
“I am extremely proud of the fight and toughness in our team to bring home a share of the regular season title back to Patrick,” UVM coach Alisa Kresge said. “Thank you so much to our amazing fan base for the constant support all season long.”
It is the first time an America East team has been the top seed in both the men’s and women’s basketball tournament since 2002. During that year the UVM women were the outright regular season champion, and the men shared the title with Boston University. Vermont shot 49.0% from the field while holding Bryant to just 31.4%.
Emma Utterback led Vermont with 14 points on a 5-of-12 shooting effort to go with four rebounds and five assists. Teammate Catherine Gilwee finished with 10 points on a 2-of-6 shooting performance from 3-point range to go with a game-high seven assists. Gilwee also blocked two shots for the Catamounts in 37 minutes of action.
Vermont’s bench outscored the Bulldogs 32-0. The Catamounts won the turnover battle with just 11 while forcing 13 and dominated on the glass, finishing with 37 rebounds to Bryant’s 26. Vermont’s seniors accounted for 34.4% of the Catamounts offense.
Vermont will host an America East Quarterfinal game at Patrick Gym on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
Norwich 2, Southern Maine 1
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets rallied past Southern Maine in the first half of Saturday’s New England Hockey Conference Semifinal doubleheader at Kreitzberg Arena.
The Cadets held the upper hand throughout the first 40 minutes of play despite trailing 1-0 and outshooting the Huskies 33-11. Two minutes into the third, Norwich finally got a shot passed Southern Maine goalie Haley McKim. Rylie McIntyre skated down the wing and found Ingrid Holstad-Berge on the doorstep to tie the game.
As the period rolled along, the Cadets kept their foot on the gas pedal. Eventually, McKim could not control the rebound of a Melianne Reynolds shot and Ally Lague buried the game winner with less than five minutes to play. In the closing minutes the Huskies could not break out of their defensive zone and Norwich ran down the clock.
“I was really proud of our group tonight,” Norwich coach Sophie Leclerc Doherty said. “Southern Maine is a tireless group that challenged us for the full 60 minutes. I thought our defensive core was tremendous and I’m extremely happy for Ingrid and Ally for coming up clutch for our group.”
The Cadets will travel to Elmira to play for the Tony Mariano Cup on Saturday at 3 p.m. in the NEHC Championship game.
MEN’S HOCKEY
Babson 4, Norwich 0
NORTHFIELD – The Cadets were shut out by Babson n Saturday night at Kreitzberg Arena. This marks the second straight season the Beavers defeated the Cadets in the postseason.
Norwich came out of the gate with the early territorial advantage. But as the first period progressed, Babson took over. Thomas Kramer, the Beavers’ leading scorer, opened the scoring late in the firm frame. It was the same story in the second period, with the Cadets trailing 2-0 heading into the final intermission.
Norwich attempted a desperate comeback in the third period outshooting Babson 14-5. But Nolan Hildebrand shut the door on the Cadets with a late goal. Against the flow of play, the Beavers struck again in the third before adding an empty-net goal at the end.
“Obviously I was disappointed with the result, but I was pleased with how the group fought until the end,” Norwich coach Cam Ellsworth said. “We had quite a few chances, but we just couldn’t get one in tonight.”
The Cadets’ hope of making the NCAA Tournament hinges upon next week’s New England Hockey Conference Championship game between Babson and Hobart in Geneva, N.Y.
COLLEGE SKIING
UVM triumphs
LAKE PLACID, N.Y. – The Vermont ski team picked up seven podiums Saturday and earned the most team points in all four races to secure its fourth consecutive EISA Championship and 39th in program history. The Catamounts finished with 970 points, which was good enough to beat second-place Dartmouth by79 points.
Vermont’s Justine Clément continued her impressive week in New York, finishing first in the slalom after earning another win in the GS on Thursday at Whiteface Mountain. Clément’s first run was 0.3 seconds ahead of anyone else in the field and she maintained that edge and won with a combined run time of 1 minute, 53.19 seconds. UVM’s Caroline Jones picked up her fifth podium of the season, placing third overall with a two-run time of 1:54.21. Moa Clementson finished behind Jones in fourth place, crossing the line 0.07 seconds later. Cydnie Timmerman also earned a top-10 finish for UVM with a two-run time of 1:55.89 for eighth overall.
Mathias Tefre won his fifth slalom race of the season, finishing in a two-run time of 1:46.55. The two-time defending NCAA Champion in the discipline had the fastest first and second run in the field. Teammate Cole Palchak earned his third podium of the year with a third-place finish in a combined run time of 1:47.55. Joachim-Jagge Lindstol (fifth, 1:48.12) and Declan McCormack (sixth, 1:48.24) also earned top-10 results for the Catamounts.
In Nordic action from Mt. Van Hoevenberg, the Catamounts were led by Haley Brewster and Annie McColgan in the 20k Classic. Brewster was second in a time of 1:03:18.3 and McColgan was 0.5 seconds behind her. Dartmouth’s Ava Thurston won the event with a time of 1:02:47.0. Marielle Ackermann earned her second top-10 finish of the year by finishing ninth in a time of 1:04:12.1
Jacob Nystedt was Vermont’s top finisher in the men’s 20k Classic, placing third overall (54:28.7) for his eighth podium of the year. Harvard’s Remi Drolet cruised to a 46-second win. Finn Sweet finished fourth for UVM with a time of 54:54.1. It was the Waterbury skier’s fifth top-five finish of the year. UVM’s final scorer was Greg Burt in a time of 56:14.2 for 12th place.
Next week the Catamounts will announce which of their qualified skiers will compete at the 2023 NCAA Ski Championships, which are scheduled for March 8-11 at the same venue in Lake Placid. Vermont finished second overall at the 2022 Championships and returns six skiers who received All-America honors last year.
