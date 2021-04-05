ORONO, Maine – Montpelier High School graduate Cricket Basa scored her first goal for the University of Vermont women’s soccer team to help salvage a 1-1 draw against Maine.
Goalie Lydia Kessel made a career-high 20 saves the help the Catamounts hold their own agains the high-powered Black Bears in America East action.
Maine completes its regular season with a mark of 0-5-2, including a 0-3-2 record in league play. UVM improves to 1-2-1 in the conference and will host UMass-Lowell at 2 p.m. Saturday. The America East semifinals will take place April 15 before the championship match two days later.
“The team fought hard to earn a point on the road today,” UVM coach Kristi Huizenga said. “We were able to execute early in the game on a great build-up, and Lydia came up with some huge saves down the stretch. We look forward to playing at home next Saturday.”
UVM opened the scoring in the eighth minute following a rapid-fire series of passes. Alexa Mihale eventually played a long ball into the Maine end, setting up Frances O’Donnell on the left side.
O’Donnell collected the pass and she sprinted toward the left side of the penalty box. As she dribbled closer to the net, a pair of defenders tracked back to block a potential shot. At the last second O’Donnell played bass back to Basa, who one-timed the ball into the back of the net for her first career collegiate goal.
Basa was a four-year starter for Montpelier, tallying 30 of the Solons’ 39 goals her sophomore season. She has started four matches this season and all three of her shots have been on target. The Holy Cross transfer set up teammate Karen Wallace during a 2-1 loss at New Hampshire.
The 20-save effort by Kessell was the second-most stops by a Division I men’s or women’s goalie in a single game this season. Southern University’s Chioma Eriken made 22 saves against LSU on March 5.
Kessel recorded eight saves for the Catamounts in the first 45 minutes. Maine created its best chance of the half in the 43rd minute off a corner kick. The ball bounced off a couple players in the penalty box before Maine’s Jane Stevens sent it just over the crossbar with a header opportunity.
Maine equalizedI in the 71st minute when Emma Donovan fired a long cross into the box that evaded the Vermont defense. Following one bounce, Carla Morich headed the ball past Kessel for her first goal as a Black Bear. Kessel recorded six saves at the end of regulation and made one save during overtime.
UVM has only lost to Maine once in the last eight years, going 3-1-4 during that span. The Catamounts hold a 16-10-6 lead in the all-time series. The last 14 matchups were decided by one goal or less.
Saturday’s match against the River Hawks will be Senior Day for the Cats. In order for the Cats to qualify for America East playoffs, Stony Brook has to beat New Hampshire on Friday.
FIELD HOCKEY
UVM 3, UNH 1
BURLINGTON — Bailey Matthews scored twice in the second half and the University of Vermont field hockey team picked up its first win of the season. Kate Hall scored the other UVM goal, with Claudia Cotter assisting.
UNH got one back off its sixth and final penalty corner chance of the day. Bloem van den Brekel fired a shot from the top right that found its way through traffic. Isabelle Danahy and Molly McAteer notched assists.
