BURLINGTON – Three University of Vermont players scored and first-year goalie Sydney Correa earned her first career shutout during a 3-0 victory over Maine in Hockey East action at Gutterson Fieldhouse.
Natálie Mlýnková, Ellice Murphy and Hailey Burns found the back of the net for the Catamounts, while Correa recorded 14 saves.
Vermont improves to 7-5-1 in league play and sits in fourth place in the Hockey East standings. The Black Bears fall to 4-8-1.
"This was a very satisfying win to start the new year," Catamounts coach Jim Plumer said. "We got a great effort from everyone and much better attention to detail, especially defensively."
The Catamounts outshot Maine 8-4 in a defensive first period. UVM successfully killed off the only penalty of the period, preventing the Black Bears from firing a shot on net.
Mlýnková opened the scoring 10:42 into the middle frame. In transition, Lilly Holmes sent her teammate in alone on Maine goalie Loryn Porter. Mlýnková went backhand to forehand and recorded her sixth goal of the season. Sini Karjalainen earned the secondary assist.
UVM doubled its advantage while shorthanded minutes later. Theresa Schafzahl broke up a Maine pass and then Murphy tapped it up to Schafzahl for a breakaway. Schafzahl completely deked Porter out of the net but couldn't finish. Murphy followed the play throughout and tapped the puck into the empty net for her first goal of the season.
The Catamounts added an insurance marker 8:12 into the third period. Schafzahl skated behind the net and centered a quick feed to Burns, who one-timed a shot off the post and in for her third goal of the season. Maddy Skelton earned the secondary assist.
Correa made six saves in the third period to seal her first career win and shutout. The Cats' penalty-killing unit went 3-for-3. Vermont has gone seven straight games without conceding a goal while shorthanded. The Catamounts have given up four power-play goals in 20 games this season and has scored two shorthanded goals.
UVM is the only team in Hockey East to earn a league win behind three different goaltenders. Jessie McPherson (three), Blanka Škodová (three) and Correa have combined to win seven conference games this season.
"t was fantastic to see (Correa) get her first win and a shutout and it's another thing that gives us confidence in the depth of our team," Plumer said. "We are looking forward to a very competitive series with UConn next weekend."
Vermont returns to Gutterson Fieldhouse at 6 p.m. Friday to host the Huskies. Both teams will face off agains in Burlington at 6 p.m. Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.